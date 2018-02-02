Former parishioners laud Bishop Spalding’s pastoral leadership

by Theresa Laurence and Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Bishop J. Mark Spalding loves to spend time with his parishioners and built strong relationships with those he served as pastor. Here, he talks with Holy Trinity parishioners Richie and Lori Sullivan, their son Tommy, and friend Sarah Spalding (no relation to the bishop). Bishop Spalding celebrated his final Mass at Holy Trinity in Louisville, where he had served as pastor for the last six-and-a-half years, on Saturday, Jan. 13. Photo by Rick Musacchio

Bishop J. Mark Spalding’s former parishioners describe him as a “people’s pastor,” an “extraordinary homilist,” and an “awesome boss.” The high praise for Bishop Spalding, who will be ordained and installed as the Diocese of Nashville’s 12th bishop on Friday, Feb. 2, is near unanimous, with friends and former parishioners noting both his sharp leadership skills and friendly, down-to-earth personality.Kelly Collard, who got to know Bishop Spalding during their time at St. Margaret Mary Church in Louisville, said that after she told him her husband was a really good cook, “Father Mark kind of invited himself to dinner, and he never left.”Even though Bishop Spalding comes from a large, close-knit extended family, the Collards became yet another family for him. “For my kids, Father Mark is like an uncle to them,” said Collard. They often went out to dinner together after the Sunday evening Mass at Holy Trinity Church, where the Collard family are parishioners, and where Bishop Spalding served as pastor for six-and-a-half years. “He could be himself with us,” she said.A number of former parishioners shared similar stories of encounter with Bishop Spalding. Christina Weinstein, a Holy Trinity parishioner and mother of one of the babies baptized by Bishop Spalding during his final Mass at the church, said she and her family appreciate his welcoming spirit. The Weinsteins have an interfaith marriage, and Bishop Spalding “has been welcoming of my husband’s faith. He embodies that Jesus means love and welcoming everyone.”Bishop Spalding baptized five children during his final Mass at Holy Trinity on Jan. 13, taking a moment to hold each one and sing, “You have put on Christ, in him you have been baptized. Alleluia! Alleluia!” During that moment, the parents and godparents stood to the side with sweet smiles, touched by the gesture.“This is one thing about this place I’m sorely going to miss,” Bishop Spalding told the congregation.He noted that parents pass on the “precious gift of faith” to their children to give their lives a deeper meaning. “Teach your children not only to hear but to listen … listening to God speaking to you. … Do what he tells you.”At the end of Mass, Bishop Spalding told his parishioners, “You’ve had pastors before me and you have had pastors that have served you well, but they won’t love you more.”Long-time Holy Trinity parishioner Dan Kelley, like many others, noted Bishop Spalding’s talent for delivering a meaningful homily. “When he finishes his homily you can hear a pin drop because everyone is paying rapt attention to everything he has to say.” He applies Christ’s teachings to people’s every day lives, Kelley said.Several former parishioners noted one of Bishop Spalding’s favorite phrases: “To whom much is given, much is required.”“He believes we need to share our blessings,” said Kelley, president of the St. Vincent de Paul Council at Holy Trinity. Bishop Spalding has a way of convincing people to give of their time, talent and treasure to the Church, he said. Because of his enthusiastic presence and business savvy, “the parish is in fantastic shape,” Kelley said.When Bishop Spalding served as pastor of Immaculate Conception Church in La Grange, Kentucky, for 12 years, he shepherded the parish through two major transitions, building a new church and closing the parish school.“To be a good pastor, you need someone who’s pastoral, but also someone with good managerial skills, and he has that,” said Bill Hoelscher, a long-time Immaculate Conception parishioner who served as parish business manager during the new church construction project in the early 2000s.Bishop Spalding’s “magnetic” personality helped him connect with people and lead a successful capital campaign to build the new church, Hoelscher said. “People rallied and paid up.” In fact, the parish paid off the entire cost of the new church construction, about $4.5 million, the last weekend Father Spalding was at the parish, before moving on to his new assignment at Holy Trinity in 2011.“I believe every priest should build one church in their life – and no more,” Bishop Spalding told the Tennessee Register. “It takes a lot of sustained effort of three to five years.”Immaculate Conception’s old church, which had a capacity of about 230 people, was replaced with a new church in 2004 that could accommodate 1,100. Before the new church was dedicated, the biggest weekend Masses were celebrated in the gym.“It was a great leaning experience,” Bishop Spalding said. “I learned some hard lessons in life” during that time, he said.“I know that I can’t do it alone. I’m not at my best when I go it alone. When I can bring others with me on a project it’s amazing what good can be done,” he said.“When you’re asking people for money, blood, sweat, tears and time, you better have a surety of mission.”Looking at the demographics for the Diocese of Nashville, Bishop Spalding said, “I know there are going to be times I’m going to tell a pastor, it’s time to build.” As he knows from experience, that will require a strong partnership between himself, the pastor, and the people of that parish. “When you know you’re not alone, it’s amazing what you can do together.”While Bishop Spalding was pastor of Immaculate Conception, “the parish grew dramatically,” Hoelscher said. “Louisville moved east” toward La Grange during that time. As pastor, Bishop Spalding also made a concerted effort to accommodate the Spanish-speaking Catholics, many of whom worked on the nearby tobacco farms. He made an effort to learn Spanish, “and he reached out to them,” said Hoelscher.The explosive population growth at the parish, however, did not translate to growth in the school. “We couldn’t keep it open because we didn’t have critical mass,” never getting over 100 students to enroll, said Hoelscher. This was in large part because Oldham County, Kentucky, where Immaculate Conception is located, has a reputation as one of best school districts in the state. “It’s a shame, but we had to do it,” Hoelscher said.After the Class of 2007 graduated from Immaculate Conception, the school was closed and the diocese decided to regionalize the parish school with the parish school from Mother of Good Counsel Church to form Saint Mary Academy.When he wasn’t busy making major decisions about the future of his church and school, Bishop Spalding just wanted to be with his parishioners during their typical activities. “He was a supporter of Knights of Columbus,” Hoelscher said. “During the Lent fish frys, he made the hush puppies himself.”“He goes to every football game of the parish school. He’s very present with the kids, visits every classroom on Fridays,” said Holy Trinity parishioner and friend Kelly Collard, whose husband Todd teaches at the school. “He is such a great pastor.”In addition to serving as pastor of Holy Trinity, Bishop Spalding also served as pastor of Holy Name Church in Louisville since 2016. Located on the edge of world-famous Churchill Downs, and near the University of Louisville campus, the parish has seen its demographics shift greatly over the years, according to long-time parishioner Tom Head. The parish now serves a majority of Spanish-speakers, as well as reaching out to university students and visitors.Head, 90, who grew up in the parish and attended the school there that operated until 1992, said he was impressed with what Bishop Spalding did for the parish, even though he was not in residence there, and they have no full-time staff there. “It’s a lovely church and he helped us do some things we really couldn’t afford to do,” like refurbishing the pews and floors of the 105-year-old church.“I don’t think you could come up with a better pastor,” said Head.Many people who spoke about their admiration for Bishop Spalding said they were not surprised to hear that he was named a bishop. “As soon as he came on board people were saying he won’t be here long because he’s so charismatic. He’ll be a bishop someday,” said Holy Trinity parishioner Dan Kelley. “He’ll be outstanding (as bishop). He impresses you in his ability to lead in a gentle way.”“Nashville’s lucky to have him,” said lscher.