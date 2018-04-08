Former JPII headmaster urges students to change world for the better

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Hans Broekman, the founding headmaster at Pope John Paul II High School, visited the school on Monday, March 26. Photo by Andy Telli

Hans Broekman, the founding headmaster of Pope John Paul II High School, stood on the stage of the Ann and Monroe Carell Auditorium before an assembly of students on Monday, March 26.



“This is a tremendous honor for me,” said Broekman, who was in Hendersonville visiting from England where he is principal of Liverpool College, a school for students ages 4 to 19. Standing on the stage, he was feeling “a flood of emotions, a flood of memories.”



He and a handful of staffers started organizing the school, hiring faculty members, while working in a trailer as JPII was under construction, Broekman recalled. “Through the trailer popped people who are still here,” he said, mentioning several of the original faculty members.



“I was privileged to be part of a team,” Broekman said of the faculty and staff at JPII, where he served from 2002 to 2008. “The faculty here was the most cohesive, most dedicated, most stubborn team I have ever worked with. …



“Those were amazing days,” he said.



There are three groups of people who make the gift of the school possible, Broekman said.



The first were the late Ann and Monroe Carell, who made the foundational donation to the capital campaign that raised money to build the school. They decided to make the gift after an audience with the school’s namesake, St. John Paul II, Broekman said.



“When they met St. John Paul II they saw excellence was transformative,” Broekman said. “Monroe Carell told me, ‘I want you to build a school with that excellence.’”



The second group is the people of the diocese who contributed to the campaign to build the school, he said. “People who have no chance to ever have a child in this school, they wanted to give you that gift.”



The third group is the students themselves, who will repay the gift of their experience at JPII with their support later in life, Broekman said.



The efforts of the builders of the school were guided by three “faiths,” Broekman said.



The first is faith in academic rigor. “You’ve got to work, you’ve got to read, you’ve got to think. That was in the DNA from the very beginning,” he said. “That engagement with that rigor is a life-changing experience.”



Second was a faith in the students. “We know how important you are. We know about your abilities. We know about your talent. We know about your grace-filled freedom to do what is right,” Broekman said. “We had faith you would change the world for the better.”



Third, “We had faith in Christ Jesus,” Broekman said. “In a school like this … next to you is the figure of Christ who invites you, who guides you. … Jesus has a plan for you and for us collectively. We trust him. That trust opens up the future for you.”