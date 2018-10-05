Holy Name renames Loaves and Fishes dining hall to honor former pastor

by Andy Telli

Charles Strobel, pictured with his niece Amy Seigenthaler Pierce and her family, is the former pastor of Holy Name, and has long been dedicated to serving the poor, hungry and homeless in the Nashville community.

When Charles Strobel saw the homeless people gravitating to the parking lot of Holy Name Church in East Nashville where he was then pastor, he realized that something needed to be done to help them.



“It was just a necessity that people needed to be fed,” Strobel said. “It was not so much because we wanted to feed them but they needed to be fed.”



It started with handing out peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and then grew into the Loaves and Fishes program, which has been providing meals to the hungry for the last 35 years.



“I think in the end people continue to help and to volunteer because they find God in that action, in that response, in that commitment and service,” Strobel said.



He went on to found not only the Loaves and Fishes program but also the Room In The Inn program, through which congregations throughout Nashville open their doors to give the homeless a safe place to spend the night during the winter months.



On Saturday, Sept. 29, Holy Name Church honored their former pastor by renaming the dining hall in the parish center where the Loaves and Fishes program serves breakfast and lunch to the hungry three days a week as Strobel Hall.



“It was delightful,” Strobel said of the event. “So many people were kind enough to come and wish me well. It wasn’t really about me, it was about the people who need a place where they can find dignity and respect.”



The respect served with the meals has been crucial to the success of the Loaves and Fishes program, which will conclude its 35th year in November, said Wendy Overlock, the program coordinator with Catholic Charities of Tennessee, who oversees the program.



“It’s all word of mouth that says come eat at this place and you will get good food and be respected,” Overlock said. “You can’t have the program without having respect for people. Guests respect the volunteers who’ve given their time and the volunteers respect the guests.”



“Vending machines can feed people. That’s one way to deliver food,” said Strobel. “But respect has that notion of grace, that spiritual quality of sharing rather than just feeding.



“In the notion of sharing of food we come to understand what communiton is,” he added. “And communion is greater than just feeding people. Communion connects people in their souls and their hearts. …



“It’s just vital to the whole notion of offering a meal,” Strobel said. “If we offer respect at every meal, then every meal is a chance for communion.”



Loaves and Fishes began on the first Monday of November in 1983. Margaret Don was a parishioner at St. Henry Church in Nashville who had moved to the area from Washington, D.C., where she had volunteered at a soup kitchen for the homeless.



She asked her pastor, the late Msgr. William Bevington, how she could volunteer at a similar program in Nashville. Msgr. Bevington knew that Strobel and his parish staff were feeding the homeless, so he recommended she talk to Strobel.



Don asked Strobel when they should start a soup kitchen, he remembered, “And I said ‘Yesterday.’ That’s how quickly the decision was made. … Margaret was kind of that angel who showed up to do it.”



Pam Russo, executive director of Catholic Charities of Tennessee, above, left, and Wendy Overlock, Loaves and Fishes program coordinator with Catholic Charities, speak with Charles Strobel at the dedication of Strobel Hall on Saturday, Sept. 29 at Holy Name Church.

It was Don’s idea to invite other congregations to prepare and serve the meal, Strobel said. Volunteers from the Cathedral of the Incarnation provided the first meal.



Today, nearly 200 volunteers a month offer breakfast and lunch to the hungry on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, even on holidays.



“We cannot remember a day when it wasn’t open,” Overlock said. “It was open after the tornado (that hit East Nashville in 1998). We were open after the flood (of 2010). We were open after a fire. Which says something about all those volunteers who keep this program going.”



The program, which is managed by Catholic Charities, started serving breakfast two-and-a-half years ago. “We serve about 400 meals a week,” Overlock said.



The guests often stay in the dining hall between breakfast and lunch, which gives outreach workers from various agencies the opportunity to provide them with information about services and help that are available to them, Overlock said.



“We serve anybody’s who’s hungry,” Overlock said, including the homeless, poor people who have a place to live, and even construction workers from nearby building projects who have told her they still need the help even though they are working.



“The reason the program works is because, so far, with our funding sources we don’t have to ask peope for information to feed them,” Overlock said. “If you’re hungry, you come eat.”



The funding sources for the program include the parishes that prepare the food, the Catholic Relief Services Rice Bowl program every Lent, the Boulevard Bolt race every Thanksgiving, and United Way of Metropolitan Nashville. “Our biggest funders are individuals,” said Overlock.



For more information about donating to the Loaves and Fishes program, visit www.cctenn.org.



About 200 people attended the event renaming the dining hall Strobel Hall. “Saturday was awesome,” Overlock said. “We had the best time.”



During the ceremony, the guests heard from Holy Name parishioner Anniece Tisdale and Brian Hill, a former coordinator of the program, and Vice Mayor Jim Shulman and three members of the Metro Council presented a resolution passed by the Council honoring Strobel and the program.



The idea to rename the dining hall in Strobel’s honor came from the late Mary Catherine Dean, a Holy Name parishioner, whose family was there to welcome the guests.



She brought the idea to the parish council, which agreed to do it to help mark the program’s 35th anniversary, said Father Theo Ebulueme, the pastor at Holy Name.









