McGruder Center common ground for police, neighborhood

by Theresa Laurence

Metro Nashville Police Officers from the North Nashville Precinct and teens from the neighborhood recently played a pickup game of basketball on the newly refurbished courts outside the McGruder Family Resource Center. In recent months, the Center, managed by Catholic Charities of Tennessee, was able to add two basketball goals, thanks to the Nashville Predators Foundation, and a small soccer field, thanks to the Nashville Major League Soccer Club. With these additions, the Center is adding more safe and fun spaces for young people and families from North Nashville to gather. Photos courtesy of Catholic Charities of Tennessee

Nashville Predators P.K. Subban, left, and Juuse Saros joined members of the North Nashville community at the McGruder Family Resource Center in October for an event to celebrate the new basketball goals and enjoy a fun day of sports at the Center.

Earlier this fall, on a bright, sunny afternoon, Metro Police Officer Philip Black from the North Nashville Precinct stepped onto the blacktop outside the McGruder Family Resource Center with a fellow officer and played a two-on-two pickup basketball game against some high school kids from the neighborhood.“We won, but they made us work for it,” he said.A friendly game of basketball between police officers and teens is not something that happens every day, especially in this neighborhood. But for Alisha Haddock, director of the McGruder Center, managed by Catholic Charities of Tennessee, it was a glimpse of more good things to come.“I’m hopeful this is making an impact on the community,” said Haddock, who wants to foster more interaction between neighbors and police in the future.Her vision for the McGruder Family Resource Center is one where people can not only receive emergency financial or food assistance, but also “a place hopping with positive community events.”She has been working to provide more opportunities for neighborhood children to have a safe place to play and engage with the wide range of services and opportunities McGruder provides, including a community garden, library and computer lab.“We’re in the business of removing barriers,” said Haddock, and that means helping local residents gain better access to healthy food, books and the internet, things McGruder neighbors do not take for granted.A big barrier in the historically black North Nashville neighborhood where McGruder is located, a neighborhood with some of the highest rates of poverty and incarceration in the city, is a general wariness between residents and police.“We definitely want to build more trust,” said Black, who works in the precinct’s community engagement unit. “Investing your time, putting time in with the kids is the most important thing.”Officers like Black have challenging work cut out for them. In less than two years in Nashville there have been two separate high-profile cases involving white police officers shooting and killing black men who were attempting to flee; in one case the officer was charged with criminal homicide. These incidents were major factors in the push to create a Community Oversight Board, decisively passed by voters in the November election.Metro police have also been taken to task for the high number of traffic stops they make, disproportionally targeting racial minorities.Earlier in November, the Policing Project released a detailed report on its analysis of traffic stops in Nashville and made recommendations for Metro Police to adopt more “neighborhood-driven” policing like the work that Black and his counterparts do.When they hit the basketball court, attend a community meeting or host a “trunk or treat” Halloween event at the precinct, that builds trust, Black said, even though it won’t happen overnight. “I think the idea of community policing is coming back around,” he added. “We want the citizens to know that we’re here to serve.”Black, an African-American officer serving in a predominately African-American neighborhood, said it’s important for young people “to see someone serving on the force who looks like them. … They can see that it is an attainable goal,” to maybe one day become a police officer themselves, he said.“We want kids to see themselves growing up to become police, to protect and serve their own community,” Haddock said. Going forward, she wants to host events, at least quarterly, for community members and police officers to come together at McGruder for sports and fellowship.As the lead agency at the McGruder Family Resource Center, Catholic Charities “works to improve our communities and provide opportunities for residents and law enforcement to come together and build positive relationships,” said Pam Russo, executive director of Catholic Charities of Tennessee. “We are so pleased to offer a location for children and our local police to get together for fun activities like basketball.”Haddock, who grew up in North Nashville and has family members who serve on the Metro police force, acknowledges the tension that exists between police and young people, and that’s why she wants to encourage more bridge-building events. If the children and teens are playing basketball against an officer, “they can see them as real people, like a big brother or an uncle … and the police can see these boys as kids who want to play and have fun,” she said. “Sports is a great connector.”Haddock’s vision for a comprehensive outdoor sports complex at McGruder is slowly coming together, and as it does, more and more people are connecting with the community center and with each other.Recent additions of two major sports upgrades at McGruder – two new basketball goals, funded by the Nashville Predators Foundation, and a soccer mini-pitch, funded by the Nashville Major League Soccer Club and the U.S. Soccer Foundation – add more fun and safe spaces for neighborhood children to play.In October, McGruder hosted a community gathering with the Nashville Predators, including P.K. Subban and Juuse Saros, along with mascot Gnash, to officially dedicate two outdoor basketball stanchions. Subban, Saros and Gnash presented the ceremonial check for $6,432 from the Nashville Predators Foundation, shot hoops with neighborhood children, and signed Preds posters for them. “It was an awesome event,” Haddock said.Later in October, Nashville MLS, United Way and Catholic Charities leaders joined together to break ground for the new small soccer field, or “mini-pitch,” at McGruder. When it’s completed, it will offer a new opportunity for neighborhood children and families to play soccer. It’s the first project of its kind in Nashville sponsored by local Major League Soccer affiliates; they hope to fund and build more “mini pitches” in other communities around the city.“Soccer is such a universal sport,” Haddock said. “It can take you places.”Soccer it not widely played in the neighborhood right now, Haddock said, but “the community is open to it.”The new sports upgrades at McGruder are so important, Haddock said, because the long-time residents of 37208 near McGruder often feel left behind by Nashville’s current boom. “A lot in the community do feel forgotten,” Haddock said. “We’re letting them know they have not been forgotten.”