Having parents as teachers, daughters as students, tightens family bonds

by Ned Andrew Solomon, Tennessee Register

Three St. Cecilia Academy seniors who will graduate on May 19 have parents who are on the faculty at the school. Brianne Kendall, far left, is the daughter of Deanna Kendall, a history teacher and chair of the school’s Teaching Excellence Committee. Eileen Kile, center, is the daughter of Kevin Kile, a Latin and history teacher. Clare Smith, right, is the daughter of Dan Smith, a math teacher.

As a high school student, it could be awkward or even unpleasant attending the same school as your mom or dad. As a teacher, it might be a little strange and uncomfortable to share the hallways, or in some cases even a classroom, with your daughter and her closest friends.



But for three graduating seniors and their teacher parents at St. Cecilia Academy, that close proximity, school day in and out, has turned out to be a pretty positive thing.



“I love going to school with my mom!” said Brianne Kendall. “We are so much alike and have such a strong relationship. It is very comforting to know that if something goes wrong during the day, she is right there to help me.”



Her mom, Deanna Kendall, has been teaching at St. Cecilia for 15 years and leads the Teaching Excellence Committee. She sees several advantages to working at Brianne’s school, especially the precious time spent traveling to the same destination, and back, each school day. “We get to commute together from Murfreesboro so I have always had time to talk to her about her school day or review material with her on the ride in,” Deanna said. “I will miss our time in the car together next year when she goes off to college.”



Clare Smith has been a student at St. Cecilia for four years. Her dad, Dan, has been teaching math there for twice as long, and her mom, Margaret, has been a substitute teacher at St. Cecilia since 2013. “Being at a school where my dad teaches is great,” said Clare. “I’m used to it because I was homeschooled by my mom before coming to St. Cecilia. Some of the great things about my dad being at school are that I have a free, private tutor in math when I need it and I always have someone to rant to about my day.”



Dan Smith has shared the school building with his daughter, but has only been her classroom teacher once. “I made sure to treat her just like every student in the class,” he said. “However, over the four years we’ve been able to spend a lot of time together, which I have thoroughly enjoyed.”



After growing up in the Chicago area for most of her life, Eileen Kile’s dad informed her that he’d be interviewing for a teaching job at an all-girls Catholic high school in Nashville, which he subsequently landed. This is his fourth year at St. Cecilia Academy, where he teaches Latin (I, II, III, and AP Latin), and Western Civilization I.



“In all honesty, though, the thought of having my father as a teacher did not thrill me but, in the end, it wasn’t awful,” said Eileen. “He’s extremely attentive and caring to his students and is supremely knowledgeable in his subject, giving his students confidence in him and in themselves.”



“I never expected to teach at the same school where my daughter attended; God, of course, had other plans,” added Eileen’s dad, Kevin Kile. “At first, it was a bit awkward, since work and home suddenly became one, with little distinction between the two. On the other hand, we were now on the same schedule and my daughter has graciously gotten out of bed at 5:30 a.m. every morning so that we can attend daily Mass at 7. The great thing, I think, is that it has allowed us to know the same people and experience the same things, which has given us a very special bond.”



That bonding is enhanced, for all three families, by their mutual gratitude for teaching and learning in a Catholic school environment where they can openly express their spirituality. “I love that my school has allowed me to actively live out my Catholic faith,” Eileen said. “I attend daily Mass, I am a member of my school’s Sodality club, I am given the opportunity to pray the rosary every week with the school community, along with so many other traditions.”



Brianne relishes being taught in a school where no one feels restricted from talking about God. “And no one is afraid to discuss the finer and more difficult points of their faith,” she said. “I appreciate learning in a place that is centered around God. We are able to connect science, mathematics, literature, language, etc, to our Christian faith.”



On a daily basis, Kevin hopes to instill in his students the need to not take themselves too seriously, and to view their circumstances and challenges through the lens of their faith. “I try to remind my students that it is God’s grace, operating through us, that accomplishes anything worthwhile and they just need to be open to that grace, which they learn to do through prayer and striving for holiness” he said. “In a Catholic school, I am free to explore these things with my students that I wouldn’t be able to do otherwise.”



The seven also have a common and deep affection for St. Cecilia, in particular. Kevin taught for a number of years at a Catholic all-boys school in the Chicago area, and grew to appreciate the benefits of single-gender education. “St. Cecilia Academy allows the girls to be themselves and to mature into young women, apart from the pressures of co-educational situations,” he said. “I see these fantastically talented young women step out of their comfort zone and do some wonderful and daring things.”



Clare points to the sense of community at St. Cecilia, and the way everyone supports one another regardless of their backgrounds or religious beliefs. Her mom, Margaret, views the all-female student body as a liberating environment where the girls are free to be themselves and discover who they can be. She also believes that the Dominican Sisters are a wonderful influence on her daughter as well as the entire student body, an opinion echoed by Deanna and Dan.



Brianne loves the camaraderie, and the ability to remain open and authentic in a socially safe environment. “We are not afraid to be ourselves, take challenging classes, ask difficult questions, or even run to get that last chicken biscuit at break,” she said. “I think a lot of this is because we are an all-girls school. There’s a real sense of community and trust between the faculty and the students. We are a family, and when you’re around family, you never have to be embarrassed to be yourself.”



Her mom, Deanna, is grateful that she can include the four pillars of the Dominican charism – prayer, study, community and service – in her educational lessons. “In my classroom I am able to work with my students in all four of these areas, always centered on the love of God through Jesus Christ,” she said. “Incorporating all of these elements into learning makes subject matter come alive in a way that would not be possible in any other environment.”



Next year, Clare is going to Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. Brianne will be attending Birmingham Southern College, where she plans to double major in musical theatre and environmental science. Eileen is still “discerning where God wants” her to be after graduation, but is seriously considering enrolling at the University of Dallas.



Wherever they choose to continue their academic lives, it will be a bittersweet transition from their daily interactions with their moms and dads, and vice versa. “When I think about the fact that most parents send their kids off to school at 7 a.m. and don’t see them again until 4 or 5 p.m., I realize how lucky I am that I can just go down the hall and drop a note in Brianne’s locker, find her studying in the hall, or hear her call out ‘love you, Mom!’ in the hall,” said Deanna. “I wouldn’t exchange that for anything.”