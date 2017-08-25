Judge Wyatt’s work on the bench supported by his Catholic faith

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

In his 43 years as a judge, Randall Wyatt has always tried to treat all people who come to his courtroom with courtesy, fairness and respect.



“Underlying all this is probably my Catholic faith,” said Wyatt, who will retire as a Criminal Court Judge in Davidson County on Sept. 1. “You have to pray about some of the things you deal with here. It helps to have that with me,” he said of his faith.



In his court, Wyatt has presided over trials involving some of the most serious crimes imaginable, murder, rape, abuse of a child.



“Crimes that are pretty serious that involve children, that bothers you,” Wyatt said.



“Sentencing hearings can be tough,” he added, when the family of the victim is on one side of the courtroom and the family of the defendant on the other and both are dealing with raw emotions.



“I have a particular interest in treating jurors with courtesy and respect,” Wyatt said. “They make the system work.”



For many jurors, it’s their first experience with the criminal justice system. “They’ve never seen anything like this,” and it can be new and confusing, Wyatt said.



Throughout his career as a judge and his entire life, the lessons of his parents have served him well, Wyatt said. “I was brought up by my mother and father to treat people with respect.”



Wyatt was born in Nashville and grew up in the Sylvan Park neighborhood. He was raised as an Episcopalian and attended public schools through his freshman year at the old Cohn High School.



Wyatt’s journey to Catholicism included a stop at Father Ryan High School. “I had some friends who were going to start to Ryan, so I transferred.” He started as a sophomore in the fall of 1952 and graduated in the spring of 1955.



“It was one of the best decisions I ever made, going to Ryan,” Wyatt said. “It helped me. It got me to my faith.”



Nearly all the members of the faculty then were priests, Wyatt noted. “They had some of the greatest teachers. That influenced me to become a Catholic. … They set a good example.”



He started attending St. Ann Church on Charlotte Avenue and during his senior year started taking instruction for his conversion from the late Msgr. William Bevington, who was a young priest at the time. He joined the Catholic Church three or four months before he graduated, Wyatt said.



His senior year was also an important one in the history of the school. For the first time, Father Ryan admitted African-American students.



“That was the best thing,” Wyatt said. “That was something long overdue and came off without any trouble. I was proud of that.”



After graduation, Wyatt pursued a childhood dream. “One week later, I joined the Marines,” he said.



He served four years in the Marine Corps, including a year-and-a-half in Japan. He was honorably discharged in 1959 as a sergeant.



“When I got out of the Marine Corps I had to get a job,” Wyatt said. He landed one as a Nashville police officer, first assigned to the airport and later to the detective division.



While he worked full-time as a police officer, Wyatt was also a full time student, first at Middle Tennessee State University and later at Vanderbilt University Law School. He would drive to Murfreesboro to attend classes all day and then return to Nashville in time to work the 4 p.m. to midnight shift. That schedule continued through law school.



While a police officer and in law school, he met his wife, Kay Kohl Wyatt, at the American Red Cross where she was working as a nurse. They married in August 1964.



After graduating from law school in 1966, Wyatt pursued another dream and joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation, serving as a special agent in Minneapolis and Detroit.



The Wyatt family was growing quickly. Their daughter Angie was born in 1965, their son Jim in 1966, and their twin daughters Laura and Lisa in 1967. “We didn’t know we were going to have twins,” Wyatt recalled with a smile. The doctor came up to him in the waiting room and said, “‘You’ve got double trouble.’ They were so cute.”



That left he and his wife with four children age 3 and under, Wyatt said. In 1968, District Attorney General Tom Shriver offered him a job as an Assistant District Attorney General and a chance to come home.



He held that job from 1968 to 1974 when he was elected General Sessions Court Judge in Davidson County at age 36. In 1982, he was elected as a Criminal Court Judge for his first eight-year term. He’s been re-elected four times without ever having an opponent, the last time in 2014. Gov. Bill Haslam will appoint his successor.



From 1969 to 1992, while he was an Assistant District Attorney General and later a judge, Wyatt also taught night classes in the criminal justice program at Aquinas College. The school’s president at the time, Sister Henry Susso, O.P., had heard about him and offered him a job teaching there.



“The program had a lot of police officers as students,” Wyatt said. “A lot of them were veterans who just got out of the service during the Vietnam years. Several of my students became chiefs.”



For 23 years, he taught Criminal Law I, Criminal Law II and Evidence. “I liked teaching. It helped in my other jobs,” Wyatt said. “You have to prepare to teach the class. That forces you to learn.”



After 43 years, Wyatt, a parishioner at St. Henry Church in Nashville, has decided to step down from the bench to spend more time with his wife, his five children, including his youngest son, Vince, and his 11 grandchildren.



“I’ve got a great wife and I’m looking forward to retirement,” Wyatt said. “But I’m going to miss this place” and all the friends he’s made at the courthouse over the decades. “I enjoy being around this atmosphere.”