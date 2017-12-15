Knights of Peter Claver lend helping hand to St. Patrick Church

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

St. Patrick Church in the small town of McEwen and the Knights of Peter Claver at St. Vincent de Paul Church in inner-city Nashville, might not seem to have a lot in common. But a shared faith and a desire to help brought the two together recently.



Members of the Knights of Peter Claver, a fraternal society established more than 100 years ago open to African-American Catholics, delivered a $1,000 donation this fall to St. Patrick to help pay for a recent beautification project at the parish, which was established in the 1850s to serve a group of Irish Catholics who had settled in Humphreys County, about 70 miles west of Nashville.



“That was a big help,” said Father Zack Kirangu, a native of Kenya and the administrator of St. Patrick since August. “It was a surprise. We didn’t expect it.”



The Knights and St. Patrick were brought together by Ken Schmitt, a member of the Knights of Peter Claver and the director of the Lay Passionists group in the Nashville area.



Schmitt had arranged to donate furniture for Father Kirangu’s house through the Lay Passionists, which are associates of the Congregation of the Passion. Schmitt proved to be the connection that brought the Knights and St. Patrick together.



“The Knights of Columbus help out different functions all the time, but you don’t hear much about the Knights of Peter Claver,” said Schmitt, the only white member of the St. Vincent De Paul Council 5 of the Knights of Peter Claver in Nashville. The order, founded in 1909, is the largest historically African-American Catholic lay organization in the United States; its men’s, women’s and youth divisions are open to all Catholics.



The goals of the Knights of Peter Claver include providing fellowship and spiritual development for members of the order and providing community service in their parishes, dioceses and broader community, said Grand Knight James E. Callahan III of the St. Vincent de Paul Council 5. “We actively go out in the community to people who need help.”



The Knights had met Father Kirangu before when he visited St. Vincent while serving as the associate pastor at St. Philip Church in Franklin, and when Schmitt informed them about the beautification project at St. Patrick, the members wanted to help, Callahan said.



The Knights presented the donation during a banquet following the 5 p.m. Mass on Saturday, Oct. 21. “The dinner for the Knights was fit for a king,” Schmitt said.



“We had a fabulous reception. It was a great time,” Callahan said. “It was an extremely loving environment (with) people extremely dedicated to doing good work and forming a vibrant Catholic community there.”



Schmitt also brought along Father John Patrick Day, a Passionist priest serving as associate pastor at Immaculate Conception Church in Clarksville. “It’s a beautiful parish,” Father Day said of St. Patrick, which is best known for its annual Irish Picnic and Homecoming every summer. “You could tell that’s a good close-knit community.”



The beautification project included painting, landscaping, a new sign and other work, explained Father Kirangu. “We have done a lot of it already now.”



Besides sprucing up the grounds, Father Kirangu and the parish are boosting its ministries as well, Father Kirangu said.



“There is so much joy. There is so much excitement. We have done so much,” said Father Kirangu, who served in Jamaica for 15 years before coming to the Diocese of Nashville.