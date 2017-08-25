Lifelong friends share journey of mothering large families

by Theresa Laurence, Tennessee Register

Kim Derrick, right, places her hands on her friend Lindsey McGrady to feel her baby move. Both women, who have been friends since elementary school at St. Henry’s, are expecting their 10th child on the same day, Sept. 7. Photos by Theresa Laurence

Pray, hope and don’t worry. It’s a simple message, handwritten and taped to the refrigerator at the McGrady’s home in the “Vatican Valley” neighborhood near St. Henry Church and School in Nashville.



And it’s a motto that Lindsey Garmon McGrady and her lifelong friend, Kim Timmons Derrick, live by.



Friends since their elementary school days at St. Henry, McGrady and Derrick have much to pray and hope for as they each prepare to welcome their 10th child in the coming weeks.



Two friends, and between them, 20 children. They didn’t plan this journey together, but they are happy to be on this shared path of mothering large families in a culture where that choice is often misunderstood or even ridiculed.



Kim Derrick shares an afternoon snack surrounded by some of her and her friend Lindsey McGrady’s children. Both families are parishioners at St. Henry Church and are expecting their 10th child in the upcoming weeks.

“If you have five kids, people might wonder, ‘where are they going with this?’ But six or more … 10, most people can’t even put their heads around it,” Derrick said. “To be on this faith journey together has made it normal and beautiful,” she added.



“She definitely understands the ups and downs of having a large family,” McGrady said of Derrick. “We can laugh about things a lot and have no problem getting a little teary-eyed over the little thing in life. It’s easy to relate to what’s going on with her and her family.”



While the two women don’t get to spend a lot of time together in person these days, “we have an understanding that your friends will be there for you,” Derrick said. “I know if I called or texted her she would drop everything.”



“We may not see each other every day, but we can pick up right where we left off, no problem,” McGrady said.



The two women always make an effort to be present when the other is giving birth, to offer support, prayer and in-room assistance, like fetching ice water and taking the first photos of the newborn baby. “She’s the calming voice in the room,” Derrick said of McGrady. “There’s no other person who can fill that role.”



“We know what’s annoying, and what’s helpful, because we’ve had so many kids,” McGrady says with a laugh.



McGrady cuddles with her youngest daughter Julia.

This upcoming delivery will have a new twist for the two women since they are both scheduled to be induced on the same day, Sept. 7, and won’t be available to attend to each other in the usual way during labor and delivery. While they have had healthy pregnancies and births in the past, they are both considered high-risk deliveries because of their age (40), and the number of births they’ve had, so they are scheduled to deliver their babies at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, under the care of Dr. Chris Sizemore.



When they bring their new babies home from the hospital, they will, as they have so many times before, get to experience the familiar joy of having all the siblings dote on him or her. “My kids are always very excited when we bring home another baby,” McGrady said.



Right now, all of her children are living at home, her oldest daughter back after spending time as a missionary in Haiti, and taking nursing classes at Nashville State Community College.



Having teenagers and toddlers coexisting in the same house is a generally positive experience for these families, helping to create a sense of empathy among the siblings. “Our oldest son is the godfather of your youngest,” said Derrick, who has seven boys and two girls. Having those kinds of relationships in the household “changes the dynamic in a positive way,” she said.



One of the keys to successfully building a large family, Derrick and McGrady say, is Natural Family Planning. NFP, which encourages women to keep track of their menstrual cycles to help determine when they are fertile, is not strictly about planning and avoiding pregnancy, said Derrick, an NFP instructor. “It works if you follow the rules. We don’t follow the rules,” she is quick to say. “The children we have, we’ve always wanted, none of them are a mistake or an accident.”



Natural Family Planning “gets you to communicate with your spouse and where you are and your capabilities of having another child,” said McGrady, who has five girls and four boys. “It’s about openness to life and trust.” And it’s not always easy to have that trust, she said. “There’s always a little bit of fear along with it.”



Relying on an extended support network of family, church and school friends is important too, McGrady said. “It’s not something I could do alone.”



“It definitely takes a village,” Derrick said. This includes strong support from their husbands, John Derrick and Keith McGrady. “Our husbands are great men,” she said, “very self-sacrificing.” And yes, they do their share of laundry, dish washing, and carpool driving, their wives say.



Daily life often requires a mastery of logistics just to make sure every child gets to and from school and extracurricular activities on a daily basis. This can require many calls and texts between spouses and carpooling friends, and quite a few trips in the families’ 12 passenger vans.



Their lifelong parish, St. Henry, is an important part of their village as well. “We really feel supported at St. Henry,” Derrick said. “I think this community really appreciates people who have a big family,” she said. “It’s home base.”



St. Henry “has such a homey feel, I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else,” McGrady said.



The Derricks and McGradys each have six children attending parochial schools in the Diocese of Nashville, which is incredibly important to them, but also an incredible budgetary challenge for their families. “We work so hard because we so value our kids getting a Catholic education,” said McGrady, who, in addition to watching her youngest children and other family members during the day, also cuts and styles hair to earn extra income.



Derrick, who works from home at nights as a legal nurse consultant, reviewing medical records for clients, agrees that Catholic schools are a priority for her family. “The friendships they make, the ability to pray in school, having their faith shape their moral compass,” are all benefits of Catholic education, she said.



While Derrick and McGrady have consciously chosen the vocation of mothering large families, they know that path is not for everyone. “I don’t feel like I know more because of the number” of children, McGrady said.



Derrick said that other moms “may hold us to a high esteem, but I think Lindsey and I both understand that we are both just doing the best we can and having a large family, and being open to life makes us no better than the next mother.”



Their friendship, they say, is not centered around the number of children they have, but the relationship they have built as lifelong friends. “Kim has always been one of my biggest heroes,” McGrady said. “She can do so many things that I cannot do with such eloquence. I think we can help each other because we have different strengths.”



Derrick was quick to point out McGrady’s “qualities of grace, kindness, unconditional love…It’s the person she is that means everything to me.”