FAITHFUL MARRIAGES: Fill up your emotional bank account with kindnesses

by John Bosio

What happens in your home when you or a member of your family walks in the house after having been away for a few hours? If your family is like most, the first to greet you is your dog.



Does anyone else say anything? Greeting each other and welcoming each other home after a day’s work, a long shopping trip, or any other excursion is beneficial to your marriage.



Researchers and marriage therapists are finding that how we acknowledge and respond to our spouse’s presence speaks volumes about our relationship. In our daily interactions we are constantly entering or exiting each other’s lives. We do so whenever we ask a question of our spouse, give a word of advice; when we reach out to give a kiss or an embrace, and through many other small interactions.



It is like we are knocking at each other’s door, saying, “Hey, here I am. Give me some of your time and attention,” and we expect an acknowledgement. How we are received impacts our relationship.



Dr. John Gottman, a renowned marriage therapist and researcher, writes that the words and gestures spouses use to respond to each other’s biddings for attention and connection are like deposits into or withdrawals from their emotional bank account.



What he discovered through his research is that withdrawals have actually a greater impact on the balance of the account than the deposits. Once a negative exchange occurs, five positive interactions are needed to correct the deficit created by that one action. He encourages couples to create a surplus of positive interactions in their daily exchanges through acts of kindness.



To create a surplus we need to develop an attitude of welcome toward our spouse. An attitude is a state of mind; a way we think and feel about our spouse. Our attitudes affect the way we behave. Our words, the tone of our voice, our gestures and our actions reflect our attitudes.



Jesus teaches us what it means to have a welcoming attitude. Pope Francis explains in “The Joy of Love” (paragraph 322) that when people approached Jesus he would meet their gaze directly and lovingly.



Such is what happened one-day while leaving the city of Jericho. Jesus came upon a blind man, Bartimaeus, who was on the side of the road begging. As Bartimaeus heard that Jesus was approaching he started shouting. Jesus heard him and stopped. He reached out to Bartimaeus with a welcoming attitude.



He said to him: “What do you want me to do for you?”



I am certain that these words made Barimaeus feel good. He felt recognized and Jesus’ words opened the door to a relationship.



Bartimaeus said: “Master, I want to see.” Jesus told him: “Go your way; your faith has saved you.”



With that interaction a relationship was started. Mark, the Gospel writer, tells us in Chapter 10 that Bartimaeus not only gained his sight but he followed Jesus.



This week, create a surplus of positive interactions in your marriage. Maintain a welcoming attitude toward your spouse and respond as Jesus did when they say: “I am home.” “Can you help me?” “Would you stop by the store and pick up...?” “Please do not do that … it is annoying to me,” or he/she asks for other favors.



Keep in mind Jesus’ words to Bartimaeus: “What do you want me to do for you?”





Question for reflection: How do you welcome your spouse when they enter the house? How do you say goodbye to your spouse when they leave home?



John Bosio is a parishioner of St. Stephen Catholic Church in Old Hickory. He is the author of two books on marriage: “Happy Together: The Catholic Blueprint for a Loving Marriage,” and “Blessed is Marriage: a Guide to the Beatitudes for Catholic Couples.” John is a former marriage and family therapist. Find out more about his books at www.happy-together.net.



