Jesuit priest shares ‘boundless compassion’ for former gang members

by Theresa Laurence, Tennessee Register

Father Greg Boyle, S.J., works with former gang members in inner-city Los Angeles and is founder of Homeboy Industries, which provides rehabilitation and employment for them. He spoke and signed copies of his book, “Tattooes on the Heart” at St. Henry Church in Nashville on Sunday, Jan. 28. Father Boyle, above, speaks with St. Henry parishioner Anne Walton as he signs a copy of his book. Photo by Theresa Laurence

Sharing stories, both heartbreaking and humorous, of the former gang members he works with, along with a message of “boundless compassion,” Father Greg Boyle, S.J., captivated a full house at St. Henry Church on Sunday, Jan. 28.



“How do we dismantle the barriers that exclude?” he asked. “We go to the margins. And we go to the margins not to make a difference, but so those at the margins can make us different.”



Father Boyle, or “Father G” as he is known to those he works with, has spent the last three decades fostering kinship with those on the margins, helping former gang-involved and incarcerated men and women find opportunities for healing and hope. As he told his audience, “we’re all in need of healing.”



Father Boyle took part in several events during his recent visit to Nashville, including at St. Henry Church and at Parnassus Books, to promote his new book, “Barking to the Choir: The Power of Radical Kinship.”



St. Henry pastor Father Mark Beckman had read Father Boyle’s earlier book “Tattoos on the Heart: The Power of Boundless Compassion” on retreat and was deeply moved by the book, he said as he introduced Father Boyle.



After his talk, Father Boyle signed copies of his book for audience members who waited patiently in a line that snaked around the parish’s Fellowship Hall.



Father Boyle, the founder of Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles, has grown a small parish effort into the largest gang intervention, rehabilitation and re-entry program in the world. Homeboy now includes social enterprises that serve as job-training sites, such as a bakery, a café, a silkscreen business, and an electronics waste recycling program.



“It has been the privilege of my life to work with former gang members,” Father Boyle told the St. Henry audience.



During his talk, Father Boyle shared the story of how he came to work with former gang members, all while driving home a message of kinship. “Service should lead to kinship,” he said, reminding the audience of Jesus’ aspiration “that they may all be one,” with no division between “us” and “them.”



In 1986, Father Boyle was appointed pastor of Dolores Mission Church in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of East L.A. At the time, Dolores Mission was the poorest Catholic parish in the city, located between two large public housing projects with the highest concentration of gang activity in Los Angeles.



Father Boyle witnessed the devastating impact of gang violence on his community and wanted to take action to end it, so he and parish and community members began engaging with gang members, reaching out to them with offers of education and a path to employment. They called this initial effort Jobs for a Future.



“Gang violence is about a lethal absence of hope,” Father Boyle has said. “Nobody has ever met a hopeful kid who joined a gang.”



At first, Father Boyle received some push back from parishioners who were unsure about becoming so involved with former gang members. But, thinking that “churches should be hermetically sealed, with good people in and bad people out,” is not how Jesus would have wanted it, Father Boyle said.



So, he pressed on with efforts to reach out and bring in former gang members in need of healing.



In the wake of the 1992 Rodney King verdict and the Los Angeles riots that followed, the Dolores Mission area, where Father Boyle served, was one of the few sections of the inner-city that “did not ignite,” he said. The media took note, and more people began to see that Father Boyle’s approach was working.



A Hollywood producer approached Father Boyle with a sizeable donation, and with that seed money, they purchased an abandoned bakery to launch Homeboy Bakery, which still operates today.



The success of Homeboy Bakery created the groundwork for additional social enterprise businesses, leading Jobs for a Future in 2001 to become an independent nonprofit organization, Homeboy Industries.



Today, Homeboy Industries employs and trains former gang members in a range of social enterprises, as well as provides critical services to 15,000 men and women who come through its doors every year seeking a better life.



As Father Boyle shared the tragic stories of some of his “homies,” who had faced horrific childhood physical and emotional abuse, but emerged, healed, to create a life they never dreamed of for themselves and their children, he encouraged everyone gathered to “welcome our own wounds to help others heal.”



Again, Father Boyle invited those of privilege to “go to the margins,” and allow the people there “to be your trustworthy guides.”



Father Boyle noted that Jesus took most seriously the principles of “inclusion, non-violence, radical, compassionate, loving kindness and acceptance.”



If we are to do the same, he said, we must “stand in awe of what the poor have to carry rather than in judgment of how they carry it.”