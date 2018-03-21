Four seminarians to be ordained transitional deacons

by From staff reports

Four seminarians for the Diocese of Nashville will be ordained as transitional deacons at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 24, at the Cathedral of the Incarnation.



The ordinations will be one of the final landmarks before the seminarians will be ordained as priests.



“This is their last and final step before becoming a priest,” said Father Austin Gilstrap, vocations director of the diocese. “They are entering the clerical state, so it’s a pretty good deal.”



The four to be ordained are:



Rhodes Bolster, a seminarian at the North American College in Rome.

a seminarian at the North American College in Rome. Edwuin Cardona, a seminarian at Assumption Seminary in San Antonio, Texas.

a seminarian at Assumption Seminary in San Antonio, Texas. Hung Pham, a seminarian at Assumption Seminary in San Antonio, Texas.

a seminarian at Assumption Seminary in San Antonio, Texas. Mark Simpson, a seminarian at the Pontifical College Josephinum in Columbus, Ohio.



All four are scheduled to be ordained as priests in the summer of 2019. Also scheduled to be ordained as a priest at that time is seminarian Luke Wilgenbusch, who will be ordained a transitional deacon next September in Rome with his North American College classmates.



The ordinations on March 24 will be the first for Nashville Bishop J. Mark Spalding, who was installed in February.



The new transitional deacons will have all the faculties of a permanent deacon, including the authority to baptize, witness marriages, perform funeral and burials outside of Mass, distribute Holy Communion, and preach the homily during Mass. They also are obligated to pray the Divine Office each day.



Bolster and Simpson both grew up in the Diocese of Nashville. Bolster graduated from Father Ryan High School and attended Catholic University of America for a year before entering the college seminary at the Josephinum.



After earning his bachelor’s degree, he headed to Rome, where he is studying for his Bachelor of Sacred Theology degree at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross, also known as Santa Croce, Father Gilstrap said. After he completes studies for his STB next year, he will start working toward a Licenciate of Sacred Theology at a school still to be determined.



Simpson is a graduate of Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville and has spent all of his seminary years at the Josephinum.



“Edwuin and Hung are transplants,” Father Gilstrap said.



Hung Pham, a native of Vietnam, came to the Diocese of Nashville through his relationship with Father Peter Quang Chau, pastor of St. Martha Church in Ashland City and the leader of the Vietnamese Catholic Community in the diocese, Father Gilstrap said.



Edwuin Cardona started his studies with the Diocese of Hartford before coming to the Diocese of Nashville, Father Gilstrap said. He was referred to the late Bishop David Choby by his spiritual director, who was a classmate of Bishop Choby’s, Father Gilstrap explained.



Both Pham and Cardona spent their first year in the diocese working in parishes, Father Gilstrap said, Pham at St. Martha with Father Peter, and Cardona at St. John Vianney in Gallatin. Cardona also spent the year studying theology at Aquinas College.



Unique to this class is the number of them who speak more than one language, Father Gilstrap said.



“We have a number of Spanish speakers in this class,” he said. “The Latino population is growing, but the number of priests who can say Mass in Spanish is very small.



“That’s something I’m going to be working on, to get more of them to at least be able to celebrate Mass in Spanish,” Father Gilstrap said. “That’s going to be a big part of the future of the diocese, to have priests who are bilingual.”



Cardona is a native Spanish-speaker and is bilingual, and Pham is actually tri-lingual, Father Gilstrap noted. Vietnamese is his native tongue, and “his English is quite good.”



While studying in San Antonio, “he’s learned a passable Spanish,” Father Gilstrap said.



Pham and Simpson both spent a recent summer serving the Spanish-speaking congregation at Sagrado Corazon Church at the Catholic Pastoral Center to strengthen their Spanish language skills, Father Gilstrap said.



The next priestly ordinations will be this summer for Deacons Richard Childress, Ahn Tuan Phan and Anthony Stewart. Deacon Childress is a seminarian at the Josephinum, Deacon Phan is a seminarian at Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans, and Deacon Stewart is a seminarian at the North American College in Rome.



The ordinations are scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, June 30, at the Cathedral.







