March for Life brings home need to defend every vulnerable life

by Briana Grzybowski, Tennessee Register

On Friday, Jan. 19, hundreds of high school students from the Diocese of Nashville will take to the streets of Washington, D.C., to defend the lives of the unborn at the 45th annual March for Life.



The students, accompanied by Diocesan Director of Youth Ministry Bill Staley and other adult chaperones, are representing Father Ryan High School, St. Cecilia Academy and Pope John Paul II High School.



“The march can be described as holy solidarity,” Staley said. “You don’t know that many people around you, but what you all are united for becomes so clear that we are fighting for what is right. People from all stages and backgrounds of life come together in a beautiful way.”



Aside from the March and Rally for Life, other highlights of the trip from Jan. 17 through 21 will include sightseeing, visiting the St. John Paul II Shrine and Museum, night prayer at the Dominican House of Studies, visiting the Basilica of the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, and visiting the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops headquarters.



Tim Tebow’s mother Pam, Sister Bethany Madonna from the Sisters of Life, and ex-NFL player Matt Birk, among others, will be featured speakers at the Youth Rally before the March.



Michelle Mast, Director of Student Activities at Father Ryan, always looks forward to bringing students who are new to the march or who otherwise might hesitate to go. “Some of the students here at Father Ryan who go may be a little nervous because they don’t know what to expect; or just want a chance to get out of class and have fun with their friends in D.C. But once they get there and see what’s really at stake, and see thousands of kids their age marching to defend unborn lives, it’s eye-opening for them.”



Charles Martinez, biology teacher at St. Cecilia, is excited about the spiritual aspect of the trip and to give his students an opportunity to connect what they’re learning in his classes to real world issues.



“This year, as I do each time I participate in the trip, I am most looking forward to the prayerful aspect of this pilgrimage,” Martinez said. “There is ample time to reflect upon why we’re making this trip on the long bus rides to and from Washington, D.C. Add to that daily Mass, visits to shrines, rosaries prayed, and movies watched that emphasize the dignity of life, that help bring the reality of abortion to prayerful thought.



“Secondly, as a teacher of biology, I am hopeful that this trip and the environment surrounding the march, helps our students recognize the value of studying the uniqueness of life beginning at conception as discussed in our studies on embryonic development,” he added.



While pro-choice activists insist that it’s impossible to care for women and unborn children at once, Mast and many pro-life female students from the diocese disagree. “While I absolutely hope and pray for abortion to be outlawed, I think we should focus on bringing about an end to the need for abortion,” she said. “There have been countless women out there who have had abortions and regretted it because they felt like it was the only option available to them at the time. If we focus solely on making abortion illegal, women might feel that we’re only taking this choice away from them without offering anything in return. If we spend more time expanding the resources that are available to women experiencing unwanted pregnancies and letting women know about them, it would be much more helpful.”



Father Ryan senior Grace Sherlog noted that a woman’s ability to bring new life into the world is one of her greatest strengths. “This day and age is all about feminism and empowering women, and a woman’s ability to nurture and bear new life is incredible. I’m looking forward to becoming a mom myself someday. I think giving women the ability to end new life within their wombs is a denial of this great gift and that inspires me even more to be pro-life.”



Staley stated that the students who go become aware of the abortion debate as a social justice issue. “We will be delving into more than just the issue of abortion, helping students to realize the gift that every human life is no matter where they are on this journey of life,” Staley said. “Being pro-life for the unborn is key, but also we want to be pro-life for struggling families, the homeless, veterans and the marginalized on the peripheries.”



St. Cecilia senior Grace Regnier thinks it’s important for people her age to be pro-life advocates. “The pro-life mentality is critical for every age, but it is important for my peers to be a part of the pro-life movement, too,” she said. “We shape so much of culture. With the advent of social media, young adults have more social influence than they have ever had before, and they are aware of it. There’s a strong desire to be socially conscious and proactive, and much of that desire has carried over into educational and financial pursuits. If all of that desire and energy was channeled into the pro-life movement, I think that support for women in instances of unplanned pregnancy, refugees and migrants, the disabled, and the elderly would increase.



“At its heart,” Regnier said, “the pro-life movement extends beyond the abortion debate. It seeks to protect and uphold the dignity of every vulnerable human being.”



