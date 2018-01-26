March for Life teaches lesson about human dignity

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Father Ryan High School students, from left, Casey Hanrahan, Meredith Moore, Erin Weiland, Lucy Mays, Hallie Braeuner, Andrea Fonseca and Kelby Goetzinger attended the 45th March for Life in Washington, D.C. Photo courtesy of Father Ryan High School

More than 460 people from the Diocese of Nashville traveled to the nation’s capital to participate in the 45th March for Life on Friday, Jan. 19, and to demonstrate their belief in the dignity of all human life.



“It’s something that I believe very strongly in,” said Logan Crocker, a senior at Father Ryan High School who made the trip with nearly 140 students and chaperones from the school. “I think it’s important that every baby has a chance to live. They need a voice for the voiceless.”



Besides the delegation from Father Ryan, groups from the Diocesan Office of Youth and Young Adult Ministry, Pope John Paul II High School, St. Philip Church in Franklin, St. Cecilia Academy, the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia and University Catholic participated in this year’s march to demonstrate in support of life and against the 1973 Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion.



Bernadette Netter, a senior at Lebanon High School and a parishioner at St. John Vianney Church in Gallatin, was part of the group organized by the diocese. It was her third time to participate in the march.



“I believe in standing up to represent the people who don’t have a voice. I believe in standing up for people who can’t stand up for themselves,” Netter said. “Standing up for everybody and all walks of life is really important to me.”



Making the trip to Washington, D.C., to participate in the March for Life gives the high school students who go an opportunity to share their faith with others and make a statement on a controversial issue they are passionate about, said Father Ryan Dean of Students Michael La Haie, who accompanied the school’s delegation.



“It fulfills the whole mission of Father Ryan,” said La Haie, who this year made his 10th trip to the March. “Faith and knowledge and service is wrapped up in one package in the three days we spent together.”



For many of the marchers from Nashville, the day of the march began with the Youth Rally sponsored by the Archdiocese of Washington. During the rally held at the Capital One Arena, Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the Apostolic Nuncio to the United States, read a letter to the young people from Pope Francis about the importance of the sanctity of life and the statement the marchers were making, said Bill Staley, director of youth and young adult ministry for the diocese.



Organizers of the rally encouraged people to tweet about the pope’s message to show their appreciation for his show of solidarity with them, Staley said.



After the Youth Rally, the marchers went to the National Mall for another rally and to listen to several speakers, including President Donald Trump, who spoke to the crowd via a live video link. “He’s the first sitting president to address the March for Life,” Staley said.



The message of the speakers was echoed by the marchers.



“Every year I get something different out of it. This year I met a lady who was marching for the son she aborted,” said Crocker, who has gone to the March three times as a Father Ryan student.



“She was determined and she was happy,” Crocker said of the woman. “It seemed like she had forgiven herself and she was ready to make a difference.”



After the rally on the National Mall, the marchers walked along Constitution Avenue, past the Capitol, to the Supreme Court building.



While the march was the highlight of the trip, several of the groups used the trip to make a broader point about human dignity and the value of life. Among the stops the various groups made were the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, the St. John Paul II National Shrine, the Dominican House of Studies and Arlington Cemetery.



While in Washington, the Father Ryan students split into small groups to talk about what they had seen and what they were feeling, Crocker said.



Four chaperones for the diocesan group each took a day to look at respect for life and human dignity through the life of a saint: St. John Paul II; St. Gianna Molla, who died after refusing an abortion that would have saved her life; St. Maximillian Kolbe and St. Edith Stein, who both died as prisoners at the Auschwitz concentration camp.



“Our whole goal is to go deeper than the typical March for Life trip” (to help the students) see the intersection of their faith, their government and our nation’s history,” Staley said. “Washington, D.C., is the perfect place to do that.”



The final goal of the March is to bring the energy home where people can continue to show their support for human dignity.



“I think it’s really important to practice what you preach,” said Crocker, who plans to continue praying for the end of abortion outside abortion clinics.



For Netter, she hopes her belief in human dignity will be evident in how she treats other people. “Do little acts of kindness. Listen to a person if they need someone to talk to,” she said. “Show them, ‘You are worth fighting for.’”



Staley wants the young marchers to come home and be advocates for human dignity. “We want them to be more articulate and informed in explaining their pro-life beliefs and the importance of respecting human dignity.”