Local businessman quietly builds Catholic church in Tanzania

by Ned Andrew Solomon, Tennessee Register

Holy Family parishioner Tim Pagliara, center, has scaled Mt. Kilimanjaro 10 times and has forged a strong connection with the people of Moshi, Tanzania, funding educational, health and church projects there.

Franklin businessman Tim Pagliara’s love affair with Tanzania began in 2000, when he accompanied his son’s Boy Scout troop to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro.



Since then, Pagliara, a parishioner at Holy Family Church in Brentwood, has scaled the mountain 10 times, most recently this past December when he was in Tanzania for the dedication of a new chapel he raised the funds to build.



“It’s been kind of my passion for the last 17, going on 18 years,” he said.



On his second trip to Tanzania, Pagliara became good friends with his mountain-climbing guides, who were also Catholic. With some extra time before returning to the states, he attended a Saturday Mass at the church in Moshi. Afterwards he knocked on the door of the rectory. “I asked them if they had any educational initiatives going on,” said Pagliara. “I told them that I’d like to donate.”



Pagliara had been “blown away” by the size of the parish, which at the time numbered 600,000 parishioners. “We don’t have too many of those in the United States,” he said. “The budgeted amount that the Catholic Church in Rome gave the Diocese of Moshi in 2000 was around $50,000. So they were pretty much on their own, which certainly highlighted the need to me. I knew my money wasn’t going to administrative expenses. It was going to help people directly.”



The priest, Father Ngawiliau Aristide, took Pagliara to the nearby college which the Bishop Amedeus Msarikie of Moshi had established with financial help from a group of European foundations. At the time, the college had an enrollment of 54 students. Its primary purpose was to certify teachers in science and math.



Pagliara funded a new church in the Diocese of Moshi, Tanzania, pictured below, that was dedicated last month.

“They had a very limited facility, some small buildings that were designed for professors, one or two classroom areas and a computer lab,” said Pagliara. “But they didn’t even have reliable power or Internet connections.”



Pagliara met with the president of the school, Father Philbert “Phil” Vulmilia. They began working on a way that Pagliara could support the college in its efforts. “I went back home and set up my own foundation,” he said. “I donated the first real computers they had, a generator and some other things I had shipped over.”



More connections would be made that would augment the initiative. Pagliara’s family had a close relationship with Msgr. David Lantz of Springfield, Illinois, and the two men discussed the college project. In turn, Msgr. Lantz spoke with one of his parishioners – Dr. Robert Poorman – who had started the largest junior college in Springfield. Poorman was retired and had been working as a Fulbright Scholar. “He would go to third world countries and help them set up educational systems,” explained Pagliara. “So I sponsored Bob to go to Tanzania twice, to help them develop a master plan towards accreditation.”



The college would eventually become affiliated with the Catholic University System of Tanzania for accreditation purposes and curriculum. Today it is called Mwenge Catholic University.



With Pagliara’s fiscal support, the college built its first dormitory. The current enrollment is 3,600, which is near capacity. The school hopes to keep growing to accommodate even more students. Another science and math building is under construction to enhance the college’s research capabilities.



In 2016, Pagliara became aware that it was Bishop Msarikie’s dream, since 2002, to build a chapel on campus. Although the Moshi Diocese gets money from a variety of sources in Europe, none of its sources were willing to support erecting a church. The bishop estimated he needed $50,000 to realize his dream. “That was a lot of money,” said Pagliara. “And they had so many other needs.”



But by December, Pagliara was on board. “Father Phil was getting on and would likely retire in a couple of years,” he said. “So I thought it was an important time to make it happen.”



As a boy, Pagliara had attended Chaminade College Preparatory School in St. Louis, a Catholic college prep school operated by the Marianist Order. “One of my life-long mentors from there, Father Robert Osborne, had passed in May of 2015,” he said. “So I said, ‘let’s build it, and let’s build it the right way, and we’ll dedicate it to Bishop Msarikie and Father Osborne.’”



They broke ground for the chapel in February 2017. It was dedicated 10 months later on Dec. 14. The completed structure seats 550 people and has a baptismal font. For the dedication ceremony, Pagliara flew Father Henry Miller in from Rome, Marianist priest who had started St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, and was a close friend of Father Osborne. He also flew in Father Osborne’s brother, Pete, from California.



The joyous ceremony became an all-day event. “It’s a big source of pride in a community like that to have a magnificent church,” said Pagliara. “It is the center of campus life now. The university is going to continue to grow. I still have more initiatives I’m working on with them, like a second dormitory and some campus beautification.”



The giving continues. Last year, Pagliara built a wing on a Tanzania hospital for vaccinations and a surgery recovery area for children.



Through his many trips and Kilimanjaro climbs he has grown very close to his guides. One of them, Respicius Baitwa, has a daughter, Lea, who wants to be a pharmacist. Pagliara has committed to sending her to pharmacy school at Belmont University when she graduates high school in two years. He’s also endowed scholarships at his alma mater, Chaminade, in his parents’ memory.



“It’s good to be able to do it and not have to show up at a black-tie event to see where your name’s positioned on the program,” said Pagliara.



Which is pretty much how he goes about all of his philanthropic activities: staying behind the scenes, without receiving much fanfare. Although Holy Family Church is his home parish, Pagliara spends most of his time and energy practicing his faith with his friends and colleagues in Tanzania.



“Maybe if someone knows about my giving they’ll be inspired to do similar good work,” he said. “I’m not out there looking for press, but it’s an amazing story how it all came together for the chapel. Like my mom used to say, ‘God works in mysterious ways.’ He still does.”