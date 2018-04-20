Holy Family to aid effort to bring millennials to church

by Mary McWilliams, Tennessee Register

The Pew Research Group has studied it, practically every national Catholic publication has written about it, and many modern Catholic evangelists speak about it, yet virtually nothing has been done in terms of fact-finding and creating innovative ways to address the issue of Catholic millennials saying “No, thanks” to the Church.



That is, possibly, until now.



As one of 16 recipients of a $1.38 million grant issued by Indiana-based Lilly Endowment Inc. and administered by St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, Holy Family Church in Brentwood will be part of a four-year program to study millennial demographics, interests and motivations as well as design programs intended to attract, engage, and retain young adults between the ages of 23 and 29.



Holy Family is the only parish is the Diocese of Nashville and one of two parishes in Tennessee that was awarded the grant. The other is Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus in the Diocese of Knoxville. Of the remaining recipients, eight are in Indiana, four in Kentucky, one in Ohio, and one in Illinois.



The 16 parishes were chosen from 96 applicants in the Midwest and Southern states that encompass rural, urban, suburban, large and small churches. The selected parishes already had a track record of creativity and innovation in their approaches to parishioners.



“We went through a lengthy but thorough process and prayerful discernment to find a wide variety of parish settings and situations,” said Michal Horace, director of St. Meinrad’s Young Adult Initiative, the department through which the churches will work, both together and individually.



Specifically, what stood out to the grant selection committee about Holy Family was the humility with which they spoke about their attempts and failures to engage this age group, Horace said.



Each parish is expected to receive about $30,000 spread out over three years to use for research, events, travel and to design programs for their specific parishes. This effort, he said, is not about St. Meinrad developing a program and telling parishes how to implement it.



“We’re not the young adult fixing crew to turn everything around for your parish,” Horace said. This project is an initiative meant to innovate and experiment to find many right solutions that the 16 parishes will design based upon their individual demographics: single young adults, young families, working and non-working, college-attending. They will learn about this age group as they go, discovering its many facets and how to communicate with them.



“Holy Family shared their successes and struggles in ministering to young adults. They were very humble in sharing how their efforts have fallen short and were clear in their desire to develop sustainable efforts to meet the needs of young adults,” Horace said. “When I met with them, they demonstrated their commitment to the project, their openness to innovation, and their desire to make this effort a parish-wide effort.”



Colleen Halfmann, Holy Family’s Counselor-in-Residence, wrote the grant with Betty Lou Burnett, pastoral care and administrative assistant, and Janis Lovecchio, director of adult faith formation, back in November after a parishioner told them about the opportunity.



A study of the parish demographics turned up a surprise that made pursuing the grant especially important. “We were surprised by the number of persons in the 22-29 age range – about 600 – because we don’t see them,” Halfmann said. Probably less than 10 percent are currently involved with the parish.



The Holy Family team’s research involved asking previous young adult ministries their ideas on young adults in the Church culture of today, reasons why they’ve lost so many after college, and methods for connecting with young adults.



With no shortage of surveys done on the topic, Halfmann, who herself is within that young adult population, is familiar personally, academically, and professionally with the growth of young adults who consider themselves to be not religious at all.



“It’s pretty staggering,” she said.



The reasons, she noted, are plentiful and arise from different factors. She said young adults are maturing differently than the generations before them, staying in an extended or graduated adolescence.



Whereas their parents, as generations before them, took the traditional route of college, workforce, marriage, then family, the 20-somethings now might go to college, might travel, might get a job, might settle down, might stay single and opting, as a generation, for no clear, set path.



Their formation also plays a role. They may have participated in youth groups but once out of college no longer had that connection, and have nothing to engage them.



Culturally, Halfmann added, “It’s kind of a volatile time to say you’re a Catholic.”



The constant influx of opinions and information through social media can be confusing. “If you don’t have a really strong conviction to your faith, you can find a lot of contradictions,” she said.



Another important aspect of the Millennial generation is that they want their lives to be meaningful.



“They grew up being told they could do anything they want,” she said. “They don’t want to stay in a place for convenience. There’s an attitude of ‘I don’t want my time to be wasted.’”



Getting them to see that their involvement in the Catholic Church is not only meaningful but beautiful she said, is what they hope to do.



For all of these reasons, Horace said, St. Meinrad is “very intentionally not telling parishes what to do. They will evaluate their own situation.”



St. Meinrad will provide some structure and a gathering of the 16 parish representatives about twice a year to brainstorm and share ideas. But after that, they have to go back to their own parish and sculpt their own strategies. Horace emphasized that this has to be a parish-wide effort.



Halfmann said Holy Family’s first assignment is to pull together a core group that has to be a cross-section of generations to work on this project.



Although each parish is working with their own parish in mind, all the results will be shared publically on a website that may be up by the summer, Horace said.



“Lilly has made it clear to us that failure is an option as long as we learn from it. What is a failure for one parish might be a huge success for another.”



Halfmann and Holy Family clearly understand this concept.



“This is something new for everybody,” she said. “It’s an organic sort of process to study, develop and figure out what this program needs.”



The first gathering of the parishes will be in May at St. Meinrad in Indiana. Over the summer, they will determine aspects regarded as “negative” and what could be holding young adults back. In the fall, they determine what to do with that information and begin communicating with the population possibly through surveys, dinners, or other events, as well as ways to address the issues. By spring of 2019, implementation of new strategies will begin.



“We’re not in a hurry,” Horace said. “But what is really exciting for me is that we’re finally doing something we’ve been talking about for years.”



The work for each parish will be figuring out how to connect with a generation that is wired differently and communicates differently from previous generations, and parishes may have to adapt.



For instance, Horace said, this is a generation accustomed to “subscribing rather than registering.” What does it mean to them when they are asked to “register” in a parish and why are they resistant to it? How will more traditional parishioners feel when they see a Millennial pull out a phone to authorize a payment during the collection rather than dropping an envelope in the basket? What resources are currently in place in a parish to reach out, such as extended family, godparents, and family friends, and how can they be supported to talk with millennials about the importance of faith?



“There’s not a single type of ministry to meet all the young adult needs,” Horace said. “In some ways, it’s niche ministries.”



