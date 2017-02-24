Holy Name celebration of 160 years in East Nashville to culminate March 26

by Briana Grzybowski, Tennessee Register

One of the earliest known photos of East Nashville’s Catholic parish, which, from 1857-1873 was St. John the Evangelist. After parishioners outgrew that church, St. Columba was dedicated in 1873; when that church was destroyed by fire, the current church, Holy Name, was dedicated in 1917. This year Holy Name is marking 160 years of a Catholic parish in East Nashville, and 100 years in its current church building.



Holy Name Church has been a fixture in Nashville’s Catholic community for more than a century; its first campus was built in 1857, a mere 20 years after the Diocese of Nashville was established.It was the first Catholic church established in East Nashville, under the name St. John the Evangelist Church. After several fires and reconstructions over its first 60 years, its current parish building was constructed and dedicated in 1917.This spring, at 9 a.m. Sunday, March 26, Catholics in the diocese are invited to Holy Name’s 160th anniversary Mass. Holy Name will also be celebrating the 100th anniversary of its current church on the same day. A reception will follow after the Mass in the parish center.The 160th anniversary Mass is one of a series of celebration events the parish is hosting throughout the year, said Henry Beach, Holy Name History Committee member and director of anniversary event planning. “The planning for this momentous year has been going on for quite a while now. It began last year, and we’ve already had some anniversary events happen, with many more to come.”In September 2016, Holy Name had a walking pilgrimage from its parish building to St. Mary of the Seven Sorrows Church in downtown Nashville, to re-enact Nashville Catholics walking across the city to ask Bishop Richard Pius Miles for a Catholic church to be built in their neighborhood.Recently, the church has been bringing back former pastors to preach at weekend Masses. Msgr. Bob Hostettler was the homilist on Feb. 19 and Father Joe Sanches will be returning for Masses March 4 and 5. In January, Charles Strobel, a former pastor who started the Room In The Inn program at Holy Name, spoke to the parish.Bishop David Choby, who has been hospitalized recently, is scheduled to be at Holy Name the entire weekend of March 26. On Saturday, March 25, at the 5 p.m. Mass, the bishop was scheduled to preside with Holy Name Pastor Father Theo Ebulueme for a Confirmation Mass at the parish. He is scheduled to return for the anniversary Mass the next day.Other upcoming highlights throughout the calendar year include a Lenten retreat at the church March 20-22. Jim Zralek, a former pastor at the parish, is scheduled to speak at Holy Name on May 21, and a Pentecost Mass and parish picnic is scheduled for June 4.The parish, now home to roughly 130 registered families, is attempting to contact current and former parishioners and former students of Holy Name School, which operated from 1873-1969. “We’ve been sending invitations to everyone we have information for,” Beach said. “We’re expecting at least 200 people to attend the Mass and reception on the 26th, and hopefully more will show up. We really want to have a good turnout.”Beach encouraged all current and former Holy Name parishioners and students, and all other Catholics in the diocese, to come and celebrate the church’s rich history in Nashville.“This church has been through so much over the past 160 years,” he said. “We’ve held on through fires and floods and reconstructions, and we’re still here, stronger than ever. We’re a vibrant parish, a diverse parish, and a welcoming parish, and we welcome everyone to join us on March 26. Our history is certainly something that’s worth celebrating.”The celebration is open to the public. Anyone with questions can call Holy Name secretary Renee Szefcyk at the parish office at 615-254-8847.