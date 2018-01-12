Members of diocese ‘Share the Journey’ with migrants and refugees

by Theresa Laurence, Tennessee Register

Catholic Charities and the Diocese of Nashville’s adult education office hosted a “Share the Journey” event on Jan. 9 that allowed people to hear stories of refugees and immigrants and learn more ways to support them. Catholic Charities caseworker Nejib Adem, left, and fellow panelist Melanie Fauchet speak with an audience member after the dinner and panel discussion. Photo by Theresa Laurenc e

As part of National Migration Week 2018, Catholic Charities of Tennessee and the Diocese of Nashville’s Adult Faith Formation office co-hosted a “Share the Journey” dinner and discussion, which drew about 100 people to the Catholic Pastoral Center on Tuesday, Jan. 9.



The evening began with a Mass celebrated by Father Joe McMahon, pastor of Holy Family Church in Brentwood, and was followed by an ethnic dinner and panel discussion, featuring immigrants, former refugees, and those who support them.



The overarching themes of the evening were hope and love for refugees and migrants, and panelists discussed ways to support those fleeing their home countries due to dangerous situations.



Panelist Melanie Fauchet, who, along with her husband Philippe, have 15 biological and adopted children, including 10 from African countries, spoke about her family’s experience serving as a mentor to a recently arrived refugee family from Afghanistan, resettled through Catholic Charities. “She’s a single mom with disabled children. When I think of what she had to go through … I am in awe of her courage,” said Fauchet, who says the two families see each other at least once a week and have developed a strong bond.



Fauchet’s blended family, which includes children and young adults from several different countries, and the Afghan family, “share and respect each other’s cultures,” she said.



For nearly a half century, the Catholic Church in the United States has celebrated National Migration Week, which is an opportunity for the Church to reflect on the circumstances confronting migrants, including immigrants, refugees, children, and victims and survivors of human trafficking.



This year, the week comes amidst Share the Journey, a two-year campaign launched by Pope Francis, focusing on creating solidarity between the Church and migrants.



The theme for National Migration Week 2018, “Many Journeys, One Family,” draws attention to the fact that every family has a migration story, some recent and others in the distant past. “Regardless of where we are and where we came from, we remain part of the human family and are called to live in solidarity with one another,” the U.S. bishops wrote in their 2018 National Migration Week statement.



Before the Jan. 9 panel discussion began, Catholic Relief Services representative Michael Trujillo spoke about the humanitarian work CRS does internationally, and asked first- and second-generation members of the crowd to stand and share their family’s country of origin, which included a wide range of countries in Western Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America. Dishes served at the meal also reflected a number of ethnic backgrounds, from Irish cabbage and potatoes to Ethiopian sambusas.



With their 2018 theme, “Many Journeys, One Family,” the U.S bishops draw attention to the fact “in contemporary culture we often fail to encounter migrants as persons, and instead look at them as unknown others, if we even notice them at all. We do not take the time to engage migrants in a meaningful way, as fellow children of God, but remain aloof to their presence and suspicious or fearful of them.” They go on to say, “during this National Migration Week, let us all take the opportunity to engage migrants as community members, neighbors, and friends.”



“The Church teaches that we are to care for the least among us, particularly the stranger and those rejected,” Joan Watson, director of adult faith formation for the Diocese of Nashville, told the Tennessee Register ahead of the event. Watson helped organize and publicize the event, along with Aimee Shelide-Mayer of Catholic Charities.



Two members of the panel from Latin American countries spoke about how the current political climate has increased uncertainty and fear in their communities. Organizers from Workers’ Dignity, which helps fight wage theft among low-wage workers and immigrant communities, said that they have seen increased instances of employers threatening workers with deportation if they are reported for underpaying their employees. The panelists also talked about how families who will soon be forced to return to their home countries, such as those from El Salvador who will be losing their federal Temporary Protected Status, might return to unstable, even dangerous, environments.



Catholic Charities caseworkers Nejib Adem, originally from Ethiopia, and Diomede Misigaro Richard, originally from Burundi, also members of the panel discussion, expressed their gratitude for those who mentor refugees and help them assimilate to life in a new country.



Adem, who originally came to the U.S. on a diversity visa rather than as a refugee, has worked with refugees in Nashville since 2005. “I’m very proud to work here and help a population that is vulnerable,” he said. “Your love and care for refugees and the poor is making a difference.”



Richard, from Burundi, said most refugees are “in need of people to show them the way. … You don’t have to do everything for them, but show them the way.”



During the question and answer session of the discussion, panelists were asked about concrete ways to help refugees and immigrants. They suggested getting educated about legislative measures that could affect refugees and immigrants at both the state and federal levels, and contacting elected officials. They also suggested volunteering directly with refugee families and youth through Catholic Charities.



Event organizer Shelide-Mayer of Catholic Charities encouraged everyone to “continue the one-on-one dialogue. As Pope Francis tells us, hearts are transformed through encounter. Hope is the common language.”