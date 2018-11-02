In-depth assessment process guides seminarian formation

by Theresa Laurence

Deacon Edwuin Cardona, a seminarian for the Diocese of Nashville, poses for photos after he was ordained as a transitional deacon in March 2018. Seminarians for the diocese undergo rigorous psychological testing to determine if they are ready to participate in the formation process. The screening process for seminarians across the country has become more stringent and more standardized since the U.S. bishops adopted the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People in 2002.

Tennessee Register file photo by Theresa Laurence

As the Catholic Church’s past handling of sexually abusive priests and the bishops who covered up their crimes has once again come into sharp focus over the last few months, it has raised many questions among the faithful.



Prime among the questions: How were men with abusive tendencies admitted to the seminary and ordained to the priesthood in the first place?



Potential seminarians are under more scrutiny now than ever before and must undergo a rigorous screening and assessment process to ensure they are a good candidate for formation, and ultimately, the priesthood.



If a man is interested in becoming a seminarian for the Diocese of Nashville, he must commit to months of interviews, questionnaires, personality tests, and an intensive psychological evaluation. He must answer very personal and deep questions to create a transparent and whole profile of himself that will help Father Austin Gilstrap, director of vocations for the Diocese of Nashville, and Bishop J. Mark Spalding determine if the man is ready to take the next step of the discernment process as a seminarian.

“If they’re super excited about serving the people of God … of giving their life away for others, that’s a beautiful thing,” Father Gilstrap said. However, “if there are concerns that he is in it for the wrong reasons, if he’s looking for affirmation, a sense of authority or status, that would be a concern.”



Navigating celibacy

Potential seminarians are asked to speak candidly about their spiritual practices, educational history, family and friends, and their sexuality.



Questions about the man’s sexual identity and history are “pretty blunt,” Father Gilstrap said, and the potential seminarian must demonstrate his willingness and ability to live a celibate life. Whether homosexual or heterosexual, “all priests are called to chastity, so we deal with it on that level,” he said.



According to Dr. Emily Cash, director of candidate assessment at the St. Luke Institute in Louisville, Kentucky, which the Diocese of Nashville uses to conduct psychological evaluations of its potential seminarians, men discerning a priestly vocation “have to have an understanding of who they are sexually” because “having an understanding of your sexuality is crucial to navigating a healthy, celibate life.”



Priests and seminarians for the Diocese of Nashville gathered this summer for a monthly cooking class and fellowship. Priests “need healthy, reciprocal relationships” outside their roles as shepherds for the faithful, said Dr. Emily Cash, director of candidate assessment at the St. Luke Institute in Louisville, Kentucky. The St. Luke Institute conducts psychological testing of seminary candidates for the diocese. Tennessee Register file photo

When assessing a candidate, “the big things we’re looking for are the capacity for healthy relationships and good leadership qualities,” Cash said. “Priests are required to juggle complicated boundaries, to navigate their own needs while supporting others. We try to look at, ‘Do they have the capacity to develop the skills to do that?’”



Learning about the man’s sexual history and his understanding of the challenges of celibacy are imperative, but many more aspects of his personality must be examined during the assessment process as well.



Called to serve, not be served



During Father Gilstrap’s initial meeting with the candidate, he will ask the man to tell his story and talk about why he feels called to the priesthood.



“It’s getting to know them and hearing about their understanding of the Church and the priesthood, to see where they are in the discernment process,” he said.



Future conversations between Father Gilstrap and the potential seminarian will delve into his educational background and work history, and more about his personal interests, hobbies and habits, as well as his view of the “three promises” of ordination: celibacy, obedience and simplicity of life.



Father Gilstrap will continue to ask questions like: What is his intellectual understanding of the faith? What are the practical aspects of his prayer life? What kind of service is he involved in? “Service is a huge component of being a priest, because a priest is called to serve, not be served,” he said.



Father Gilstrap will meet with the man and his family members together. If it’s a younger man, still in high school, Gilstrap wants to see the man interact with parents and siblings, “to see what their dynamic as a family is like.”



He also wants to give parents a chance to ask any questions they may have.



Throughout this process, which takes months, the man will be continually articulating and writing his autobiography, to better know himself and explain his understating of the priesthood.



The man will be gathering all relevant documents, including sacramental records and school records; he will also need to provide references from priests, employers, teachers, and other non-family members before he is accepted.



A road map for formation



If the initial application process in the diocese goes well, Father Gilstrap will send the potential seminarian on to the St. Luke Institute, where a three-person team, including a clinical psychologist and a spiritual director, will make a comprehensive, integrated psychological and spiritual evaluation of the seminary candidate.



This includes: pre-assessment personal and spirituality profiles, clinical and psychosocial interviews, spiritual assessment, intellectual and psychological testing.



The assessment team will offer the seminary candidate and the vocation director immediate feedback and follow up with a detailed written report.



Dr. Cash

“We hope that our report is a road map to walk with this person” throughout their formation process, Cash said. “We’re banking on this person having four to six years of formation in the seminary. We’re not saying they’re ready to be a priest right now, but we can recommend if they’re ready to engage in the formation process.”



For the seminarians themselves, the application and evaluation are an important part of the discernment process.



“I found it very helpful,” said Nonso Ohanaka, a seminarian for the Diocese of Nashville who recently started his graduate-level theology studies at St. Meinrad Seminary in Indiana. In completing so much self-reflection during the process, Ohanaka said, he was better able to understand certain behavior patterns in his life and have a better handle on personal strengths and weaknesses.



Ohanaka, the oldest of five siblings, was born in Nigeria and moved to Nashville at age 5. Raised Catholic, “becoming a priest was something that was always an option” for him, and a future profession he imagined for himself from a young age, along with doctor, police officer and actor.



With his family moving several times during his youth, Ohanaka switched schools a lot growing up, attending Catholic and public schools in Nashville, as well as boarding school in Nigeria.



“It was a really long educational journey,” he said, one that forced him to put down and pull up roots often, learning to make friends quickly, but rarely maintaining deep relationships. “I don’t have a hard time adjusting … when I have to leave somewhere, I don’t have that same sense of loss,” as someone who has been in one place for so long, he said.



This might serve Ohanaka well if he is ordained a priest for the diocese and is asked to serve in a number of different parishes during his ministry. But along the way, he will also be challenged to form more long-term friendships.



Priests “need a core group of people (as friends) who they do not have any authority over, who don’t primarily see him as their priest,” Cash said. “They need healthy, reciprocal relationships,” in order to have a balanced and healthy celibate life, she said.



‘Is God calling me?’



“It’s a tremendous challenge to take on such a vocation,” said Father David Songy, OFM, a psychologist, pastoral counselor and president of the St. Luke Institute. But this generation of young men answering the call to the priesthood, he said, are “really interested in being of service … embracing the values needed to be a priest.”



Father Songy

When Father Songy worked as director of counseling services at the North American College in Rome, “I found the quality of the seminarians to be quite high. There’s definitely some very intelligent and gifted men” in the seminary today, he said.



While discerning his own call to the priesthood some 40 years ago, Father Songy did complete personality tests and undergo a psychological evaluation, but says the whole process is more rigorous now. “I think we understand the formation process much better now.”



The value of the in-depth candidate assessments has “all changed since 2002” after the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People was adopted by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, said Cash. Dioceses and seminaries now have more clear and uniform guidelines for candidate assessments and admissions.



Even with this in-depth process in place, Father Gilstrap reminds that if a man is accepted as a seminarian, that does not guarantee his decision to become a priest or determine his ultimate suitability for ordination.



Upon entering the seminary, “they’re making the commitment to discern, to truly enter into the question, ‘Is God calling me?’

”