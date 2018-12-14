Holy Rosary offers help to Florida hurricane victims

Students in Hollie Guthormsen’s and Jennie Crumby’s fifth grade classes at Holy Rosary Academy collected clothing, toys and other items to be distributed to families whose homes were lost or damaged by Hurricane Michael, which hit the Gulf Coast of Florida in October. Colleen Sinor and her adult children Erin and Brad Sinor, who attended Holy Rosary Academy, drove from Florida to Nashville to collect the donations and will distribute them to people in need along the Gulf Coast. Colleen Sinor, left, uses a broken crayon to show the students what the trees near her home looked like after the hurricane. The students, above right, carry the boxes of donated items onto the truck. Photos by Andy Telli