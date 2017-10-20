Maher hopes to give voice to people’s hurts, concerns with new CD

by Ned Andrew Solomon, Tennessee Register

Grammy-winning, Nashville-based Catholic musical artist Matt Maher recently released a new album, “Echoes,” which addresses the intersection of faith and suffering.

Matt Maher grew up in Newfoundland surrounded by music.



“My dad owned a seafood restaurant that also had a downstairs lounge and piano bar,” said Maher. “When he got out of the restaurant business he sold everything but kept the baby grand that was in the lounge and brought it home.”



Maher was 7 years old at the time and had been taking piano lessons for about a year. He relished sitting at the keyboard trying to figure out how to play the songs his dad had “blasting through the stereo.”



Today, people turn to Maher’s music for inspiration. The Grammy-winning Catholic Christian music artist based in Nashville released in September his sixth CD, titled “Echoes,” on the Essential/Sony label.



With his newest project “Echoes,” Maher sought to address the intersection of one’s faith in times of suffering and hardship. He believes that in the midst of great turmoil, how we choose to respond is as important as whether we respond or not.



“What we say as Christians should matter more, because we believe words have eternal consequences,” Maher said. “Never before have human beings had the opportunity to ‘weigh in’ on every event happening, and yet sometimes we don’t always respond the way we should. My hope with this project is that these songs will give voice to people’s hurts and concerns, and help that response have a sense of faith to it.”



This tumultuous year, marked by terrorist atrocities here and abroad and extreme and fatal weather occurrences, Maher experienced his own loss when his father passed away. On his way to playing a concert at the Bridgestone Arena, a doctor called Maher to inform him that his dad was in a medically-induced coma and might not make it through the weekend.



“Having to go onstage and play music, and pray, and not necessarily tell an arena full of people what’s happening in your life can be challenging,” he said. “However, that night, I actually did ask everyone to pray for my dad. I mean, I’m in an arena with several thousand other Christians - why wouldn’t I?”



As a child, Maher studied classical piano for two years, but that activity gave way to an affinity for sports in middle school.



He would soon rekindle his pursuit of musical expression, playing in a garage band all the way up through high school. In seventh grade he was exposed to the music of Billy Joel, through the popular artist’s live concert film from the USSR. “Watching him play the piano I think was what ‘sealed the deal’ in terms of me playing music,” recalled Maher.



Guitar came two grades later, after hearing the song “Patience” by Guns and Roses. Maher tried to enhance his skills by taking lessons from a classical guitarist who was a refugee from Bulgaria.



The inspiration of Guns and Roses and Billy Joel do not, however, explain Maher’s devotion to Catholic Christian music. For that he credits “a pretty strong conversion experience” he had when he moved to Arizona in 1995.



“It was apparent to me that a consistent relationship with God was something that was missing from my life,” explained Maher. “Over the next decade I finished my bachelor of music degree and started working full time in church ministry at a Catholic parish.”



He continued to develop his musical chops and performing confidence by playing at weddings and baptisms on Saturdays, Masses on Sunday, and for LifeTeen Youth ministry on Sunday nights.



“I look back now and realize that all of that God was using to prepare me for what’s in front of me now; nothing is wasted in His economy,” said Maher. “I always say I didn’t so much choose what I’m doing, as I feel like God chose me.”



In the years since, Maher has been nominated for a Grammy eight times. He has written songs recorded by Chris Tomlin, Third Day, Casting Crowns and numerous others, and has had number one hit singles with “Lord, I Need You” and “Because He Lives (Amen).”



In 2013, Maher performed at World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro in front of Pope Francis and an audience of 3 million people. Two years later he played in downtown Philadelphia for the World Meeting of Families, sharing the stage with The Fray, Aretha Franklin and Jim Gaffigan.



Although he performs nationally and internationally, Maher now calls Nashville home. After he got married in 2010 and had his first child, he and his wife wanted to be in a more central location to be accessible to other family members. There were also the obvious musical benefits the city offered.



“I think one of the biggest things that helped us was being around so many other families with one of the parents being a touring musician; it’s a weird, crazy life,” said Maher. “Having that community has been really important for our marriage and our family.”



The Mahers are parishioners at St. Joseph Church, and two of their three kids attend school there. “The staff is incredible, and the sense of community amongst the parents, teachers and students has been so life giving,” Maher said. “I went to Catholic schools all the way from Kindergarten through 12, and formed so many life-long friendships that I still continue to this day. It is such a comprehensive model of education that is a gift to the world.”



Now, six albums into his professional recording and concert career, Maher reflects on his creative output so far. “I hope as a songwriter I’m always drawing from a deeper well that points people to things that matter,” Maher said. “I would say a big part of my work has always been inspired by things that have already been said, and trying to find new ways to frame it in a modern context.



“I recently read this quote about the role of the press: to ‘comfort the afflicted, and afflict the comfortable,’” he continued. “I would hope my music does that. It brings comfort to those who need it, and maybe lights a little fire under those that need that as well.”