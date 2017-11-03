Holy Family parishioner builds non-profit café on community outreach

by Mary McWilliams, Tennessee Register

Holy Family parishioner Paula Hock runs Divine Art Café in East Nashville, which provides employment opportunities to young people with disabilities and senior adults. She also makes Divine Art Toffee in the café, which is sold locally and shipped nationally. Photo by Theresa Laurence

“Let go and let God” is no cliché for Holy Family parishioner Paula Hock. The former heart-lung transplant care nurse had no idea that at age 60, she’d be pulling espresso shots at her café in East Nashville. But she is certain that her life experiences – from serving in the Peace Corps in Thailand to the ground-breaking operating room at Vanderbilt – have been preparing her for what she is doing now.



The Brentwood resident started Divine Art Café three years ago on Gallatin Avenue off West Eastland Avenue to serve the community in multiple ways.



An artsy eatery with a European vibe, Divine Art Café offers a comfortable respite from the grit and traffic of a busy corner of a revitalizing neighborhood.



By running her business as a non-profit organization, Hock has been able to set up training and mentorship programs with Metro Nashville school students, age 18-21 years old and classified as high-functioning disabled, to help them develop skills to become independent. She also organized, through the café, assistance to the elderly with small home projects and a developed a program offering training and mentoring to those who have graduated from a recovery program.



It all started one morning after some time in prayer to discern her next step.



“I woke up one morning with ‘non-profit,’” Hock explained. “I knew nothing about non-profits so I started researching.”



For 10 years while raising her children, Hock, a proud Holy Rosary Academy graduate and a parishioner at Holy Family Church, had been producing and very successfully selling from her home a confection known as Divine Art Toffee, based on her Aunt Lucy’s recipe. It was widely distributed in a number of outlets including the Opryland Hotel and Whole Foods southeast region. She knew she was ready to use her business expertise to help the community, but wasn’t sure which way to go. Hock prayed on what to do next.



“God was definitely grooming me to start another business,” she said. But a café was a surprise.



“I don’t know why He has me with this wonderful little café and espresso bar. … At 60, I never dreamed I’d be a barista.”



She’s more than a barista though. As director of the non-profit café, Hock continually works on partnering relationships.



The connection with the Metro Nashville school district has offered opportunities to students to develop their social skills and work experience with the goal of helping them function independently or semi-independently. At the café, they may run to the grocery store for extra milk or cinnamon, weigh and bag toffee, help clean the restaurant, wash windows or other small jobs. Through the work, they also learn sanitation and safety skills.



“These kids grow so much from encouragement and training,” Hock said enthusiastically. “Some of them come in barely making eye contact or knowing how to follow instructions. A year later, some of them take the bus, just to say hello. And they’re holding down jobs.”



The partnership began when Hock’s sister Bridget, a Metro teacher, suggested speaking to Kate Deitzer, president of The Arc of Davidson County and Greater Nashville. After the training at the café, students may go on to another level of training that will further prepare them for a job.



“We are just a little small chunk in their training with everyone else in Nashville,” Hock said. “And we’re honored to be a part of it.”



In another outreach, Hock rallies teens to donate their time, this past summer from a Christian school, to help the elderly with projects around their homes, such as cleaning up the yard. The work may seem small to the volunteers but is big to the homeowners, who need as much help as they can get to maintain their independence and stay in their homes.



Hock is currently partnering with the new Cleo apartment complex near the café on developing a volunteer list so when projects arise, the manpower is already available.



The café wants to encourage people to visit the elderly and will give them a meal or box of toffee to take to their elderly friend. If they know of a senior citizen who needs help with a small project at home, Hock can put a volunteer team together.



Divine Art Café serves breakfast and lunch 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. The fare includes egg dishes, soups, salads, burgers and paninis. Word is starting to get out about the café. And it helps that they’ve been blessed with abundant, free parking. Hock said that getting to the parking lot and garage can seem a bit misleading. Drivers have to go through a breezeway across from the restaurant and many people think that is a driveway for the condos.



“We’re very retro,” Hock said. “Like a little European café. People tell us all the time that they miss places like this.”



And while she is happy to keep it a little non-profit café, finances have always been a struggle. Hock and her board help others through their work and experiment with new approaches to get the word out and increase revenues, including catering and renting out the 2,000 square feet facility during off hours. Currently, the café costs $14,000 per month to operate so every customer and sale matters. They recently started offering evening art classes, at the suggestion of the board treasurer, and they’ve been sold out.



“When I first opened, we were making like $78 in eight hours,” she said. Regardless of the number of customers, staff needs to be paid and fresh food needs to be purchased and prepared daily.



Hock went from a highly disciplined environment of the cardiac unit to running a successful toffee business, and that helped to bring an organization and structure to her role as director of the café. But it doesn’t automatically bring in the customers and cash. And that brought forth a new level of trust in God, which always leads her back to prayer.



Hock is convinced that God wants her running the café, at least for now, so when she prayed for some extra customers to pay the week’s bills, the next day they did $400, then the next day, more money came in.



“I have to let go and trust God,” she said. “Let go and let God.”