Gallatin man working to create a ‘Christ culture’ across the globe

by Robert Alan Glover

A nun leads prayers at a diocesan youth convention in Kerala, India, hosted by the Syro-Malabar Catholic Diocese of Manthavady. A team from Christ Culture, led by Babloo Chacko of Gallatin, conducted the retreat.

The goal of Christ Culture, an international, lay charismatic ministry headquartered in Gallatin, is to transform the world by helping people weave Christ and his teachings into the fabric of their lives.



“If your relationship with Christ is 100 percent wholesome – and it has to be that strong – you are on the only real path to eternity,” said Babloo Chacko of Gallatin, the chief executive director of Christ Culture.



To do that “means experiencing him every moment of their lives, and practicing his beliefs, while also doing nothing to put that relationship in jeopardy,” Chacko added.



The ministry’s vision to spread Christ Culture across the globe is inspired by the verse in the Book of Isaiah 14:26: “this is the plan proposed for the whole earth.”



Though the global headquarters are in Gallatin, the retreats and programs the ministry sponsors have been held in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Austria, Israel, Switzerland, New Zealand, Australia, Brunei, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar and India.



“We are spreading Christ’s word into the community, through worldwide retreats where they hear testimonies of people who have adopted the teachings of Jesus Christ through the Church into their person,” said Chacko.



“We ask people who join our mission to try and #bechrist, that is, sharing his teachings as they interact with another person,” said Chacko.



A knowledge of Scripture is an important part of transforming a person, their community and the world, Chacko said. “We strive to build passion for making disciples of Lord Jesus Christ and equip world changing disciples with a sound knowledge of the Scripture,” according to the ministry’s website.



He noted, “our primary goal is to work with people under 40 years of age who have strayed from the Church, and bring them back, through a series of age-oriented programs,” said Chacko.



The programs include one aimed at teenagers and chaired by adolescents, and one for adults, overseen by adults, or as Chacko described all of the meetings, “a program of their peers.”



Another key factor in Christ Culture’s work are spiritual retreats.



“All of them are Christ-centered and focused on helping the person develop spiritually through a better understanding of his teachings,” said Chacko.







A four-day diocesan youth convention in Kerala, India, drew about 5,000 young people. The convention was hosted by Christ Culture headquartered in Gallatin. The retreat included preaching, praise and worship, Eucharistic adoration, live music, a healing Mass and more.

Christ Culture has been operating as a non-profit corporation in the United States since April 2017.



“Although the non-profit status is recent, Christ Culture really became active in 2013-2014, and our existence as an organization is not confined to Nashville or Middle Tennessee,” Chacko said.



Nationally, Chacko put membership at “around 3,000, and across the globe, another 25,000.”



Christ Culture operates under the blessing of the St. Thomas Syro-Malabar Catholic Diocese of Chicago. The ministry “has been officially approved by our diocesan bishop in Chicago, His Excellency Mar Jacob Angaldiath, to go out and spread the word of Christ to others,” Chacko said.



The Syro-Malabar Catholic Church is one of the largest Eastern-Rite churches in full communion with the Roman Catholic Church. It traces its roots to St. Thomas the Apostle who first brought Christianity to India in the first century. In Nashville, the Syro-Malabar Catholic community, composed of immigrants from India and their families, founded the St. Teresa of Calcutta Syro-Malabar Catholic Mission.



Chacko, who immigrated from Kottayam, India, in 1995 and settled in Gallatin, joined St. Teresa of Calcutta Syro-Malabar Catholic Mission in 2008.



It was a personal crisis that brought Chacko to Christ Culture.



“I am a colon cancer survivor – having had part of my colon removed – and I do believe I was cured after our founder and president Reji Kottaram (who is also a Catholic lay evangelist) prayed over me,’ said Chacko.



He described Kottaram as “a very gifted man; he is someone who keeps growing and is an inspiration to youth and adults everywhere.



To learn more about Christ Culture, visit www.chirst-culture.org







