Hats off to 2018 grads! 

During the weekend of May 18-20, graduates from the three Catholic high schools in the Diocese of Nashville received their diplomas, tossed their caps into the air, and celebrated as they prepared to begin a new chapter in life.Father Ryan High School awarded diplomas to 211 graduating seniors during commencement exercises at Belmont University’s Curb Events Center on Sunday, May 20.Michael Valencia, a St. Edward School graduate and Our Lady of Guadalupe parishioner, was valedictorian, and Caroline Kreh, a Holy Rosary graduate and parishioner, was salutatorian.The Father Ryan Class of 2018 received more than $33 million in scholarship offers and the graduates will attend 71 colleges and universities, including the U.S Air Force Academy, Notre Dame and Vanderbilt. Two students will be studying abroad, one in Paris and one at the University of Auckland in New Zealand. Additionally, one graduate will be entering the seminary at the University of Dallas.The JPII Class of 2018 included two valedictorians, Connor McCain (Cainie) Brown, a St. Joseph graduate and parishioner at Our Lady of the Lake, and Aubrey An Mei Little. Alexandria Jane Ficarro was the salutatorian.The Bishop Kmiec Award winners were Owen Christopher Patrick McGrath, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, and a parishioner at Holy Spirit Catholic Church; and Savannah Rhea Smith, a St. Joseph School graduate and a parishioner at the Cathedral of the Incarnation.The 129 students in the Class of 2018 have been accepted to 119 colleges and universities and will be attending 43 schools in 15 states. They have been offered hundreds of scholarships totaling just over $20 million during their college careers.At JPII’s graduation ceremony, held at the Grand Ole Opry on Sunday, May 20, Dr. Therese Williams, retiring superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Nashville, was the inaugural recipient of the “Friend of Pope John Paul II High School Award” in recognition of her years of service to Catholic education in the diocese.On Friday, May 18, St. Cecilia Academy held its 157th commencement exercises for the young women of the Class of 2018. The 56 graduates were accepted at such highly respected institutions as The University of Notre Dame, Duke University, Boston College, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.Collectively, the graduates were awarded more than $10 million dollars in academic scholarships and merit aid. This coming fall, they will attend 33 colleges in 16 states, majoring in fields as diverse as mathematics, industrial engineering, molecular biology and philosophy.The St. Cecilia Class of 2018 valedictorian was Corinne Marie Baroni, and this year’s salutatorian was Grace Marie Regnier.The greatest honor St. Cecilia bestows on a graduating senior is that of St. Cecilia Girl. This title is awarded to the young woman who has for four years best exemplified the mission and values of St. Cecilia Academy. This year’s St. Cecilia Girl, Martha Rose Tarwater, is a graduate of St. Matthew School and is highly involved in her parish. Before heading to Samford University in the fall, Rose will spend the summer teaching English in Haiti.