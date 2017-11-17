Grandparents find relief from hurricane damage with family

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Lilliane Lopez and her husband Luis Marques and Norma and Demetrio Acevedo, all of whom live in Puerto Rico, were in Nashville on Friday, Nov. 3 to attend Grandparents Day at St. Cecilia Academy with their granddaughters Penelope Herrero and Alexandra Acevedo. They left their homes after the island was pummeled by Hurricanes Irma and Maria. From left, Penelope Herrero, Lilliane Lopez, Luis Marques, and Norma, Demetrio and Alexandra Acevedo. Photo by Andy Telli

Penelope Herrero and Alexandra Acevedo were excited to show their grandparents around St. Cecilia Academy on the school’s Grandparents Day on Friday, Nov. 3.The students weren’t just happy to show their grandparents their classrooms and introduce them to their friends and teachers. They were most happy to know they were safe and secure in Nashville after Hurricanes Irma and Maria had devastated Puerto Rico where they live.Hurricane Irma, which was the costliest Caribbean hurricane until Hurricane Maria hit two weeks later, passed just north of Puerto Rico on Sept. 6. As bad as Irma was, Maria, which hit Puerto Rico on Sept. 16, was much worse, leading to 55 deaths, wiping out the island’s power grid, and causing a major humanitarian crisis.“Maria took everything out. Nothing was standing,” said Luis Marques, who with his wife Lilliane Lopez, were visiting their granddaughter Penelope Herrero for St. Cecilia’s Grandparents Day. Luis and Lilliane live in Dorado on the northern coast of Puerto Rico about 20 miles west of San Juan.Norma and Demetrio Acevedo, Alexandra Acevedo’s grandparents, made it through Irma but left Puerto Rico a day before Maria hit.Delta Airlines sent a charity flight for people stuck in Puerto Rico since Irma, and the Acevedos were able to land a spot on that plane. They managed to get back to Puerto Rico about two weeks later to check on their home in the southern coast city of Guayama.The Acevedos’ home survived Maria, but the damage to their hometown and the rest of the island was extensive. “Our town was devastated,” Norma Acevedo said. “Oh my gosh, to see all that damage,” Mrs. Acevedo said.Long lines of people were waiting outside gas stations and supermarkets trying to buy scarce resources of food and gasoline, she said. Supplies people at her church were collecting to help people on other islands after Irma ended up being distributed to people in need in Guayama, Mrs. Acevedo said.“We have water in our area, but no power,” Mrs. Acevedo said. Even in the parts of the island where people had water service, they still had to boil it before drinking it, she said.Six weeks after the hurricane there still was no electricity in Dorado, Marques said. The hurricane blew down all the cell phone towers so it is still difficult to communicate, he added.“About three days before the big storm, I made sure we had water and food supplies for five or six days,” Marques said. “When we started getting low on food supplies, I was getting worried.”Food wasn’t the only worry, said his wife, Lilliane. After the hurricane, all the pharmacies were closed. As kidney transplant recipient, she was worried she would run out of the medications she needs to avoid going back on dialysis. “That’s what was worrying my son.”It took two weeks before Marques and Lopez could get a flight out of Puerto Rico to join their son in Dallas. The plane landed first in Houston, and was the first plane to land in that city since it was hit by Hurricane Harvey, Lopez said. They were greeted at the airport with applause, she said.The Acevedos and the Marqueses, all natives of Puerto Rico, are used to tropical storms. But none of them had ever seen any storm as bad as Maria.“For something as big as Maria, nobody can be ready,” Marques said. “You can think you’re prepared, but when it comes, it’s a different story.”Recovery will take a long time, they said. “There’s no way the Puerto Rican government can do by itself,” Marques said. Rebuilding the power system is made even more difficult because the damage to the island’s roads and bridges make it difficult to reach the more remote areas, he said. “It’s a slow process. Most people don’t understand that.”Demetrio Acevedo is anxious to get back home. “We need to see all the damage,” she said.Marques said he would like to be back home by Christmas, “but I’m not in a hurry.”Until they can return, the Acevedos and Marqueses are enjoying spending time with their children and grandchildren who live on the mainland. The Acevedo family will have a reunion in Nashville for Thanksgiving.“Home is where the family is,” Lopez said. “I’m enjoying my grandchildren and children.”