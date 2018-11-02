‘Holy Fire’ will drive annual confirmation retreat to new heights

by Christie McCullough

Organizers want the upcoming “Holy Fire” retreat to ignite a faith-filled life for the middle-school students who will be attending.



“This is a great way to unpack that beautiful Catholic faith … to meet them where they are,” Bill Staley, diocesan director of youth and young adult ministry, said of the conference catering to middle schoolers that will held at the Catholic Pastoral Center on Saturday, Dec. 1.



The day-long spectacular provides sixth, seventh, and eighth graders the opportunity to strengthen their personal faith foundation through music, inspirational speakers, fellowship, adoration and Mass.



Staley said “Holy Fire” is the newest evolutionary step in the diocese’s annual confirmation celebration for middle schoolers.



“So, ‘Break at the Lake’ went from Our Lady of the Lake to (Pope John Paul II High School). And in that one visit to JPII, we outgrew JPII. We then brought it here to the Catholic Pastoral Center in ’16 and ’17.”



Along with the new location, “Break at the Lake” was given the new name, “SEALED,” Staley said.



“We still wanted it to be confirmation focused. So, we decided on SEALED because of the bishop’s words ‘Be sealed with the gifts of the Holy Spirit,’ which are offered during confirmation,” Staley said.



Moving SEALED to the Catholic Pastoral Center allowed the Office of Youth and Young Adult Ministry, as well as the Nashville diocesan parish youth directors, to minister to ever larger numbers of middle schoolers. More than 600 young people attended the event in 2017.



However, with only himself, his associate director, Robert Strobel, and parish youth directors stretched to the limit, Staley was mindful of the fact that the event’s growth was quickly outpacing the manpower and manhours needed to plan and produce the event.



Meanwhile, as the diocesan youth ministry leadership contemplated the SEALED retreat’s future, Declan Weir Productions in Franklin was working with the National Federation of Catholic Youth Ministry to bring “Holy Fire,” an entirely new Catholic production, to Chicago area middle schoolers that proved to be a success.



More than 8,000 sixth, seventh and eighth graders attended the two-day event, and organizers decided to bring their “Holy Fire” conference to other cities.



While attending the annual membership meeting of the National Federation of Catholic Youth Ministry held in Idaho last February, “the conversation just naturally bubbled up,” Staley said. “I was like, ‘We have this Pastoral Center with 3,000 seats in it and you guys are looking for other cities. Why don’t we partner together? I have a 600-person youth confirmation event already. It’s a natural fit. But, you guys can take it to the next level and open it up to any diocese in the Kentucky Tennessee region and beyond.”



Staley’s aspirations of having “Holy Fire” take the Nashville annual middle school conference to the next level seem to be coming true. More than 1,000 tickets have been sold to date with hopes that advertising the event in areas as far away as St. Louis and Atlanta the final numbers will boast a full capacity crowd.



Tickets, which cost $40 each, are still available for purchase online at www.SoundsCatholic.com.