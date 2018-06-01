Legendary coach, teacher played key role in integrating sports in state

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Howard Dunn “Bill” Derrick Jr., a Hall of Fame coach who helped integrate high school sports in Tennessee as the Father Ryan High School basketball coach, died on Friday, May 18, 2018. He was 88.



“It was Christ himself who was the center of Bill’s life,” Father Mark Beckman, pastor of St. Henry Church, said in his homily during the funeral Mass, celebrated on Tuesday, May 22, at St. Henry. “His Catholic faith meant the world to him, and you knew that when you met him.”



God calls each of us to our vocation, Father Beckman said. “I think Bill knew that call of the Lord in his own life. … The heart of his vocation was family.”



“There was no one he touched more than his family,” Father Beckman said.



Mr. Derrick spent much of his life as a coach and teacher, including 27 years at Father Ryan, his alma mater. “He loved coaching and he loved teaching,” Father Beckman said. “And he knew what he did mattered.”



Mr. Derrick believed the role of a coach is to help their athletes become the best person they can be, Father Beckman said.



One of his coaching mantras, Father Beckman said, was “The Three Do’s”: “Do what’s right. Do your best. And do unto others what you would have done unto you.”



“There’s a lot of Coach Derrick 30 years later I still use,” including “The three Do’s,” said Dwayne Alexander, the head football coach at Tennessee Tech University, whose first coaching job was as an assistant on Mr. Derrick’s staff at Hendersonville High School. “Make a person better through the sport of football. I still believe that.”



Alexander and two other assistants on Mr. Derrick’s staff at Hendersonville, Bruce Hatfield and Andy Griffin, were honorary pallbearers.



“He’s the reason I came to Hendersonville,” said Hatfield, who later was a highly successful head coach at Hendersonville and is now an assistant coach at Tennessee Tech. “Coach Derrick brought us all together and we’ll be forever grateful.



“I don’t think any of us would be where we are professionally or where we are with our families if it wasn’t for Coach Derrick,” Hatfield said. “He was a special, special person.”



By his example, “He taught you how to treat other people,” Griffin added.



Mr. Derrick’s sense of treating people fairly was put on public display in the fall of 1963 when he was the head basketball coach at Father Ryan.



Although blacks were welcomed into Father Ryan’s classrooms since 1954, they were still barred from its sports teams because the other white schools in the city refused to play an integrated team.



“It just didn’t make sense to me,” Derrick previously told the Tennessee Register. “As long as our students were meeting the qualifications to be eligible academic wise to play we thought they should be able to play.”



For the 1963-64 season, Father Ryan’s principal, Msgr. James Hitchcock, agreed to Mr. Derrick’s request to integrate the basketball team.



“We didn’t know if we were going to get a schedule or not,” Mr. Derrick said. But the other schools in the Nashville Interscholastic League never carried through on their threats to drop Ryan from their schedules if they had black players on the team.



That season, Father Ryan students Willie Brown and Jesse Porter became the first African-Americans to play in the previously all-white NIL.



Porter praised Mr. Derrick’s and Msgr. Hitchcock’s stand for integration. “It was through their efforts and courage and integrity and commitment that we got to play.”



He said Mr. Derrick’s “commitment to fairness can’t be beaten. I saw it first-hand every day during practice and the season. He was a great coach but an even better person.”



At the time, Porter said he didn’t realize the full import of the school’s decision to integrate.



When the school announced there would be open tryouts for the basketball team and there would be no restrictions based on color, Porter was excited to have a chance to finally play for his school. “Especially being a senior, this was my only chance,” Porter said.



Billy Lynch was a senior on that first integrated team. “We had grown up playing against African americans … our whole life,” on the playgrounds and in youth leagues, said Lynch. “To the rest of the city it was somewhat different, it was new.”



The reception of the team by other schools wasn’t always welcoming, Lynch said, but Mr. Derrick and Msgr. Hitchcock refused to back down. “Coach Derrick along with Father Hitchcock … they were very steadfast.”



“We made sure we acted right on the court and off the court,” said Lynch. “It went well.”



“There was no tension at all on the team. Willie and I were accepted wholeheartedly. We never talked about it. … It was just basketball,” Porter said. “I didn’t realize the impact it had until I was back in Nashville for the 50th anniversary of the Ryan-Pearl game.”



Mr. Derrick broke another barrier the following year when he scheduled a game against all-black Pearl High School, the first game between a white school and a black school ever in Tennessee.



The game between the two powerhouse teams was played at Municipal Auditorium and drew a standing-room-only crowd of more than 8,300 people from all over the city. The game was a classic with Ryan winning on a last-second shot.



It also opened the door for the TSSAA to allow black schools to compete with white schools for the state championship for the first time the next year.



Tommy Lynch, Billy Lynch’s younger brother, was a freshman at Father Ryan the year of the Pearl game and went on to play basketball for two years for Mr. Derrick before graduating in 1968. “As a kid, at that time in Nashville, the integration aspect, you didn’t appreciate the importance of what Ryan did and Bill Derrick did and Msgr. Hitchcock did in reaching out to Pearl and integrating,” he said. “It was an important step for the city of Nashville.”



“Father Ryan and this entire community have lost a giant,” said Jim McIntyre, Father Ryan President. “So often known as ‘Coach,’ Bill Derrick’s real title was ‘Teacher.’ His life and his example always taught us, whether it was religion in the classroom, teamwork on the court, or social justice in this community. And he did this teaching with a conviction and an example that inspired us all.”



Mr. Derrick was born in Nashville on Oct. 10, 1929, the son of Pauline Morgan and Howard D. Derrick Sr. He graduated from Father Ryan in 1948, where he was a standout athlete.



He later graduated from Middle Tennessee State University and received a master’s degree from Peabody College. He was commissioned as an officer in the Army during the Korean War.



He returned to his alma mater as a teacher and coach, and during a long career there coached several sports, including baseball, basketball and football.



“He was an aggressive coach,” said Billy Lynch. “He was hard. He believed in running and conditioning. … I enjoyed playing for him.”



“He was a great coach. A great strategist,” Porter said. “It wasn’t all basketball. Any good coach is a mentor and leader of those he coaches. … His greatest strength was how he carried himself as a person.”



Mr. Derrick served as head football coach at Father Ryan, Lawrence County and Hendersonville high schools, and led teams from all three schools to the state playoffs. He was inducted into the TSSAA Hall of Fame in 2005 and the Tennessee Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2014 as part of its inaugural class.



A devout Catholic, he was a parishioner at Christ the King Church, St. Matthew Church and St. Henry during his life. He also was a member of the Tennessee Fellowship of Christian Athletes.



He was preceded in death by his son Matt Derrick, daughter Joanie Derrick Conrad, and brothers Ed Derrick and Tommy Derrick.



Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Connie; his children Mary Ray, Ann (Clarence) Strode, Theresa (Sam) Andrews, Margaret (Frank) Simpson, John (Kim) Derrick, Ruthie (Scott) Glover; daughter-in-law, Janie Derrick; 45 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; siblings, Polly Curran, Monnie Watson, Jim Derrick, Mike Derrick and Bob Derrick.



Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Cecilia Academy Tuition Assistance Fund or the Kevin Davis Memorial Scholarship Fund at Father Ryan High School.



Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Marshall Donnelly Combs Funeral Home.



