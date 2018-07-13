Former Secretariat of Catholic Education discusses school identity, access 

by Theresa Laurence, Tennessee Register

After spending six years as the executive director of the Secretariat of Catholic Education for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, Sister John Mary Fleming, O.P., has returned home to the Diocese of Nashville to serve as director of education for her congregation, the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia.“I thoroughly enjoyed my service to the bishops and am grateful to have had the opportunity to be of assistance at the national level,” said Sister John Mary.“Getting the national picture of what is happening with Catholic education around the country … can inform my service with the congregation,” she added.“It is a critical time for Catholic schools in our country,” said Sister John Mary, who holds a licentiate in canon law from The Catholic University of America, a master’s degree in theology from Franciscan University of Steubenville in Ohio, a master of education degree in educational leadership and supervision from the University of Southern Mississippi, and a bachelor’s degree in education from Belmont University in Nashville.A key to success for Catholic schools is “a true integration of academic quality and faith development. This is what makes Catholic schools unique in the education landscape of our time,” she said.Four critical areas of focus during Sister John Mary’s six-year tenure with the USCCB, which will remain a focus into the future, include: faith formation of future leaders; outreach to the Hispanic and underserved populations; governance, finance, and access to schools including parental choice in education; Catholic nature and identity of the schools.“I appreciated that the bishops were always looking at the issues through the lens of the gospel,” Sister John Mary said. They were always asking, “How will this help us advance the gospel of Jesus Christ?”A challenge in Catholic education today, which the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia are particularly committed to and offer retreats and workshops about, is the faith formation of faculty and staff.In her new role as director of education for the Nashville Dominicans, Sister John Mary “will do whatever I can to support teachers and principals across the country,” by providing consultation and resources on a range of issues, to ensure they are well-rooted in their Catholic faith, and can strengthen the Catholic identity of their schools.Sister John Mary envisions tapping into the resources of the Dominican-run Aquinas College’s Center for Catholic Education and Center for Evangelization and Catechesis to reach more educators. Aquinas sharply narrowed its course offerings last year to focus solely on preparing teachers to serve the Church in its mission of education.Aquinas hosts workshops and conferences, such as the WISE Conference taking place July 11-14, which are open to Catholic school educators as well as parents. “Parents are primary educators of their children,” Sister John Mary said.As strong supporters of the parents’ role in educating their children and forming them in the faith, the Dominicans and the U.S. bishops are advocates of public policies that allow parental choice in education. During Sister John Mary’s tenure at the USCCB, this was a big issue, and remains so in dioceses across the country.“There are numerous programs in the U.S., mainly at the state level,” that allow parents to access tax dollars to pay for private education, said Sister John Mary, but they have so far failed to gain traction in Tennessee.“School voucher bills” as they are commonly known, have faced strong resistance locally by supporters of traditional public schools, and have failed repeatedly in the State Legislature.“Are we trying to take away from public education? No,” said Sister John Mary. “The large majority of Catholic children are in the public school system.“We want to help parents access the school of their choice.”If more parents could access public tax dollars to help fund their children’s private, Catholic education, it could help boost lagging Catholic school enrollment in some areas and open up Catholic education to families that might not otherwise be able to afford it.An “enormous challenge nationally” and a question all Catholic schools have to ask themselves, Sister John Mary said, is “Who do we serve? We don’t want to serve just the elite.”In the Diocese of Nashville, the Dominicans are best known for their flagship high school, St. Cecilia Academy, that could well be considered “elite,” with its lush suburban setting and $18,000 annual tuition.Sister John Mary noted that the Nashville Dominicans teach in 52 schools and 30 dioceses in the United States and abroad, including in underserved inner-city and rural areas. They are part of a new school in the Diocese of Phoenix that will serve a largely Hispanic population.In the last half-century, Catholic churches and schools “have experienced a huge demographic shift, from being primarily located in the Northeast and East, to now being more evenly spread out,” Sister John Mary said. “We’re very aware that the Hispanic community is part of that shift.”St. Cecilia has intentionally stepped up its outreach to the Hispanic community in recent years and has seen a small, but significant, increase in Hispanic students; last year about 8 percent of the student population was Hispanic.Because so many people are mobile, moving cities and changing jobs and schools often, “we want our school and parish communities to be anchors for families in our present culture,” Sister John Mary said. Catholic schools, she said, have a great role to play as “evangelizers of families.”Catholic News Service contributed to this report.