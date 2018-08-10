For new principal, Loretto’s Sacred Heart School is ‘family’

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Sacred Heart School in Loretto has been part of Shelly Stepp’s family’s life for four generations.



“This is where I went to school, where my daddy went to school and my grandpa went to school,” said Stepp, whose two daughters are current students at Sacred Heart. “So this is home.”



When the position of principal came open, Stepp said, “I just felt like I was called to take care of this family. I always thought of this as home and as my family.”



Stepp, who takes over as principal this year, has been the fifth and sixth grade teacher at Sacred Heart since 2010.



One of the strengths of the school is its “strong sense of tradition,” Stepp said. “We’ve got a lot of traditions that go back to when my grandfather was here.”



The school also features a high level of parent and parish involvement. Each year, the parish puts on a Fourth of July picnic that supports the school. The picnic, Stepp said, “is like a family reunion, a school reunion every year.”



Sacred Heart, which was founded in 1872, is one of the Diocese of Nashville’s smallest schools with an enrollment of about 85 students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. Despite its size, Sacred Heart is well known and respected in the community, Stepp said.



Its graduates receive a solid academic foundation before heading off to Loretto High School, she said.



“Our kids, they’re usually near the top of their class in high school,” active in school organizations, and move on to college after graduation, Stepp said.



At Sacred Heart, the students in grades six through eight are each given a Google Chromebook tablet. “It’s beneficial,” Stepp said. For the older students almost all of their textbooks are e-books that they can access with the Chromebook, she said.



Students also can use the Chromebook to work on projects together whether they’re in class or at home, Stepp said. “That’s what they’ll be required to do in the workforce and they’re learning that in sixth grade.”



There are other factors that attract families to Sacred Heart, Stepp said.



“Our Catholic families are coming a lot for the Catholic tradition,” she said. “Non-Catholic parents like that we have a small teacher student ratio and we can offer more one-on-one instruction.”



