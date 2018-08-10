Holy Family celebrates ‘a dream come true’ at groundbreaking

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Bishop J. Mark Spalding helped the parishioners of Holy Family Church in Lafayette break ground for a new church building on Wedensday, Aug. 1. Placido Matias, a leader of the Latino community, holds the book as Bishop Spalding prays. Photo by Andy Telli

On a pleasant summer evening, Bishop J. Mark Spalding stood before the people of Holy Family Church in Lafayette gathered under a pavilion for an outdoor Mass.



“Let us remind ourselves more and more, no church is built without the living stones,” said Bishop Spalding, who was on hand for the groundbreaking for a new church for the parish.



“I can’t wait for the day we come together at this church to dedicate it,” Bishop Spalding said. “It’ll be here before you know it.”



For the past 36 years, the Holy Family community has been gathering in a small, former Protestant church in Lafayette, a small town near the Kentucky state line. The church, which was originally intended to be the basement, was built by a congregation that disbanded before the building was finished.



For the last 15 years, the Holy Family community has been dreaming of and working toward a new church building that will accommodate the growing parish.



“I’m so proud of these people here. They’ve worked so hard,” said Father Vic Subb, a Glenmary priest who has been pastor of Holy Family for the last six years.



“You did it because you wanted a house of beauty for the Lord,” he told the community on hand for the groundbreaking. “You did it because you were called to do it.



“We’re not building the church for ourselves. We’re building it for our children. We’re building it for people we don’t even know,” Father Subb added. “For me it’s a wonderful sense of hope and faith.”



The parish owns nine acres on Old Highway 52 in Lafayette, the site of the new church. The pavilion where the Mass was celebrated and a rectory are already located on the site.



The heart of the new facility will be a church that will hold about 300 people. The current church has a capacity of about 90. “Sometimes, we have 250 or more,” Father Subb said.



The facility also will have eight classrooms, parish offices and a parish hall with a kitchen. There will be room to build a bigger church if the parish continues to grow, Father Subb said.



Olympian Construction Company of Hendersonville hopes to begin construction in the next four weeks, said the firm’s managing member, Raymond Crump, a parishioner at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Hendersonville.



The architect for the new Holy Family church is Roger Matchett of Matchett and Associates/Architects from Gallatin, who also designed the new church for St. John Vianney Parish in Gallatin.



“I enjoy building churches,” said Crump, whose firm built St. John Vianney Church and School, renovated the Church of the Korean Martyrs in Donelson, renovated a storefront in Spring Hill that served as the first church for the Church of the Nativity, renovated St. Vincent de Paul School in Nashville, and did some of the renovations of the Catholic Pastoral Center.



Crump was a close friend of the late Bishop David Choby. “He really wanted this. He really wanted to help them in any way,” Crump said of Bishop Choby’s desire to help Holy Family.



The parish was founded in 1982 by a group of Catholics who were traveling across the state line to Scottsville, Kentucky, to attend Mass.



“It was tough,” said John Burgener, an original parishioner and chair of the current building committee. “We tried to rent a building. Nobody would rent to us because we were Catholic.”



Bishop James Niedergeses, who established several parishes in rural counties of the diocese during his tenure as Bishop of Nashville, promised that the diocese would help the parish buy a place to have Mass, Burgener recalled.



Most of the parishioners had relocated to the area from the North and Midwest, including Burgener, who moved to Macon County from Central Illinois to be closer to his wife’s family.



“It was a melting pot,” he said of the parish. “We’re from all over.”



“It was just a small group of people when we started coming here,” said Mark Kirts, who joined Holy Family when he and his wife, Tamara, moved to the area from Illinois in 1988 after he took a job at the former Carter Carburetor plant.



“It felt so welcoming,” Kirts said. “It was a refuge for us. We felt comfortable.”



As the parish has grown over the years, the need for a new church became apparent, Kirts said. “We kept growing and growing until we ran out of room.”



When Glenmary Father Dennis Holly came to the parish in 2003 as its new pastor, parishioners were already talking of building a new church.



“Finances were an issue,” said Father Holley, who served as pastor for nine years. “Once the people get on board, the money comes.”



The small parish held small fund-raisers for years to raise the money to build a church.



“We’ve tried so hard,” said Anna Breeding, one of the original parishioners. “It seems like there was stumbling block after stumbling block. But we pulled together.”



When the parish hired the firm Walsh and Associates to organize a capital campaign, all the efforts began to bloom, Father Subb said. “We were hoping for $200,000. We raised $500,000.”



The parish has about $800,000 in savings and will borrow from the diocese the remainder of the estimated $1.6 million cost of construction.



The parish has been growing, Father Subb said, especially among the Latino community in Macon and surrounding counties.



Cleto Martinez, his wife Guadalupe, and their three children among the Latino families who have joined the parish in recent years. They drive more than an hour one way from their home in Smith County to come to Mass on Sundays and for their children to attend religious education classes.



“We feel like family” at Holy Family, Cleto Martinez said.



Besides the Latino community, Holy Family also has a Filipino community in the congregation, and welcomed 16 new people at the Easter Vigil Mass last spring, Father Subb said.



During the Mass, Bishop Spalding noted the diversity in the parish. “The world divides us, but what do we see, the diversity of the living stones. We see Christ uniting us.”



Also on hand for the groundbreaking were Father Don Siciliano, pastor of St. Bernard Church in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, and three of his parishioners.



“We participate in the adopt-a-parish program through Glenmary,” which is headquartered in Cincinnati, said Beth Mattingly.



“We’ve supported them and they’ve supported us,” said her husband Paul. “It’s gone both ways.”



St. Bernard parishioners have donated baby blankets and toiletries for Holy Family to distribute to the needy, and they’ve provided financial support. St. Bernard’s youth minister also came to Holy Family to lead a Confirmation retreat.



Meanwhile, a delegation from Holy Family has traveled to Cincinnati several times to help with the St. Bernard parish festival and its Thanksgiving food drive.



“We didn’t know this was going to grow like it has,” Paul Mattingly said. “We wanted to make a relationship that was more than just money. We’ve made friends.”



As the parish enjoyed a potluck dinner to celebrate the groundbreaking, Father Subb reflected on the long journey to this point.



“It’s a dream that is coming true,” Father Subb said. “It’s just been so long for the people to wait. They’ve been patient. They’ve sacrificed a lot.”