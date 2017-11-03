Local author eager to share newly published Christmas story

by Ned Andrew Solomon, Tennessee Register

Former Tennessee Register columnist Christopher Fenoglio is promoting his newly published book “The Secret of the Santa Box” at several local events this month. The book grew out of an article that first appeared in the Register in 2002.

Former Tennessee Register columnist and assistant editor, Christopher Fenoglio has a message for the approaching holiday season: “There’s a little bit of Santa Claus in everyone.”



That message appears in poem form in a new children’s picture book, “The Secret of the Santa Box,” to be released on Nov. 7 by Treehouse Publishing Group in St. Louis with illustrations by Elena K. Makansi.



The poem is meant to help parents transition their children to a more mature understanding of the true meaning of Christmas. The text is based on the method that Fenoglio and his wife, Linda, used to handle their children’s need for a grown-up explanation of Santa’s existence.



“We wanted to be pro-active,” explained Fenoglio, a parishioner at St. Henry Church in Nashville. “We didn’t want them to hear on the playground, ‘Your parents are lying to you.’ We wanted to instill in them a faith-filled message, and we wanted to be first.”



The Fenoglios hoped to empower their kids with an understanding of God’s love, and to show that when gifts are given at Christmas to family and friends, it’s like God giving the world the gift of His Son.



Fenoglio

This concept first appeared as the subject of a Register article by Fenoglio in December of 2002. A year later, Managing Editor Andy Telli asked the author if the article could be re-printed, due to numerous requests from Register readers.



“When I heard that, that’s when I knew that the method was striking a chord with people,” Fenoglio said. “So I had to figure out a way to self-publish something that had that basic story to it. I eventually came up with this Christmas poem.”



A self-published version, called “Kristin and the Santa Secret,” surfaced in 2008. Although it was printed and sold, Fenoglio was not entirely satisfied, and continued to tweak the poem. He completed a revised edition in 2016 under the title, “The Santa Box.”



Two years ago, Fenoglio was taking an acting class when he discovered that another participant had two small children. He presented her with two copies of his self-published poem. “Little did I know that her mother was one of the principal owners of the publishing company of which Treehouse Publishing is a part of,” he said.



That connection led to Fenoglio releasing his book under the Treehouse imprint.



Although the author had to give up some of his creative control – Treehouse chose the illustrator, proposed some editing of the poem and even changed the title to “The Secret of the Santa Box” – Fenoglio believes their recommended changes were improvements. “In the end they made some very wise and good choices on suggesting things,” he said. “They had a great sense of how best to tell the story for the readers.”



Fans of the original version can rest assured that the enhanced story still includes the father, mother and the inquisitive Kristin, who receives this tender lesson:



“You are Santa, dear Kristin, like Mother and me



There are millions of Santas, as real as can be.



He’s alive in our family, our neighbors, our town,



Which is why there are so many Santas around.



“When our Father so lovingly gave us His Son,



‘Twas the ultimate gift, a tradition begun.



As we give to each other, we magnify Love



And begin to resemble the Giver above.



We are called to be Santas to spread Christmas joy,



To share gifts with each other and all girls and boys.



What we give can be handmade – just simple and small



For the Love that we share is the best gift of all.”



The relationship with Treehouse Publishing, which has established distribution routes, opens up the possibility of the poem reaching a much wider audience. “It puts books into the pipeline at Ingram Book distributors, which goes directly into the databases of Amazon, Barnes & Noble and distributors in other countries,” explained Fenoglio. “All of a sudden, people in Canada and England and Australia can order my book, which I never could have done through self-publishing.”



Fenoglio’s work is not over. He will spend a good deal of time before Christmas helping to market the new book. To that end, he has a number of events planned, several locally. He will make an appearance at the City of Lebanon’s annual Christmas Festival at the Mill, and will do signings at St. Mary’s Bookstore and Barnes & Noble in Cool Springs and at Vanderbilt.



“I’ve decided that when I do book signings or public appearances, I’ll be wearing a Santa Hat, just like Kristin in the story,” said Fenoglio. “Because we’re all a little bit of Santa Claus.”



Book signings for ‘The Secret of the Santa Box’

Author Chris Fenoglio will be signing his children’s Christmas book, “The Secret of the Santa Box,” at several locations in the coming weeks, including:

