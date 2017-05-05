Leadership Catholic matches seasoned mentors with emerging leaders

by Theresa Laurence, Tennessee Register

The Leadership Catholic Team includes mentor Jason Moore, left, Catholic Business League vice president Steve Horvath, chaplain Father Dan Reehil, and mentor Fran Bedard. The Catholic Business League is now accepting applications for a new mentorship program that will launch in the fall. Photo by Theresa Laurence

For nearly a decade, the Nashville Catholic Business League has helped connect Catholic professionals and encouraged them to live out their faith at work, home, and in the community. With monthly meetings that include a featured speaker and networking time, the Catholic Business League has built a reputation as an important place for Catholic professionals to find common ground and support.



Now, the Catholic Business League is launching a new initiative, Leadership Catholic, a yearlong mentorship program that will connect emerging leaders early on in their careers with seasoned mentors, to help them discover God’s path for their lives.



It is designed to be a one-year formal mentorship program, and will match mentors with mentees in similar fields.



The program is currently accepting applications for the first class, which will begin in the fall.



“Oftentimes our business life and our faith life exist in separate compartments,” said Steve Horvath, CBL vice president and the force behind Leadership Catholic. “We want people to learn to lead in a Christ-like way.”



“My deep dream for the Catholic Business League is for it to be the first place where recent college graduates can turn, where they can see faithful Catholics successful in business … and they can make connections that get them off on the right foot,” said Horvath.



“I’m proud that the Catholic Business League has figured out how to add value to the membership for young Catholics” by developing Leadership Catholic, said Fran Bedard, managing director of Deloitte Tax and chairman of the board of Assumption College. “I’m humbled they asked me to participate,” added Bedard, one of the initial confirmed mentors for Leadership Catholic.



Additional mentors, who are all members of the Catholic Business League, active parishioners in the diocese, and have executive, ownership or board-level positions in numerous industries have been identified. They include:



• Beth Seigenthaler Courtney, Managing Partner, President of DVL Seigenthaler, Boston College alum.



• Bill Krueger, Executive Chairman of JATCO, Northwestern University and Marquette University alum, Holy Family Church parishioner.



• Jason Moore, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Stratasan, University of Georgia alum, Holy Family parishioner.



• Paul Ney, Chief Deputy Attorney General for the State of Tennessee, Vanderbilt University School of Law alum, Cathedral of the Incarnation parishioner.



• Jamie O’Rourke, Entrepreneur/Consumer Products, Vanderbilt University alum, St. Edward Church parishioner.



• Amy Seigenthaler Pierce, Managing Partner, Account Services of DVL Seigenthaler, Boston College alum.



• Greg Sandfort, President and CEO of Tractor Supply Company, University of Louisville alum, Holy Family parishioner.



• Chip Wochomurka, Vice President of Investor Relations of Tivity Health, University of Tennessee and Brown University alum, Holy Family parishioner.



In addition to mentorship, Leadership Catholic participants will have the opportunity to engage with fellow emerging leaders in leadership programming and development. Spiritual events designed to cultivate a deep understanding of the Catholic worldview, as well as professional events designed to present a well-rounded view of the gifts and needs of the broader community, all contribute to developing strong and faithful leaders.



St. Edward pastor Father Dan Reehil, a Wall Street banker turned Catholic priest, will serve as chaplain for the program, and will be available to offer guidance to participants. “He lived a life that’s attractive to many young people, but then he had a profound conversion,” said Horvath.



Father Reehil, once fully committed to capitalism, now fully committed to God as a priest, can offer a unique perspective on the business world, Horvath said.



Horvath, a managing consultant with c3 Consulting and a former FOCUS campus missionary at Vanderbilt University, has participated in Leadership Health Care, and sees these programs as models for Leadership Catholic. Horvath’s idea was to combine the educational and networking opportunities of LHC with the spiritual guidance of FOCUS. “Putting all that together could be really powerful,” he said.



While the mentoring experience will not be a new one for Bedard, he said he is looking forward to mentoring in a context “where I can explicitly incorporate my faith.” Bedard, a parishioner at Holy Family in Brentwood, said his work and faith have long been intertwined, if not always explicitly. “It’s not what you do, but how you do it,” he said of his approach to living his faith on the job, which includes treating people with respect, and “looking at each person and seeing how you can help them.”



Professional mentors have made a difference in his own life, Horvath said. Combining professional mentorship with a strong spiritual component can fuse those often separate compartments of faith and work life. “I think it can be a game changer for individuals, for the Church and the city,” he said.



The guiding mantra for Leadership Catholic, Horvath said, are the words of St. Catherine of Siena: “Be who God meant you to be and you will set the world on fire.” By fostering connections between young professionals and seasoned mentors, “let’s set people on fire as early as possible,” he said.



Next CBL meeting



The next Catholic Business League meeting is Thursday, May 11, at the Cathedral of the Incarnation’s Fleming Center from 7:30-9:15 a.m. The featured speaker will be Dr. James O’Neill, Jr., M.D., who will speak from 8-8:30 a.m.



O’Neill has called Vanderbilt and Nashville home for a large portion of his professional life. After earning his medical degree from Yale University, he served at a number of hospitals and medical facilities including Vanderbilt University Medical Center.



In recent years, O’Neill has participated in annual two- to three-month long medical missions to countries in Africa. He and his wife, Susan, parishioners at the Cathedral, have three children and eight grandchildren.



More information on the Catholic Business League, including the application for Leadership Catholic, is available at www.catholicbusinessleague.org.