Fwd: Funeral Arrangements for Bishop David Choby

by Rick Musacchio, Director of Communications, Diocese of Nashville

Thursday, June 8, 2017



Visitation will be held at the Cathedral of the Incarnation, 2015 West End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. Visitation will conclude with Office of the Dead at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 9, 2017



Visitation will be held at St. John Vianney, 449 N Water Ave, Gallatin, TN 37066, from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Visitation will conclude with recitation of the Rosary, to be followed by a covered dish dinner.

Saturday, June 10, 2017



The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sagrado Corazon at the Catholic Pastoral Center, 2800 McGavock Pike, Nashville, TN 37214, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery at 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Diocese of Nashville’s Seminarian Education Fund.