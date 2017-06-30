Former MLB umpire, Ryan alum inducted into Hall of Fame

by Juan Jose Rodriguez, Tennessee Register

Chuck Meriwether, a 1974 graduate of Father Ryan High School, and a Major League umpire for 22 years, was inducted into the Tennessee Sports of Hall of Fame during ceremonies on June 3 at the Omni Hotel in downtown Nashville. He said being inducted into the Hall of Fame “is right up there at the top” of his accomplishments, including umpiring in several World Series and All-Star games. Photos courtesy of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame



The banner for his induction into the Hall of Fame shows Chuck Meriwether arguing a point with a Major League manager during his long career as a baseball umpire. Meriwether was one of seven members of this year’s class of inductees.

Chuck Meriwether worked as a major league umpire for 22 seasons in a career full of accomplishments and thrilling moments, including calling playoff and World Series games. He added another honor on June 3 when he was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.“Growing up, being born and raised in Nashville in the great state of Tennessee, this is right up there at the top,” Meriwether, a 1974 graduate of Father Ryan High School, said of his latest honor. “I was fortunate to work a couple of All-Star Games and two World Series. The World Series is something you work for for a long time and you work hard for it. But I’m not putting them in order. Being inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame is right up there at the top.”Meriwether was inducted during ceremonies held at the Omni Hotel in downtown Nashville along with this year’s other inductees, former Vanderbilt University women’s basketball players Ashley McElhiney Ayers and Chantelle Anderson, and former University of Tennessee football standouts Chad Clifton, Al Wilson, Haskel Stanback and Willie Gault.Meriwether received word of his nomination and selection from a familiar source, though the news caught him by surprise.Former vice-mayor Howard Gentry is a friend and a member of the board of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. “He called me, and I don’t talk to him often, so I just thought it was a friendly call … since he used to do a sports radio show and I would go on there,” Meriwether said. “He caught me totally off guard when he told me (about the selection). I was kind of speechless and didn’t say anything.”“It was quite an honor,” Meriwether continued. “It was a surprise, but it was a very good class. To be in the same Hall of Fame as (Tennessee State University and Olympic track coach) Ed Temple and (former head women’s basketball coach) Pat Summitt from Tennessee was quite an honor.”With such a star-studded class, including Ayers and Anderson, who share the experience of playing basketball at Vanderbilt at the same time as Meriwether’s son Chris – who was a walk-on point guard for the Commodores from 2008-10 – one individual stood out as someone Meriwether was thrilled to meet at the ceremony.“It was exciting to meet everybody, and it was a great class,” Meriwether said. “But if I had to come up with one name (it would be) former inductee Roy Kramer, who used to be the commissioner of the SEC and a former football coach (at Central Michigan University, as well as the former athletic director at Vanderbilt). His words, his speech that he gave at the induction ceremony … he touched the bases on each inductee from the class of 2017. It was a pleasure meeting everybody, but being able to shake hands with Coach Kramer and listen to his speech really made me feel good.”Meriwether, who umpired in the majors from 1988 through 2009, now works as a supervisor of umpires for Major League Baseball after retiring from umpiring in 2010. This helps to keep him busy after his retirement, and he still gets to watch the sport he loves and instruct those who come after him as they work their way up from the minor leagues to the majors.“Eighty percent of my work is working with minor league umpires trying to get to the big leagues,” Meriwether said. “So I have to see every crew in the Pacific Coast League – like with the Nashville Sounds – and every crew with the International League, and there are two or three big league crews that I have to observe and grade their plays. The thing I miss (from umpiring) more than anything is just being around the guys. But this job helps me to keep that going and I see them quite a bit from time to time.”Meriwether explains that he himself had some great teachers as he was moving through the ranks as well, including former major league umpire Rich Garcia. However, he said with a laugh, experience and repetition are the only proven instructors.“You can umpire minor league games, you can do major league spring training, you can go to winter ball, you can go to the Arizona Fall League and work hundreds and hundreds of games,” Meriwether said. “But nothing really prepares you for working in the major leagues. The only way to learn how to umpire in the Major Leagues is to work in the Major Leagues, and that’s a terrible place to have to learn.”Meriwether has helped out at Father Ryan in various capacities, including as an assistant coach to Jason Larkin – who now coaches the varsity girls’ team – for the freshman boys’ team nearly 10 years ago. It was an opportunity, he says, to be around the faculty and students and give back to the school at which he, as well as sons Jeremy of the Class of 2004 and Chris of the Class of 2006, have felt right at home.There is one more Father Ryan connection in the Meriwether family. Chuck’s wife of 26 years, Curline, was in the middle of her first school year teaching Spanish at Ryan when she died suddenly of a heart attack on Jan. 24, 2011. Despite her abbreviated tenure at the school, she had touched the lives of numerous students and faculty, and her impact at home and in the classroom would be greatly missed.“I think anyone who is married to somebody in sports, it takes a special woman to do that, to raise the kids, take out the dog, take out the trash, and so many other things,” Meriwether said. “She had a lot of responsibilities because for a good part of the year she was a single parent. So I can’t tell you the blow that it was to us, because her death was sudden and I love her and miss her and I just appreciate her. I know God’s got her working up there in heaven and I look forward to seeing her again.”Meriwether, who remarried in August 2015, recalls the outpouring of love and support – throughout his adult life, but especially in the wake of Curline’s passing – of the Father Ryan community that reveals the unity and love so closely linked to the school’s identity.“When I think about the people and all the friends I met when we were on Elliston Place, people have always been kind. My boys went there and my wife taught there for a little while, so you just think about the friends and the friendships that you made over the years and just the things they do to reach out in the community.”“Just a great Catholic education,” he said of his experience at Father Ryan. The school “has a special place in my heart.”