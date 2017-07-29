by Ned Andrew Solomon, Tennessee Register

Holy Rosary grad spearheads book project for disadvantaged youth



Kelsey Butler, who attended Holy Rosary Academy from 2000 until 2008, has been an avid reader of books, thanks to a childhood surrounded by them. While student teaching in Hamilton County during her sophomore year at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, Butler became aware that many children had much different upbringings.



“Since I can remember my Dad read books to my sisters and me,” said Butler. “Our home was just constantly filled with books. We read every Junie B. Jones and Series of Unfortunate Events. That’s often what our car rides consisted of. He even wrote a book called “Lucy Bucy” that he would bring in and read to our classes at Holy Rosary and allow us to illustrate the pictures.”



As a student teacher, Butler routinely promoted reading, hoping to enhance her students’ literacy skills. She encouraged them to practice by continuing to read at home. That’s when she discovered that half of the kids she taught had nothing to read there.



“I never fully realized how fortunate we were until I found myself in conversations with young children who said they don’t even have books in their homes,” Butler said. “That’s when I set out on a mission to change that.”



In the very beginning, she bought books at Goodwill on half-price days, and stashed them in her apartment for some unclear future use. Nearing Christmas one year she invited her friends to donate books for the benefit of the school where she was teaching. “I made one post on social media about my project and the feedback was so incredible that my ‘little Christmas project’ turned into a program called HomeBoundBooks: Bringing Reading Back Home,” said Butler.



After a month of her social media campaign, books contributed by friends, family, high school and college acquaintances were taking over her living space. She realized that supporting just one school was a fraction of what she might accomplish for a much larger number of students at several schools.



The area principals that knew Butler from her student teaching were supportive of the new endeavor. Even so, for Butler, it took a surprising and at times discouraging amount of time to kick off this initiative. It wasn’t until the end of February 2017 when the first HomeBoundBooks school bookshelf was installed.



“The feedback and everything came about so fast that there was a sort of rush on my end to figure out the science of the program and how it was actually going to be a success,” explained Butler. “There were many kinks in the process.”



Butler had to figure out the most effective way to contact schools, how to get the books to each location, how to keep them there, and how to share with the children and teachers in each school about the program’s guidelines, like rules that the book borrowers were expected to follow.



“I stepped back and realized that rushing isn’t going to get the best work done,” she said. “I assured myself that I have support and the understanding that this program is new and I’m learning throughout the process as well. As long as I prayed about it and trusted God.”



The process has gotten a bit easier, and some innovative strategies have made the HomeBoundBooks mission even more effective. Butler has developed a system for accumulating books in the community at large: local businesses allow her to display blue donation bins labeled with the project’s logo, which was, incidentally, designed by her twin sister, Aly. Some businesses even inspire their customers to make book donations by offering them discounts on store products if they do.



HomeBoundBooks is currently in the process of becoming an official 501c3 non-profit organization. Beyond that certification, Butler’s goal is to provide fully-stocked HomeBoundBooks shelves to nine Chattanooga-area schools. She would also like to set the groundwork for a similar enterprise in Davidson County.



In fact, the reception to HomeBoundBooks has been so positive, and the project so fruitful that, for Butler, it has become a full-time endeavor. “I am not currently a teacher,” Butler said. “I graduated with my education degree but HomeBound received some publicity right after graduation so I prayed about which path I should choose and it lead me to see what I can get done with HomeBoundBooks.”



Today, there are busy bookshelves in East Ridge Elementary and Brown Academy. Three other schools are lined up for when school starts back in August.



The nine bookshelf goal is within sight, thanks to generous contributions from a variety of sources. She’s been offered free office space, storage space and a $2,000 grant from the UNFoundation in Chattanooga to fund the next three schools. The Community Foundation matched that grant so that three additional schools could come on board. Flying Squirrel bar did a book drive that garnered more than 300 books. Barnes and Noble publicized a Bookfair Fundraiser and gave HomeBoundBooks a $500 gift card to buy brand new books from its store. The Imagination Library, Dolly Parton’s long-term literacy project, donated nearly 200 books off their shelves. And a clothing boutique, Lizard Thicket, hosted a “We Give Wednesdays” appeal that yielded $2,500 in funding for Butler’s efforts.



While HomeBoundBooks has been welcomed with open arms by the community, the best news is that the young readers are hooked. “There’s something truly exciting about watching a kid grab a book off the shelf with the biggest smile on his face,” Butler said. “When I went to Brown Academy and explained the shelf to the students, many of them jumped off the carpet with their hands in the air! Many of the teachers are very excited about the program and said their kids ask daily when they’re going to be able to visit the HomeBound shelf.”



And remember Butler’s praying to God for help making this happen? Despite the project’s significant reach, the praying never stops. “One of my main prayers every night is for direction,” said Butler. “I just want to lead the right way and I truly believe that God is next to me every step of the way on my journeys with HomeBound.



“The way that people have reached out to support a stranger just because they believe in the program is proof that faith is behind this all,” continued Butler. “Having Him to lean on helps me to not stress the small things because I know that the kinks will work themselves out. I’ve seen first-hand how excited these kids are to be able to bring reading home each night, so nothing will stop us now. The kids deserve it!”



To learn more about HomeBoundBooks visit www.homeboundbooks.net or follow its activities on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/homeboundbooks/.