Louisville bids farewell to beloved priest, new bishop

by Theresa Laurence and Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Bishop J. Mark Spalding gives a thumbs-up to his nephew after his nieces and nephews brought forward the offertory gifts during the ordination Mass on Friday, Feb. 2. Bishop Spalding hails from a large extended family, many of whom still live in the Louisville area and the “Kentucky Holy Land,” where he grew up. Photo by Theresa Laurence

Members of Bishop Spalding’s class from Bethlehem High School in Bardstown, Kentucky, at left, were among the many people from the Archdiocese of Louisville who attended the ordination Mass. Mary Ellen Haydon, left, and Linda Geoghegan Brady hug Bishop Spalding after posing for a class picture with him during the reception following his ordination. Photo by Rick Musacchio

People of the Archdiocese of Louisville, including members of Bishop J. Mark Spalding’s extended family and former parishioners, came in droves to bid farewell to one of their beloved priests and congratulate him as the new Bishop of Nashville.“It makes me feel great, I couldn’t be prouder of him,” said Bishop Spalding’s father, Lawrence Spalding, who traveled to Nashville from his home in rural Fredericktown, Kentucky, to attend the ordination.The bishop’s brother and sister, Brad Spalding and Sandra Spalding Goatley, along with their families, also had a front row seat at the ordination; Bishop Spalding’s nieces and nephews served as the offertory gift bearers.“It was a wonderful celebration,” Lawrence Spalding said. Spalding, a long-time member of Holy Trinity Church in Fredericktown, credits his late wife Aileen with doing the most to encourage the faith of their children. She “was the one that kept them straight about that,” he said.Spalding said he was not too surprised to hear that his son had been named a bishop, since he saw him take on a number of roles and responsibilities within the archdiocese, including vicar general.“He always liked to preach, I don’t know where he gets it,” said the soft-spoken Spalding. “I think he’ll be able to handle everything, he’s a pretty smart guy.”Robert Crotty was one of the many Holy Trinity parishioners who traveled to Nashville from Louisville for the ordination and installation. “The passion he showed today is the passion you see every day from the man,” Crotty said of Bishop Spalding, who served as pastor of Holy Trinity from 2011 until he was named Bishop of Nashville.“We’re going to miss him, but good for you guys,” Holy Trinity parishioner Jason Garvey said of Bishop Spalding to the people of the Diocese of Nashville.Kelly Collard and her daughter Haley Collard, close friends of Bishop Spalding’s from Louisville, said the ordination was “everything we imagined.”“I’m very happy for him. He’s earned it,” said Kelly Collard.“He can reach out to every generation,” said Haley. Whether teaching or preaching to students and young people, “he always makes it interesting.”Deacon Mike Fitzmayer of St. Gabriel Church in Louisville attended the ordination and installation to witness yet another priest from the Archdiocese of Louisville being named bishop of another diocese.“We don’t have any more to give up!” he said with a laugh. “We’ve lost three in eight years,” including Bishop Spalding, Archbishop Charles Thompson of Indianapolis and Bishop William Medley of Owensboro. Archbishop Thompson and Bishop Medley are close friends of Bishop Spalding’s, and served as co-consecrators at the ordination Mass, along with the principal consecrator, Archbishop Joseph Kurtz of Louisville.Art Turner, the director of faith formation for the Archdiocese of Louisville, and a classmate of Bishop Spalding’s at St. Meinrad, said Nashville’s new bishop is “very down to earth and approachable, sometimes bishops aren’t.” Turner continued, “He genuinely loves being a priest, he’s intelligent, and has a strong work ethic.”Turner also noted Bishop Spalding’s collaborative approach. “He will want input, he’s not the type to make a decision without consulting. I suspect he’ll take the first year to learn the diocese.”