GOP candidates back Trump in debate held at JPII

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

The four leading candidates in the Republican primary for governor all expressed unwavering support for President Donald Trump, even when they had concerns about his policies, during a debate held June 20 at Pope John Paul II High School in Hendersonville.



The debate was sponsored by WKRN-TV in Nashville and WANT-TV in Memphis and was broadcast on television stations across the state and in Huntsville, Alabama.



JPII simply provided facilities as a location for the debate, said Headmaster Mike Deely.



“It is important to note that we as a school, and more importantly as a faith community, are politically neutral,” Deely said. “No political party embraces the full breadth of Catholic social teaching. However, as a school that is forming leaders of faith and of conscience we see this as a great opportunity to participate in the process of building our government and civil discourse.”



The four candidates participating in the debate were: U.S. Rep. Diane Black of Gallatin; Randy Boyd, a businessman and former Economic and Community Development Director for the state, from Knoxville; State House Speaker Beth Harwell of Nashville; and businessman Bill Lee of Franklin.



People gather after the debate in front of a banner listing the seven themes of Catholic social teaching.

When asked whether they supported the president’s decision to impose tariffs on imported items, that Sen. Lamar Alexander said could hit Tennessee harder than any other state, several of the candidates expressed support for free trade but none criticized the president.



“I’m not going to second guess him,” said Harwell.



“We shouldn’t be surprised we have a tough negotiator” in President Trump,” said Black. “I’m going to give him a chance to negotiate.”



Boyd acknowledged that the tariffs could hurt Tennessee, but said as governor, his job would be to try to lessen their impact. “My job is to go to Washington, go to the president, and make our voice heard.”



“I believe in free trade,” said Lee, but he added that some of the country’s trade agreements are bad for the United States. As governor, he added, he would work for a solution that works both for Tennessee and the country.



At the time of the debate, the president’s zero tolerance policy on immigration, which led to the separation of families as people were detained at the border, was meeting stiff public opposition. The first question of the debate was about the immigration policy and the separation of families.



All the candidates expressed concern about the images of families being separated, but all supported a tough stand on illegal immigration.



“It’s sad, certainly heartbreaking, to see children taken from their parents,” Lee said. “But we have a broken immigration system.”



The problem is made worse, according to Lee, by policies such as issuing driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants and sanctuary cities that limit their cooperation with the federal government’s enforcement of immigration laws.



Harwell countered that the Legislature, while she was Speaker, outlawed sanctuary cities.



She also expressed sadness at seeing families separated, but said. “I will support President Trump.”



After the debate, the president, bowing to public pressure, signed an executive order calling for an end to the separation of families being detained.



While it is sad to see families separated, Boyd said, “This is a problem for Congress to solve.”



“As a mother and grandmother I can’t imagine having my children taken away from me,” Black said. But, she said, she also couldn’t imagine putting her family in that position.



“We should build the wall,” Black said, expressing support for President Trump’s proposal to build a wall along the southwestern border. She blamed Democrats for blocking approval for the wall, even though Republicans control both houses of Congress and the White House. On Wednesday, June 27, an immigration reform bill that included funding for the wall was defeated in the House of Representatives by a 301-121 vote. No Democrats voted for the bill and 189 voted against, while Republicans were split 121 in favor, 112 against. Black did not cast a vote.



The four candidates did show some separation on a few issues. When Lee was asked about his claim that he is the conservative outsider in the race, he said, “Being an outsider is a strength,” while touting his executive experience as a business owner.



Black, who has served in the Tennessee General Assembly and Congress, answered, “Experience counts and knowing how the Legislature works, knowing how to get things done really does make a difference.”



Harwell echoed Black in defending her own experience in the Legislature, and Boyd took offense to Lee’s characterization of his opponents as career politicians, noting that much of his work in state government was done on a volunteer basis.



When asked if they would support legalized sport betting in Tennessee following a U.S. Supreme Court decision that would allow it, Black, Boyd and Lee all said they would oppose it, while Harwell said if the Legislature passed a bill allowing sports betting, she would sign it.



Black noted her opposition to the Tennessee Lottery when she was in the Legislature because most of the money raised from it would be from low income families while most of the benefits in the form of Hope Scholarships for college would go to middle and higher income families.



“I don’t see giving people another opportunity to spend money on gambling instead of taking care of their families,” Black said.



Harwell noted that while she had reservations about the Lottery, it has proven to be one of the state’s most successful programs in helping people pursue a college education.