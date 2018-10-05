Gifted musician honored with 2018 Christ the Teacher award

by Theresa Laurence

Julie Schwarz, the music teacher at Christ the King School in Nashville, leads class on Oct. 1. Schwarz recently received the Christ the Teacher Award from the Diocese of Nashville. Photo by Rick Musacchio

A lot of middle school students might be embarrassed or reluctant to sing a solo in front of their peers, but not in Julie Schwarz’s music classes at Christ the King School.



“She builds up the kids’ confidence, and really encourages them to use their gifts,” said Christ the King Principal Sherry Woodman, who nominated Schwarz for the 2018 Christ the Teacher Award, the highest award given annually to teacher in the Diocese of Nashville’s Catholic schools.



“Julie has shared the joy of music and worship for 16 years as an educator in Catholic schools, making her an excellent nominee for this award,” Woodman wrote in her nomination.



Prior to teaching at Christ the King, Schwarz taught at St. Henry School, where she also served as a music minister, cantor and founding director of the children’s choir.



“I just do whatever I’m asked to do … whatever the Lord needs me to do,” Schwarz says of the many hats she wears as teacher, musician, mother and student. “I love music and I love that I get to share it with the kids,” she said.



Schwarz, the mother of three children, recently began Trevecca University’s Masters in Educational Leadership program. With her children now ages 10, 13, and 15, “I thought it was time for me to do something more,” she said. “I’m excited to see what door may open next in my career as a Catholic school educator.”



While Schwarz is feeling more free to further pursue her personal and career goals today, her life looked much different about 12 years ago. At that time Schwarz and her husband Tim would have been at their son Caz’s bedside at Duke University Medical Center, where he stayed for seven months for treatment of the rarest form of Severe Combined Immune Deficiency.



One of the few promising treatment options for Caz was a bone marrow transplant. Schwarz served as the donor, and the transplant was successful. At that time, the Schwarz’s parish, St. Henry, rallied around the family, raising more than $13,000 to help them with medical expenses.



Today, “we still deal with treating Caz’s SCID and symptoms but overall life is pretty normal in the grand scheme of things,” Schwarz said.



Caz, now 13, joined his brother, sister, and dad to celebrate Schwarz receiving the Christ the Teacher Award at the Advancement of Catholic Education banquet on Sept. 18.



Schwarz said she is still so thankful for the “incredible faith community here in Nashville who lifted us up and embraced us when Caz was so sick.”



Schwarz, originally from Kenosha, Wisconsin, said she “came to Nashville with nothing,” but the tight-knit Catholic faith community here “grew my family’s faith so much.” What she wants for her own children, and for all the children she teaches, is “to be part of that community and to give back.”



In addition to teaching music class for students at all grade levels at Christ the King, Schwarz also leads special programming for Grandparents’ Day, the Christmas pageant, and school liturgies. “A special quality of Julie’s is her ability to weave Catholic identity into the work she does with students,” said Woodman.



This year, Schwarz also took on additional duties to assist exceptional learners who needed extra support. “Her rapport with students, developed through music class, lent itself to reaching and teaching youngsters who needed a boost academically,” Woodman wrote in her Christ the Teacher nomination.



One of Schwarz’s proudest professional moments came earlier this year when she led a children’s choir, made up of students from many different schools in the diocese, to sing at Bishop J. Mark Spalding’s ordination and installation Mass. “That was a highlight of my career for sure,” she said. “We took children from all different schools and they all came together as the body of Christ.”



Speaking about her role as a teacher and a musician, Schwarz says her approach is simple: “I just do my job and love the kids.”













