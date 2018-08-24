Melchizedek Project helps young men hear God’s call

by Robert Alan Glover, Tennessee Register

God’s call to each person’s vocation can be lost in the noise of modern culture. But Father Gervan Menezes, associate pastor of St. Philip Church in Franklin, is trying to help young men cut through the noise to hear their call to a vocation.



Father Menezes has started the Melchizedek Project at St. Philip. He led a similar program during his four years as the chaplain at Father Ryan High School before being assigned to St. Philip this summer.



“The biggest, and most important thing about it is that it teaches Catholic high school boys to think and pray about their vocation,” said Father Gervan Menezes. “The main goal of our project here is to increase the young men’s awareness of God, and the importance of answering the call of God in their lives.”



Father Menezes hosted the first meeting of the Melchizedek Project at St. Philip on Saturday, Aug. 4.



“We started with Mass, then breakfast, followed by a special prayer time, which we used to pray for our vocation,” said Father Menezes. A crucial part of the meeting was a question-and-answer session stemming from the book titled “To Save A Thousand Souls,” using its discussion guide.



The meeting provided students who attended, “an opportunity to hear priests talk about vocation,” Father Menezes said.



It is important for young men to see a priest who is happy in his work, Father Menezes said. It can open a young man’s eyes to the possibility of sharing that kind of life, he added.



The first meeting also drew four current seminarians for the Diocese of Nashville, who shared their experiences with the students.



Christian Hamrick decided to pursue a vocation to the priesthood after his involvement with the Melchizedek Project at Father Ryan.



Hamrick graduated from Father Ryan in 2017 and is his second year as a seminarian. He is studying at Holy Trinity Seminary in Irving, Texas.



Hamrick

He recalled “making a major discovery about the priesthood when I attended a Melchizedek Project meeting during my junior year at Father Ryan, and I found there were other people in it thinking the same thing,” Hamrick said.



“Not everybody was a stranger, and it also gave me a chance to develop a personal relationship with a priest – Father Menezes – and get to know him better,” said Hamrick.



“The Melchizedek Project serves as a catalyst for younger men to consider entering the priesthood, because they get to see the priest in a different light, and not just some ‘old guy’ saying Mass or walking around the school,” Hamrick said.



Currently, 10 students are registered in the program at St. Philip and more are always welcome, Father Menezes said.



Ward Jaeger, 17, is a senior at Father Ryan and a new Melchizedek Project member.



Jaeger

“I have always felt like God was calling me to be a priest, but I would like to acquire an understanding of the secular world first,” Jaeger said. “I want to see how others perceive God, how they see my belief in Him, and see how I can best spread the word of God.”



Jaeger decided to join the Melchizedek Project “when Father Menezes told me about it, and soon after I met the guys in the (high school) group,” he said. “I found out they were all open to the idea of joining the priesthood.”



Being part of the Melchizedek project “helped me meet people who are totally into the faith – and leading a dedicated life,” said Jaeger.



“I’ve always found answers in the Catholic Church,” Jaeger said. “It can show you how to make your life fulfilling, and by serving others, find your purpose in life.”



The Melchizedek project meets 9:30-11 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month in Meeting Room 105 at St. Philip. For more information, contact Father Menezes at FrGervan@StPhilipFranklin.com.



