JPII grad celebrates ordination as Dominican priest

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Father Peter Joseph Gautsch, O.P., celebrated a Mass of Thanksgiving at his home parish of St. John Vianney Church in Gallatin on Sunday, May 27. Photo by Andy Telli

The long journey to the priesthood for Father Peter Joseph Gautsch, O.P., who grew up in Gallatin and graduated from Pope John Paul II High School in Hendersonville, reached its culmination with his ordination on Saturday, May 19, at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.



“You look forward to something like this for so long, when it actually happens it’s a little surreal,” said Father Peter, who was ordained a Dominican priest with eight others by Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York. “It was beautiful, really beautiful.”



Father Peter came home to Gallatin after his ordination and celebrated a Mass of Thanksgiving on Sunday, May 27, at St. John Vianney Church.



“It was great,” Father Peter said. “I really do love that parish. It was a treat to say Mass there and give first blessings to people I’ve known for so long and who have been praying for me for so long.”



Father Peter’s family moved to Gallatin when he was 5 years old and he grew up in the parish. He graduated from JPII in 2007 and then went to the University of Notre Dame, where he graduated in 2011 with degrees in theology and piano performance.



Music remains a part of his life. At the Dominican priory in Washington, he learned to play the organ to accompany the friars as they chanted the Divine Office. And the schola at the Dominican House of Studies where he has been studying last year recorded a CD of bluegrass music called “The Hillybilly Thomists,” on which he played the mandolin and sang.



It was at Notre Dame that Father Peter’s call to the priesthood crystallized.



“When I was a junior, spring semester, I knew that I wanted to study abroad and I wanted to go to Rome,” Father Peter said. He was able to spend the semester studying at the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas, the Dominican university popularly known as the Angelicum.



Among the Dominican friars he befriended in Rome was Father Benedict Croell of the St. Joseph Province in the United States.



Father Peter was ordained a priest for the Eastern Province of the Dominicans in Washington, D.C., on May 18. He was ordained by Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York, alongside eight other new priests. Photo courtesy of Saint Joseph Province

“During that semester I started thinking more earnestly about a vocation,” Father Peter said, and the following summer he began to research the Dominicans. He saw that Father Benedict had been named the vocations director for the province. “I took that as a sign.”



“The more I learned about the order, the more I fell in love with it and could see myself becoming a Dominican,” Father Peter said.



“I was attracted to religious life first rather than an order,” said Father Peter, who wanted to live in community. “Community was really important to me.”



He was also attracted to the Dominicans’ intellectual tradition. “Study is a part of our spiritual life as a Dominican,” he said.



He also was attracted to the order’s devotion to Our Lady and the Rosary, its charism of preaching, and its liturgical life and chanting of the Divine Office. “I had a feeling of being at home,” he said. “I wanted to pray like this all of my life.”



“The more I learned about the Dominicans, the more I realized that’s exactly what I wanted,” Father Peter said.



During a pilgrimage to the Holy Land in his senior year at Notre Dame, Father Peter’s decision to enter the seminary was sealed.



He was on the shore of the Sea of Galilee reading the passage from the Gospel of John where Jesus appears to the disciples while they are fishing in the sea. Jesus asks St. Peter whether he loves him. After each time Peter says he does, the Lord tells him, “Feed my sheep … tend my sheep … feed my sheep.”



Jesus finally tells him, “Follow me.”



“As I was reading this passage and praying with it where it happened, it seemed those words ‘feed my sheep’ were being said to me personally,” Father Peter said. “Then I read Jesus’ words ‘follow me.’”



“It happened pretty quickly after that,” said Father Peter, who entered the seminary the fall after graduating from college.



Father Peter is the son of Dr. Thomas and Michele Gautsch and is the oldest of eight children, the five youngest of whom were adopted.



All of his immediate family were in Washington for his ordination, as well as extended family from California, New Mexico, Wisconsin and South Dakota. There were also many friends from college and St. John Vianney and JPII.



“It’s the best,” he said of having his friends and family on hand for his ordination. “It’s one of the most important days of your life and it’s a joy to share it with people you love.”



Father Peter’s vocation didn’t surprise his friends. “He’s always been very devout,” said Julianne Staley, the director of youth ministry at St. Philip Church in Franklin and Father Peter’s friend since they were 6 years old in the same religious education class at St. John Vianney. “It was evident to everybody this is the vocation he was called to.”



“He’s very pastoral and kind, and he exudes humility in all he does,” said Staley, who went to Washington for Father Peter’s ordination.



Father Peter will spend the summer in parish ministry at a Dominican priory in Louisville, Kentucky before returning to Washington for a year to complete his studies toward a licentiate of sacred theology.



He doesn’t know yet what ministry he will be assigned after completing his studies. Typically, first assignments are in parish ministry, teaching or campus ministry, he said. “I think I would be happy doing any of those.”



But he knows the decision is not up to him. “We have this vow of obedience. It’s not up to us to decide our future. That’s up to our superiors and God,” Father Peter said.



Instead, Father Peter will be open to whatever God places before him, he said.