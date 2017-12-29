Legislators expected to address juvenile justice reform next session

by Theresa Laurence, Tennessee Register

When the Tennessee State Legislature reconvenes in January, lawmakers will be reviewing the findings of the ad-hoc Blue Ribbon Task Force that was formed earlier this year to address substantial problems in the state’s juvenile justice system.



One major finding of the task force was that nearly half of juveniles held in costly out-of-home placements had low level offenses, perhaps because of a lack of community based programs. Outcomes were inconsistent across the state, as were data collection and communication.



The task force, a bi-partisan group of lawmakers, prosecutors, academics and child advocates, with input from Pew Interest Group researchers, recommended three primary goals moving forward:



• Prevent deeper juvenile justice system involvement of lower-level youth through early response.



• Protect public safety and contain costs by focusing system resources on the highest-risk youth.



• Sustain effective practices through continued oversight and reinvestment in a stronger continuum of evidence-based services statewide.



The Tennessee Catholic Public Policy Commission “will support legislation that will help achieve these goals,” said Jennifer Murphy, executive director of the CPPC, which advances the voice of the state’s bishops on public policy matters.



“I think we will be seeing some good movement on these issues,” Murphy said, noting that she is optimistic that political will is building to tackle the myriad issues affecting the state’s juvenile justice policies.



The CPPC supports a criminal justice system in which: the offender is held accountable; the community provides support for those released and returning to society; the juvenile justice system is monitored and improved.



The CPPC also closely monitors any legislation related to the state’s capital punishment system. The CPPC, following guidance from the Vatican and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, remains opposed to the use of the death penalty and “encourages solutions to violent crime that reflect the dignity of the human person, urging our nation to abandon the use of capital punishment. Respect for human life and dignity is the necessary first step in building a civilization of life and love.”



Murphy will be keeping local Catholics informed about legislation related to juvenile justice, capital punishment, and other life issues via email through the Catholic Advocacy Network newsletters. She encourages all concerned citizens to stay informed and get involved. “Next to voting, the most important thing a citizen can do is engage their elected official on important legislation,” she said. “We are the government, called to achieve the common good. We cannot do this unless we participate.”



To sign up for the CAN newsletter and for more information about issues that the Tennessee Public Policy Commission will be watching this upcoming legislative session, visit www.tncppc.org.