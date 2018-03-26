Haitian Community of Tennessee working to smash cholera  

by Mary McWilliams, Tennessee Register

One year ago, the world came to know Music City by its other nickname – Smashville – and that the Nashville Predators hockey team is a mighty adversary. This year, the man at the helm of the 2017 Stanley Cup finalist is being honored not for his sports industry leadership, but for his many contributions to “smashing” poverty in Haiti.



Tom Cigarran is well-known as the owner and chairman of the Nashville Predators, but he is also a parishioner of the Cathedral of the Incarnation and active in the church’s twinning parish program with Haiti.



For the last 20 years he has been building schools and supporting educational efforts in Haiti from the elementary level to university.



The Haitian Community of Tennessee (HCT), formed in 2012 by some Nashville residents originally from Haiti, is the non-profit organization paying tribute to Cigarran for his long-standing philanthropic work and has named him as the first recipient for its award foundation dinner and auction event called SMASH CHOLERA, to be held 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, at Bridgestone Arena.



The whole country of Haiti has suffered since 2010 from a cholera outbreak that has killed thousands and sickened hundreds of thousands. Although it has abated somewhat in the last year, without a proper infrastructure, latrines, and basic hygiene education, cholera remains a deadly threat.



HCT is hoping that Cigarran’s name and experience will help them raise $75,000 to $100,000 to vanquish a foe even more threatening than the Pittsburgh Penguins.



“The Predators ‘smash out’ their opponents and we want to ‘smash out’ cholera in Haiti,” said Marjorie Hallworth, one of the founders of HCT and its treasurer. “This is going to be an exceptional evening. It’s our (HCT’s) first big event.”



The organization plans to make it an annual occasion, honoring someone who has helped Haiti and its people. A gala evening is planned at the Patron Platinum Lounge of Bridgestone Arena with a cocktail reception, silent auction and dinner. Instead of giving a speech, Cigarran and Hallworth will engage in a question and answer session offering him an opportunity to speak of his personal experiences in Haiti and giving insight into the country, people, and conditions.



The Predators have donated both the venue and food.



Many items have already been donated for the silent auction, including gifts from the Schermerhorn and the Ryman. Renowned Haitian painter Ulrick Jean-Pierre, who now lives in Atlanta, has donated one of his paintings and will attend that evening. There will also be opportunities to learn about Haitian culture.



Individual tickets and a variety of elite sponsorships are available. HCT can accept silent auction donations up to Friday, April 6. HCT would like to invite Nashville Haitians who cannot afford the $100 tickets, so donations toward that cause are appreciated. Contact Hallworth at 615-784-8505 or haitiancommunityoftennessee@gmail.com. Check donations should be made out to the Haitian Community of Tennessee.



“There will be surprises,” Hallworth promised for those who attend.



But Haiti needs no more surprises. The 2010 earthquake, followed 10 months later by the cholera outbreak and then a hurricane have been enough surprises for the country. Despite a lack of infrastructure, cholera had not been a health issue in Haiti until after the earthquake, said Dr. Harry Bonnaire, a native of Haiti and board member of HCT.



Over seven years, cholera killed thousands of people and caused severe illness in hundreds of thousands of others throughout the entire country. In December 2016, major news outlets including The New York Times reported that the United Nations had acknowledged its role in the cholera epidemic “believed to be imported by United Nations peacekeepers.” UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon issued a three-page press release in which he said, “We apologize to the Haitian people. We simply did not do enough with regard to the cholera outbreak and its spread in Haiti. We are profoundly sorry for our role.”



He summed up the statement, “The United Nations should seize the opportunity to address a tragedy that also has damaged our reputation and global mission.”



Bonnaire said that funds the organization raises from the event will focus on prevention by partnering with a network already in place to eliminate the water-borne disease. Building latrines, providing water treatment, and education will curb cholera greatly. It costs about $400 to build a latrine system, he said.



Bonnaire, whose specialty is family medicine, said that many people in Haiti “have to walk miles and miles to find (medical) care.”



“Cholera can become a calamity very quickly,” he said. “With quick care, it can be remedied quickly.”



If a person struck with cholera is not able to get professional medical care, knowing what to do can keep them from becoming sicker and even dying, such as understanding that severe diarrhea accompanies cholera, and with that, dehydration. Bonnaire said that people who have access to coconut water can replenish their system without fear of using contaminated water. Eating can prolong the disease, he added.



“We just want to help our country where we were born,” Bonnaire said. “Any contribution for the cause will be welcome. We want (SMASH CHOLERA) to be a success.”



Many parishioners in the diocese already help Haiti through the twinning program in churches, traveling to Haiti at their own expense to bring medical and educational supplies, clothing, even offering medical care.



Father Edwidge Carré, formerly of St. Ann and Holy Name parishes and currently St. Lawrence in Joelton, said the HCT is meant to support those efforts and offer aid to areas not currently served, both in Haiti and in Nashville. The goal is to partner with the twinning program.



“So many good people are going to Haiti, risking their lives and spending their money. We (Haitian natives in Nashville) don’t want to just sit there and do nothing,” Father Carré explained about the need to form the HCT, of which he is president. “Haitian people are very proud. We need to do something for ourselves.”



He said they will work though the Church in Haiti, which is already organized and will make sure the money is used properly. Father Carré said he has bishops waiting for the funds to put them to work. He has had more than 50 requests from parishes in Haiti that have no support and need latrines and water treatment.



Although funds from the April 10 auction and dinner will go directly to fighting cholera, Father Carré said the Haitian community needs much more help that HCT will continue to target through other efforts.



HCT supports the Haitian community in Nashville through legal assistance, immigration services, health care, housing, and business advice. Pastoral care and crisis counseling are also available. Transportation is a common need. Father Carre´ said many Haitians in Nashville don’t drive and can’t afford a car. When he came to Nashville in 2005.



Father Carre´ said, he understood there were about 2,000 Haitians in the area. Although no formal census has been done, he estimates that about 3,000 Haitians live here now.







