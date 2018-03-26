Holy Week services trace passion, crucifixion, resurrection of Christ

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

CNS photo/Gregory A. Shemitz

Holy Week is approaching, and Catholics around the world will reflect upon and celebrate the passion, crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ, culminating in the glory of Easter.



The Church began with the proclamation of the good news, “Jesus has risen from the dead,” said Father Steve Wolf, pastor of Immaculate Conception Church in Clarksville. “If it weren’t for Easter, there would be no Christianity.”



The week leading up to Easter gives Catholics a chance to trace salvation history and the core of the faith through Masses, services, rites and traditions.



“I encourage people to think of the whole Holy Week as a retreat,” Father Wolf said. He urges his parishioners to go to all the Masses and services. “There’s something different about each one of them.”



Palm Sunday



Holy Week begins with Palm Sunday, celebrated on Sunday, March 25, this year. The liturgy commemorates Jesus’ arrival in Jerusalem as he was greeted by crowds waving palm fronds.



“I love that whole ritual of the blessing of the palms,” Father Wolf said.



In the opening prayer, the congregation acknowledges “we have a chance to join the crowd in welcoming Jesus,” Father Wolf said.



The gospel reading for Palm Sunday is the Passion Narrative. Rather than a traditional homily, Father Wolf uses the Passion Narrative to guide the people in a lectio divina experience, he said, encouraging them to pick out a word or phrase or image from the Gospel and take time to think about it.



“I choose one too. Whatever one hits me,” Father Wolf said. “There’s always something different that hits you in the Passion story.”



He shares his word or image with the congregation so that if people didn’t select one for themselves, they can use his.



This year, Immaculate Conception will again participate in a series of Holy Week services held at noon each day of the week and sponsored by the local ministerial association. Immaculate Conception will host visitors on Tuesday, and Father Wolf will lead the congregation in the Stations of the Cross.



Ecumenism is a fitting theme for Holy Week, Father Wolf said, because the Passion story is what all Christians share.



Chrism Mass



On Wednesday, March 28, Father Wolf will join all the priests of the Diocese of Nashville for the Chrism Mass to be celebrated at 6 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Incarnation.



The Chrism Mass is so named because during the liturgy, Bishop J. Mark Spalding will bless the chrism oils that will be used in every parish for anointings, baptisms and confirmations.



It’s also the Mass when the priests renew the promises of their ordination.



“I always talk about it and let people know about it,” Father Wolf said of the Chrism Mass. “You want to go at least once in your lifetime.”



Holy Thursday



The Triduum begins on Holy Thursday and lasts until sundown on Easter Sunday, recounting the last three days of Jesus’ life.



Liturgically, the rites on each day of the Triduum are connected, Father Wolf said. “There’s not really a blessing at the end of Holy Thrusday. When we process in on Good Friday, we don’t do the sign of the cross or the greeting. It’s a continuation.”



Holy Thursday features the Mass of the Lord’s Supper and the Washing of Feet.



At the Last Supper, Christ gave the Church the gift of the Eucharist, Father Wolf said.



He also provided a model for servant leadership by washing the feet of the Apostles. “When Jesus washes the feet, he’s showing us how to use our power, to serve others,” Father Wolf said.



During the Mass, the priest follows Christ’s example by washing the feet of 12 parishioners.



At the end of the Mass, the Eucharist is removed from the tabernacle and the altar is stripped. “It will close with night prayer,” Father Wolf said.



Good Friday



At 4 p.m. on Good Friday, the Hispanic community at Immaculate Conception will present a live Stations of the Cross.



“They put a lot of work into it,” Father Wolf said. “It’s bilingual. Parts of it are read, parts of it are sung. … It’s a very profound thing. It’s very well done. … It’s a big crowd, a bilingual crowd.”



At 7 p.m. the parish will hold its Good Friday service, featuring the reading of the Passion Narrative, veneration of the cross, and the distribution of Communion.



Holy Saturday



During the day on Holy Saturday, there are no sacraments, except for Reconciliation and Anointing of the Sick if someone is dying.



“What we mark on Holy Saturday is the death of Jesus,” Father Wolf said. “I think it’s the reason we honor Mary on Saturdays. On that first Holy Saturday, that’s what the early Church would have done, they would have sat with Mary … giving her comfort.”



In the evening, the Easter Vigil Mass will be celebrated. “Literally, it’s called the Mother of all Liturgies,” Father Wolf said.



“The Easter Vigil is supposed to start about when the sun goes down,” Father Wolf said.



The Mass begins with the congregation outside the church. They then process into a darkened church carrying candles, symbolizing the light of Christ coming into the world.



There are several readings during the Mass, recounting salvation history, Father Wolf said.



“The Mass is the center of the mystery of what it means to be a Christian,” he said. “We’re being called to be in heaven with God. We’re called to be saints.”



During the Mass, Immaculate Conception will welcome about 40 people into the Catholic Church.



“We bring back the Alleluia. We bring back the Gloria,” Father Wolf said. Those prayers are omitted from the Mass during Lent.



“One of the traditions here, while we’re singing the Gloria, the altar servers will walk through the church ringing bells,” Father Wolf said.



Easter Sunday



Immaculate Conception will have its regular Sunday Mass schedule for Easter, but the parish will add a Sunrise Mass at 6:15 a.m. If the weather allows, the Mass will be held outdoors in the church parking lot, Father Wolf said.



Although Holy Week is the most important time of the church calendar, only Easter is a Holy Day of obligation when Catholics are required to attend Mass.



But all the services during Holy Week are popular, drawing big crowds, Father Wolf said.



He encourages his parishioners to attend as many of the Holy Week Masses and services as they can.



“I just have great memories of that as a teenager and as a young adult, going to Holy Thursday and Good Friday and the Easter Vigil,” Father Wolf said. “They were always powerful for me.”