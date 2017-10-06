Hundreds gather to celebrate St. Michael’s 175th anniversary

by Theresa Laurence, Tennessee Register

Children walk hand-in-hand across the field where an outdoor Mass was being celebrated in honor of the 175th anniversary of the founding of St. Michael Church in rural Robertson County on Sunday, Oct. 1. The mission church, built just five years after the Diocese of Nashville was founded, is the oldest continuously operating Catholic church in the state. Photos by Theresa Laurence

As visitors and members of St. Michael Church in rural Robertson County streamed onto the church grounds on Sunday, Oct. 1, for the 175th anniversary of the church’s founding, they were greeted by the sound of the church bell tolling 175 times, hand operated by a volunteer tugging on the long rope in the bell tower, over and over again.



Visiting the historic church, built just five years after the Diocese of Nashville was founded, and tucked far back from today’s main roads and commercial hubs, is a bit like stepping back in time. Even though the church is surrounded by a historic cemetery where generations of St. Michael’s family members are buried, the church is alive and active today, not merely a museum of the past.



Father Anthony Lopez, pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Springfield and St. Michael Mission Church in Cedar Hill, hugs parishioner Mary Jackson while holding the Robertson County mayor’s proclamation honoring St. Michael’s 175th anniversary.

St. Michael, the oldest Catholic church in continuous operation in Tennessee, was built in 1842 along an old stage coach line and later rail line between Nashville and Clarksville. It was founded at the urging of a small but dedicated band of Catholics who previously gathered in each other’s homes for Mass when a priest was available.



Members of St. Michael “take pride in our historic church and take great efforts to protect it,” said Father Anthony Lopez, pastor of St. Michael and Our Lady of Lourdes Church in nearby Springfield, the mother parish of St. Michael’s mission. “This is such a loving, giving, dedicated community.”



Father Lopez, joined by several other priests and deacons, celebrated an outdoor Mass at St. Michael on Oct. 1 in honor of the 175th anniversary. Father Mark Beckman, pastor of St. Henry Church in Nashville, whose first assignment as a pastor was at Our Lady of Lourdes and St. Michael, gave the homily during the Mass, noting the “sense of peace” the bucolic church brings to its members and visitors.



Hundreds of people, including St. Michael and Our Lady of Lourdes parishioners; members of the Springfield Hispanic community; Dominican Sisters; Knights of Columbus; the Robertson County mayor; and visitors from surrounding areas attended the Mass. Some sat near the outdoor altar in the bright sunshine, others found a spot in the shade along the edges of the property; still others sat by the grave sites of deceased loved ones. Ancestors are never far from the minds of parishioners who can trace their families back to the founders of St. Michael.



Altar servers, priests and deacons, above, line up before processing to the outdoor altar where Mass was celebrated. The church is surrounded by a historic cemetery which is still in use today. For more photos, go to www.dioceseofnashville.com.

“Members of my family are just about stepping distance from anywhere around here,” said Edward “Macky” Hunter, as he stood near the steps of St. Michael’s church after the outdoor Mass, talking with his old friend, Father Michael O’Bryan, who also grew up in the area.



Hunter’s mother was a Traughber, a name synonymous with St. Michael, and a name on many tombstones around the grounds. He has lived most of his life within a few miles of St. Michael and was baptized at the church in 1935. As he surveyed the crowd enjoying a meal after the Mass, he said, “this many people being here tickled me.”



St. Michael, which has an 8 a.m. Mass every Sunday, welcomes new members, and has recently had several new families join, including one with eight young children. “When a new person comes in, they’re here just a short time and they’re part of the family,” said Hunter.



When asked about what it means to have such deep connections to a church through the generations, Loretta Thompson, who can trace her family back seven generations in Robertson County, said, “I don’t know what it’s like to not be connected, to have that kind of roots.”



Thompson doesn’t always attend Mass at St. Michael, but when she does, “it’s always home.”



More information on the history of St. Michael, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, can be found at www.ollsm.org.