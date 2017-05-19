Hendersonville couple launches ‘Little Catholic Clubhouse’ book series

|
|Our Lady of the Lake parishioners Mike and Sarah Zimmerman are authors and illustrators of the new children’s book series “Little Catholic Clubhouse,” designed to engage young children with the Catholic faith and give them accurate infomation on church teaching. Photo by Theresa Laurence
Searching for Catholic-themed books that would appeal to their three young children, Sarah and Mike Zimmerman were not quite satisfied with the offerings they found online or in local bookstores.
“There was nothing jumping out at the kids … nothing they were reaching for,” said Mike Zimmerman.
He and Sarah wanted something that clearly explained the teachings of the Catholic faith, and also appealed to a young audience, something with bright colors and a simple design. “So we decided, ‘Let’s write our own story,’” Mike said.
The couple, parishioners at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Hendersonville, has now teamed up on two books in their new “Little Catholic Clubhouse” series. The books follow six young Catholic school children, who, with the help of their priest mentor, answer tough questions about the Catholic faith. They journey back to historical, biblical events to discover a better understanding of the faith and how to apply the lessons they learn to today’s moral dilemmas.
So far, there are two books in the series, one on the Eucharist, and the other on the true meaning of Christmas. Flipping through the pages of the Eucharist-themed book, Sarah shows how her illustrations of the Last Supper and the consecration at Mass are visible on opposite pages, so children can easily make the connection between the two. The book also explores the theme of sacrifice, and makes Jesus’ sacrifice relevant to children today.
“We want to address distinctly Catholic themes,” said Sarah Zimmerman, who is currently working on illustrations for the next Little Catholic Clubhouse book on Mary, the Mother of God. Catholic-themed books that appeal directly to young children is “the area of the market that’s missing,” she said.
The couple co-writes the books together during their rare free time, or after their children, Jonah, 7, Finley, 5, and Scarlett, 1-and-a-half, are in bed. Mike, who has a masters degree in theology from Vanderbilt University Divinity School and works for the Tennessee Holocaust Commission, researches and writes. Sarah, a stay at home mom and part-time nanny, draws the illustrations by hand and adds color in a computer program.
As self-publishers, the Zimmermans are handling almost every aspect of designing and marketing the books themselves. Before publication, they share the books with friends and family for editing assistance and feedback, and with Our Lady of the Lake Associate Pastor Father Thomas Kalam, C.M.I., to ensure accuracy. They’ve also gotten a positive response from Jonah’s first grade teacher and classmates at St. John Vianney School in Gallatin.
“There’s a lot that goes along with writing a book,” beyond just writing and illustrating the actual book, said Sarah. This includes working with the printing company, building a website, starting a blog, becoming active on social media, attending trade events and working with distributors and vendors to boost sales.
While the Hendersonville couple doesn’t rely on the books for their income, they strongly believe in them and want them to reach a wider audience. “We want children to understand our faith and why it’s beautiful,” said Sarah, a cradle Catholic. “We want to give parents the tools to answer kids’ questions.”
“The challenge is feeling comfortable yourself explaining the mysteries of the faith,” said Mike, a convert to the Catholic faith. Raised in a Jewish-Methodist household, Mike also seriously explored the Mormon and Buddhist faiths before studying and most closely connecting with the Catholic faith, and converting in 2007.
The books, the Zimmermans said, are designed to help parents refresh themselves on the basic teachings of the Catholic faith. “At some point, it’s almost embarrassing to ask the questions,” if you’re an adult raised in the faith but don’t have the answers, Sarah said. That’s where these books come in, offering clear lessons for children and parents alike.
“You’re never too old to learn about the faith,” said Mike.
More information is available at
www.littlecatholicclubhouse.com
.