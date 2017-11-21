Louisville priest to take reins as 12th Bishop of Nashville

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Father Mark Spalding, a priest of the Archdiocese of Louisville, was announced as the 12th Bishop of the Diocese of Nashville, Tenn. on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. During a press conference he expressed his support for the Tennessee Titans, the state's NFL team. Photo by Theresa Laurence

See press conference photos at this link.



Father J. Mark Spalding, a priest for the Archdiocese of Louisville, has been appointed by Pope Francis as the 12th bishop of Nashville.



“I love being a priest, love it. I love being a pastor and being present to parishioners in times of great joy and in sorrow as well,” Bishop-elect Spalding said during a press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 21, to introduce him as the new bishop. “I will miss my home in Kentucky but I truly look forward to my new home in Nashville.”



Bishop-elect Spalding will be ordained as a bishop and installed as the Bishop of Nashville on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, at Sagrado Corazon Church in the Catholic Pastoral Center in Nashville. He will succeed Bishop David Choby, who died on Saturday, June 3, 2017, at Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville where he was undergoing treatment for injuries he suffered in a fall at his Hendersonville home in February. He was 70 years old.



“On behalf of everyone in the Diocese of Nashville, I am very happy to thank our Holy Father, Pope Francis, for appointing Father J. Mark Spalding as the 12th Bishop of Nashville, and for his generosity in accepting this call,” Father Michael Johnston, Administrator of the Diocese of Nashville since Bishop Choby’s death, said in a statement about the appointment.



“Bishop-elect Spalding is blessed with a joyful spirit, a strong work ethic, a deep love for the Lord and his people, and a great desire to lead and serve,” Father Johnston said. “He has already expressed such a keen interest in learning about the Diocese of Nashville, in listening to our needs and our hopes and dreams, and then discerning the direction the Holy Spirit wishes to take us. With God’s gift to him of this spirit of service and willingness to lead us, we are truly blessed.”



After the press conference, Father Johnston added that he wanted to assure Bishop-elect Spalding “that he will be well received and loved and people will truly respond to his pastoral approach.”



Bishop-elect Spalding, 52, a native of Fredericktown, Kentucky, and a member of a large extended family with roots dating to the earliest days of Catholic life west of the Appalachian Mountains, was ordained to the priesthood on Aug. 3, 1991 at the St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown, Kentucky.



He is a graduate of Bethlehem High School in Bardstown and St. Meinrad Seminary in St. Meinrad, Indiana. He received a master of religious studies and a licentiate in canon law from American University in Louvain, Belgium.



He is currently pastor of Holy Trinity Church and Holy Name Church in Louisville. He has also served as a vicar general for the archdiocese since 2011. Among his other assignments in the Archdiocese of Louisville have been associate pastor at St. Joseph and chaplain at Bethlehem High School in Bardstown, associate pastor at St. Augustine in Lebanon, Kentucky, associate pastor at St. Margaret Mary in Louisville, and pastor of Immaculate Conception in LaGrange, Kentucky. He has served as a judge, judicial vicar, and director of the tribunal for the archdiocese.



Bishop-elect Spalding’s day in Nashville began with a Mass, concelebrated by several priests of the diocese, at the Cathedral of the Incarnation. The Mass was followed by the press conference in the Cathedral’s Fleming Center, which was attended by about 150 people.



He made several stops in the city, including stops at the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia Congregation Motherhouse and the Sisters of Mercy Convent, before touring the diocesan offices at the Catholic Pastoral Center and meeting diocesan employees.



“I’ve been very blessed in my life to always be surrounded by the Church,” Bishop-elect Spalding said during his homily at the Mass, noting that two of his aunts are Ursuline sisters in Owensboro, Kentucky, and other members of his family have always been involved in the church. “That’s what drew me to the priesthood. I wanted to understand what was that joy. … It drew me to ponder the call of God.”



Bishop-elect Spalding received the call from Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Christophe Pierre informing him of Pope Francis’ intention to appoint him has the Bishop of Nashville on Monday, Nov. 13. “When you get one of those calls your nerves are shot,” he said during his homily. “It lasted all of three minutes, but your whole life is changed.”



“I want to thank my wonderful family,” Bishop-elect Spalding said of his father, his late mother, his brother, his sister, their spouses, and his nieces and nephews. “They are my anchor.”



He also expressed his gratitude for the support and mentorship of Archbishop Joseph Kurtz of Louisville, the late Archbishop Thomas Kelly, who ordained him, Bishop William Medley of Owensboro, Archbishop Charles Thompson of Indianapolis and his brother priests from the Archdiocese of Nashville.



“I appreciate Archbishop Kurtz’s confidence in me and the experience of serving as his Vicar General since 2011, and I am pleased that I will remain in the Province of Louisville,” Bishop-elect Spalding said. “I also appreciate the guidance and support of Archbishop Christophe Pierre, who has been so helpful since my appointment.”



“A good bishop has to be himself and use the gifts God has given him, seek Christ, and listen to his people,” Archbishop Kurtz said. “Bishop-elect Spalding is very equipped to do that. We’re going to miss him in Louisville.”



“The wonderful parishioners whom I have served know of my constant reminder to them and to myself: ‘To whom much is given, much will be required,’” Bishop-elect Spalding said during the press conference. “I pledge to demand much from myself as I work with the priests, deacons, consecrated religious, seminarians, and lay faithful of the Diocese of Nashville to inspire a zeal for the Gospel, serve those in need, promote vocations, provide lifelong formation through strong Catholic schools and parish formation programs, call forth the gifts of our youth and young adults, provide a place of welcome for persons of every race, culture and language, and support families in their vocation as schools of love.”



Bishop-elect Spalding said he will take his episcopal motto from Mary’s hymn of praise, the Magnificat. “God has lifted up the lowly.”



“With God’s grace and Mary’s yes as my guide, I will seek always to walk in the footsteps of Jesus Christ, the Good Shepherd,” he said.



Bishop-elect Spalding told the crowd at the press conference, “I’m a passionate preacher. I love preaching. You speak the word in a way that is reverent but also in a way that inspires others,” he said.



He also talked of his love of Catholic education and his joy in visiting the parish schools and parish formation programs where he has served.



“I like people so I’m going to get out” among the people of the diocese, he said. “I’m a country boy. They’re my people.”



“What excites me is the church in Middle Tennessee is known as one that is growing and has a great spirit,” Bishop-elect Spalding said. But he acknowledged that “in Western culture, faith is fading and we have to revive it. … If we remind people it’s about Christ, it’s about Christ’s life … it can transform your life.”



Among those who concelebrated Mass with Bishop-elect Spalding and attended the press conference was Father Mark Beckman, pastor of St. Henry Church in Nashville, who was a student at the American University in Louvain, Belgium, at the same time; Father Beckman in his final year and Bishop-elect Spalding in his first.



At the time, there were about 55 seminarians studying in Louvain, so they became a close-knit community, Father Beckman said.



“He struck me as a man of great kindness,” Father Beckman said. “When I heard he was going to be our bishop I was excited. He’ll be a good shepherd for Diocese of Nashville. …



“We need someone who will step forward with a vision of joy, connect with people, and be a good shepherd,” he added. “I think he’s going to do all those things.”



Patty Linder of the Diocese of Nashville’s Tribunal office, met Bishop-elect before through their work in their respective tribunals. “He’s an enthusiastic man who cares about his people,” she said. “I’m thrilled. I think he’s going to be a good fit for the diocese.”



Among the bishops at the press conference, were Archbishop Kurtz, and Bishop-elect Spalding’s fellow Tennessee bishops, Richard Stika of Knoxville and Martin Holley of Memphis.



The Diocese of Nashville, then covering the entire state of Tennessee, was established on July 28, 1837, by Pope Gregory XVI. The new diocese was carved out of the Diocese of Bardstown, Kentucky, which eventually became the Archdiocese of Louisville.



Like Bishop-elect Spalding, the diocese’s first bishop, Richard Pius Miles, O.P., came from the area of central Kentucky known as the state’s Catholic Holy Land, which was settled in the late 18th and early 19th centuries by a large group of Catholics from Maryland.



Today, the Diocese of Nashville covers 38 counties in the middle third of the state and includes about 76,000 registered Catholics in 53 parishes and three missions. Masses are offered in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Latin and Korean.



