‘Humanae Vitae’ part of broader view of sacrament of marriage

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

When Blessed Paul VI wrote his encyclical “Humanae Vitae: On the Regulation of Human Births,” he placed the Church’s teaching against the use of artificial birth control methods within the Church’s broader teaching on the sacrament of marriage.



“Marriage is not, then, the effect of chance or the product of evolution of unconscious natural forces; it is the wise institution of the Creator to realize in mankind His design of love,” Blessed Paul wrote in “Humanae Vitae.”



This is the cover of a 50th anniversary edition of "Humanae Vitae" with related papal texts and published by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. Blessed Paul VI's 1968 encyclical reaffirmed the church's moral teaching on the sanctity of life, married love, the procreative and unitive nature of conjugal relations, responsible parenthood and its rejection of artificial contraception. CNS



Husband and wife, he added, “collaborate with God in the generation and education of new lives.”



“This wonderfully written work is for all couples. It helps you live your faith,” said Mary Vozar, a parishioner at Immaculate Conception Church in Clarksville, a nurse, and an instructor in the Creighton Model of natural family planning. “This tells you where Christ fits in your marriage.”



“When you come together as man and wife, our Lord is there all the time,” she added. “That is so inspiring.”



In the sacrament of marriage, the Church asks that the bride and groom, with a mature sense of who they are and having shared that with their spouse, freely consent to exclusive fidelity, permanence, and openness to the possibility of children, said Father Steve Wolf, pastor of Immaculate Conception in Clarksville.



“I think really it’s what marriage preparation is about, those three consents,” said Father Wolf. “That’s a very rich teaching. There’s a lot to that.”



In “Humanae Vitae,” Blessed Paul reaffirmed Church teaching “that each and every marriage act must remain open to the transmission of life.”



“That teaching, often set forth by the magisterium, is founded upon the inseparable connection, willed by God and unable to be broken by man on his own initiative, between the two meanings of the conjugal act: the unitive meaning and the procreative meaning,” he wrote. “By safeguarding both these essential aspects, the unitive and the procreative, the conjugal act preserves in its fullness the sense of true mutual love and its ordination towards man’s most high calling to parenthood.”



In the encyclical, Blessed Paul called on the medical and scientific communities to develop new and better ways to regulate births that conform to the body’s natural rhythms.



Dr. Thomas Hilgers took the call to heart and established the Pope Paul VI Institute for the Study of Human Reproduction in Omaha, Nebraska. He and other researchers at the institute developed the Creighton Model Fertility Care System.



The Creighton Model relies upon the standardized observation and charting of biological markers that tell the couple when they are naturally fertile and infertile, allowing the couple to use the system either to achieve or to avoid pregnancy.



The Creighton Model goes beyond most methods of natural family planning because it can be used to identify abnormalities in a woman’s health that can lead to infertility and then point to treatments, Vozar said.



“The gold standard is Creighton,” Vozar said. “It’s the best kept secret of the Catholic faith. People are so wanting this information.”



The retreats for engaged couples hosted by the diocese include a 20-minute talk on natural family planning, which includes an invitation for the couples who want more information to attend the classes offered in the diocese, said Deacon Tom Samoray, director of family life and marriage for the diocese.



In his early years organizing the retreats, Deacon Samoray said, when presenters would ask who had heard of natural family planning, a minimal number of hands would go up. “Now, a lot more hands go up. They’ve at least heard of it,” he said.



The response hasn’t always been welcoming, he said. “Initially a lot of people objected to us talking about it. Now, more and more people are more receptive and want to know more information about it.”



Interest in natural family planning has grown as more people have become concerned about changing their body chemistry through the use of artificial birth control methods like the pill, Deacon Samoray said.



Graham and Heather Honeycutt of St. Matthew Church in Franklin often give the talk about natural family planning during the engaged couples retreats and they also are instructors in the sympto-thermal method.



Honeycutt and his wife were first introduced to “Humanae Vitae” and natural family planning as they were preparing for their own marriage.



“I don’t know how many people have actually read ‘Humanae Vitae.’ … It is really God’s plan for marriage communicated through the Catholic Church,” Honeycutt said. “It’s just beautiful.”



The introduction to “Humanae Vitae” prompted the Honeycutts to explore natural family planning. “It’s reaped lots of benefits in our marriage,” he said. “It keeps us on the same page. If you can talk about fertility in your marriage, it makes it easier to talk about finances and other things. …



“It also increases your faith,” added Honeycutt, who is the director of communication and stewardship at St. Matthew. “What is stewardship other than placing your entire life in God’s hands, and that includes your body.”



In their presentations at the engaged couples retreats, “We take a very non-judgmental approach,” Honeycutt said. “We let them know a little bit about what the method is, how it’s rooted in biology. This is scientific. And then we say, ‘Hey we’d love to see you at a class.’”



The effectiveness of natural family planning is in line with artificial birth control methods and can also be used to help achieve pregnancy, Honeycutt said.



Because natural family planning can be used to both avoid and achieve pregnancy, allowing parents to space out the births of their children, it is in line with the call for responsible parenthood in “Humanae Vitae.”



“In relation to physical, economic, psychological and social conditions, responsible parenthood is exercised, either by the deliberate and generous decision to raise a numerous family, or by the decision, made for grave motives and with due respect for the moral law, to avoid for the time being, or even for an indeterminate period, a new birth,” the encyclical states.



“Responsible parenthood also and above all implies a more profound relationship to the objective moral order established by God, of which a right conscience is the faithful interpreter,” according the encyclical. “The responsible exercise of parenthood implies, therefore, that husband and wife recognize fully their own duties towards God, towards themselves, towards the family and towards society, in a correct hierarchy of values.”