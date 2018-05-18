Golden Grads reflect on graduating at pivotal moment in U. S. history

by Theresa Laurence, Tennessee Register

As members of the Class of 2018 prepare to don their caps and gowns and receive their diplomas, this year’s Golden Grads from Nashville’s Catholic high schools reflect on their momentous graduation year of 1968. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy were assassinated; there was a growing resistance to the Vietnam War. The first manned spacecraft orbited the moon; the film 2001: A Space Odyssey premiered. Johnny Cash’s “At Folsom Prison” and the Beatles’ “White Album” were among the many landmark albums released that year.



During the spring semester of 1968, seniors at Father Ryan High School balanced typical teenage angst about school rules for hair length and uniforms while processing some much weightier events unfolding around them.



“It was a mix of things that every senior class goes through, but looking back it was one of the most tumultuous times in our nation’s history,” said Jim O’Hara, valedictorian of the Father Ryan Class of ’68, who went on to study at the University of Notre Dame and work as a reporter and editor at The Tennessean newspaper.



At that time, “coming into our own awareness” of social issues and current events, O’Hara and his classmates had “hard conversations about the Vietnam War with our parents.” For some graduating seniors, Vietnam was more than just a political debate; it had real life or death overtones for many young men, and heated debates threatened to divide families.



In 1968, race relations were also at a boiling point, not only with King’s assassination, but with riots in major cities across the country. “I remember calling a classmate the night of the King assassination and we vented about why there was so much hate. Why was it so hard to get past this racial hatred?” O’Hara recalls.



‘Put on your armor’



Deacon Harry Guess, a member of the Father Ryan Class of ’68, said that in the months leading up to graduation, the assassination of Dr. King was still a “heavy subject” and “still on everybody’s mind,” as the students, especially the African-Americans like himself, prepared to graduate.



“Everybody was grieving,” said Jim McKay, a classmate of Guess’ at Father Ryan, and before that at St. Vincent de Paul School. “We all thought a very special glimmer of hope was taken away.”



McKay, a member of the 1968 men’s basketball district championship team, one of the earliest integrated sports teams in the state, recalled his time at Father Ryan as a “rocky one.” When he and his St. Vincent classmates first came to Ryan, “it felt like we were stepping on hallowed ground and that it wasn’t for us.”



Both in and out of the school during the mid-1960s, and especially in basketball gyms and restaurants across Middle Tennessee, McKay said he and his fellow African-American teammates and friends were subjected to vitriolic name calling and actions. At one away game, an effigy of a black Ryan player was hung from the gym rafters; at restaurants, “they served us but you could tell they didn’t want us there,” he said.



Stepping outside the safety of family, church and neighborhood to venture into white Nashville, including Father Ryan, “you had to sort of put on your armor and be prepared,” Deacon Guess said.



Attitudes among students “changed a little bit over time,” McKay said, but it wasn’t until after King was assassinated in the spring of his senior year “that the lines closed between the two races a little, and at that point some classmates started to empathize.”



Following the King assassination, bracing for riots in Nashville, Tennessee National Guard troops set up camp with tents and tanks in Centennial Park, just across the street from the old Father Ryan High School on Elliston Place.



“It was like a perimeter around North Nashville,” McKay recalled, and Ryan students and others had to cross through a militarized zone to get from home to school. Witnessing that first hand, more white students “started to understand what we were going through,” McKay said.



‘Be path finders’



“Father Ryan didn’t break us; it made us stronger,” McKay said. “The curriculum at Father Ryan wasn’t easy, and with all the disruptions and distractions with the racial tensions, that takes you away from the curriculum.”



By graduation, McKay and his former St. Vincent classmates, who still remain close, “were all kind of relieved we had made it that far,” together.



Because of their experiences at Father Ryan, Deacon Guess and other black students from class of ’68 were ”accustomed to dealing with resistance to our presence” and were well-prepared, he said, to go on to schools like Vanderbilt University where they were among the few African-Americans at the time.



King and other civil rights leaders “pushed us to go places where we had not been and to be path finders, to represent our people and show that we were capable of doing anything anyone else could do,” said Deacon Guess, a Vanderbilt graduate and career Navy veteran.



Deacon Guess, who recently returned to Nashville after living for many years in San Diego, now serves at St. Vincent Parish, where he grew up. He will be the homilist for the Golden Grads Mass during reunion weekend at Father Ryan, to be held the first weekend in June.



Today’s African American graduates still face some resistance, Deacon Guess said. “It’s not the same volume and intensity,” of 1968, but it lingers, he said. “We’ve come a long way, but we’ve still got a long way to go … to grow as human beings.”



McKay, who attended Tennessee State University and worked in the IT industry for many years, is now retired and lives in Houston. He plans to travel to Nashville for reunion weekend, and has been back to Father Ryan several times in recent years, most recently in December, in honor of the 50th anniversary of his varsity basketball team’s district championship.



Today’s Father Ryan students and players “were amazed with how much we went through,” McKay said. “They can’t believe that really happened.”



McKay said he’s impressed with how inquisitive this generation’s crop of graduates are. “I’m extremely hopeful,” he said. “The kids today … will make the change that is needed and they won’t be deterred.”



‘Exhilarating change’



In 1968, no Catholic high schools in Nashville were co-ed. Father Ryan was still all boys; St. Cecilia Academy was all girls, as were Cathedral High School, which closed in 1971, and St. Bernard Academy high school, which closed in 1989.



1968 was a milestone year for the Dominican-run St. Cecilia and the Mercy-run St. Bernard, which both graduated their first African-American students that year. “I don’t think we ever appreciated how much courage it took for parents to send their kids from St. Vincent to St. Bernard” in the fall of 1964, said Eileen Beehan, a member of the St. Bernard Academy high school Class of ‘68. “It took tremendous courage.”



During the spring of her senior year at St. Bernard, Beehan and her classmates “were all excited about prom, hearing from colleges, having a good time. Then Martin Luther King was shot and killed and I think we were all in shock,” she said. “There was a very clear fear about what would happen next.”



Beehan’s father, a Nashville police officer, had a front-line view of unrest following King’s assassination, but things remained relatively calm at St. Bernard, Beehan said. Even though her class was the first integrated graduating class at St. Bernard, the girls, for the most part, got along well.



Back then, it was a “significant act” for white students to be able to sleep over at a black classmate’s house. But she and some others in her class gladly did so. Looking back, she said, “I think I wanted to see our country, our city, reflect what I would call the Gospel.”



After graduating from St. Bernard in the spring of 1968, Beehan went on to attend St. Mary’s College in South Bend, Indiana, ready to study biology and attend plenty of Notre Dame football games. She also relished the idea of being on her own, 500 miles from home. “It was a time in life where you felt like you had control,” she said. “All the change was very exhilarating.”



For the class of ’68, on a host of issues, from race relations to women’s issues, “the wave of change was very quick,” said Beehan, who ultimately had a career in social work rather than biology, serving for more than 20 years as director of social services for Catholic Charities of Tennessee.



Like Beehan, St. Cecilia Academy Class of ‘68 class president Corrine Morales Moore also had a front row seat to the quickly changing landscape for women as the second-wave feminist movement took hold in the South. In just a few short years, she went from playing three-on-three half court basketball at St. Cecilia to burning her raincoat on her Auburn University dorm lawn, celebrating that she and her fellow female classmates could freely wear pants, instead of only skirts and dresses, on campus.



Moore is quick to note that she was a strict rule follower, dutifully attending study hall as required by her sorority at Auburn, not smoking or doing drugs, not swept up in the counterculture or protest movements that roiled so many American campuses at that time. “Sometimes I read about the 1960s and 70s and wonder, ‘Where was I’?” Moore says with a laugh.



Moore, one of 10 children, the daughter of a proud World War II veteran and future wife of an Air Force pilot, respected Vietnam veterans returning from serving overseas in an unpopular war.



“I felt bad when people protested Vietnam veterans returning from war,” she said. “I knew a lot of people who had been, and seen a lot of horrific stuff, and our nation was protesting them. … I had sympathy for them.”



Moore married her husband Michael “Moose” Moore her senior year of college and willingly traveled with him to his posts in the U.S. and abroad. While many young men at the time were relieved to avoid the draft and receive student deferments by enrolling in college, Moose Moore and his fellow soldiers “all wanted to be fighter pilots and go to war,” she said.



Moore ultimately earned her master’s degree in counseling and served as a school counselor. But when she first got to college she was unsure about what to major in, noting that St. Cecilia students today have far more opportunities for electives, special interest studies, and travel than she did 50 years ago.



Today, “it’s exciting to see women have so many opportunities,” Moore said.



When the women of the class of ’68 were entering college and the workforce, “you could see doors start to open up” for women, Beehan said. The doors are open wider today than 50 years ago, but “women still face the issue of equal pay,” she said.



Beehan, who served on Nashville’s Metro Council from 1995-2003, noted that women still don’t run for political office as often as men, and encouraged more women “to inject themselves into the political process, run for political office, vote.”



‘Tumultuous and interesting times’



Today, as the members of the Class of 2018 prepare to receive their diplomas and head off to colleges and new adventures, it’s not hard to draw parallels between now and 50 years ago.



Today, “the country is deeply divided in many ways, we’re trying to figure out what the path forward as a nation is,” said O’Hara. With racial justice and poverty sill pressing issues, as they were in 1968, it’s clear “there’s a lot of progress we haven’t made,” he said.



Just as the members of the Class of 1968 graduated at a pivotal time in U.S, history, “I think the Class of 2018 will look back and think they lived in some tumultuous and interesting times,” O’Hara said.







Deacon Harry Guess of St. Vincent de Paul Parish and a member of the Father Ryan High School Class of 1968, poses outside the Father Ryan library, in front of the doors that were part of the school’s Elliston Place campus, where he attended high school. In the photo at right, Guess, second from left, is pictured with classmates Willie Fort, Paul Douglas and Frank Perry, in this photo from the 1968 yearbook. The Father Ryan Golden Grads will celebrate their 50th high school reunion the first weekend of June.



High school graduations set

The Class of 2018 at the three Catholic high schools in the Diocese of Nashville will bring their high school careers to a close the weekend of May 18-20.

St. Cecilia Academy will have a baccalaureate Mass for the graduates at 10 a.m. Friday, May 18, in the school theater. Commencement exercises will be at 6 p.m. Friday, May 18, on the lawn of the White House on the Dominican Campus.

Father Ryan High School will host its baccalaureate Mass at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 19, at the school. Graudation will be at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 20, at the Curb Center at Belmont University.

Pope John Paul II High School will have its baccalaureate Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 19, at the Catholic Pastoral Center on McGavock Pike in Nashville. Graduation will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 20, at the Grand Ole Opry.











