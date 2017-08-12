‘Feast With a Priest’ shows off Father Gervan’s culinary talents

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Father Gervan Menezes, the chaplain at Father Ryan High School, on Thursday, July 27, led a cooking demonstration at the Williams-Sonoma store in Green Hills featuring several dishes from his native Brazil. Photos by Andy Telli

Tim and Renee Thompson, from left, and Jan Claiborne sample the salada de palmito (palm heart salad).

Father Gervan Menezes answers a question during a cooking demonstration he led at the Williams-Sonoma store in Green Hills on July 27. He will lead another demonstration there on Sept. 20, on preparing sushi.

Father Gervan Menezes grew up in the kitchen.“My family, my whole life growing up had a catering company and things like that,” said Father Gervan, a native of Brazil. “It was nothing strange for me.”On Thursday, July 27, Father Gervan, as he is known to the students and staff at Father Ryan High School where he is the chaplain, showed off his skills by leading a cooking demonstration at the Williams-Sonoma store in Green Hills. The event was titled “Feast With a Priest: A Brazilian Extravaganza,” featuring some popular Brazilian dishes.“I think it went really well. For the store it was the biggest one they had so far,” drawing about 50 people, Father Gervan said. “We had a lot of people that I knew, but also as we were getting ready … a lot of people came to the store going ‘What is going on,’ and they came back afterward.”The menu included:• Coxinha, a Brazilian chicken croquet.• Espetinho de Frango com Bacon, a chicken skewer with bacon.• Salada de Palmito, a palm heart salad.• Arroz Branco, rice.• Brigadeiro, Brazilian chocolate fudge truffles.“It’s a little taste of home,” Father Gervan said. The menu featured dishes that are popular in different areas of the country, he said. “We try to give a taste of different parts of Brazil.”Father Gervan was invited to lead the demonstration by Joan Garr Hamrick, an assistant manager of Williams-Sonoma, a 1980 graduate of Father Ryan, and the mother of two recent graduates of the school who were members of the cooking club that Father Gervan started with recent grad Olivia Scruggs last year.The cooking club meets once a month and prepares dishes from a different country each month, Father Gervan said. His demonstration at Williams-Sonoma “is what we do every month at the cooking club at Father Ryan,” he said. “I wanted to show what we do.”Last year, about 75 students were involved in the cooking club, Father Gervan said. “The biggest thing about the cooking club is the people who were there were people who otherwise would never get together.”And getting people together is what cooking is all about, Father Gervan said.Before entering the seminary, Father Gervan said, “I did a little catering myself. Then I was a manager of three sushi restaurants.”Father Gervan still likes spending time in the kitchen and cooks for others “every time I have a chance.”For the Father Ryan gala this year, two Brazilian dinners prepared by Father Gervan were auctioned, and another Brazilian meal was auctioned at the annual Seminarian Education Dinner and Auction held last May.On Tuesday, Sept. 12, he will give another Brazilian cooking demonstration as part of the Cathedral of the Incarnation’s International Cooking Series. Tickets for the demonstration are $25 each and are available at the “Community Events” page at www.cathedralnashville.org. For more information about the series call 615-557-1306.Father Gervan will return to Williams-Sonoma at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, for a demonstration on preparing sushi.Cooking for others helps Father Gervan connect to the people he is ministering to as a priest, he said. “It helps them to understand that I’m a human being. … They can understand I’m a person.”