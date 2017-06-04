Message about Bishop David Choby

by Rick Musacchio, Director of Communications, Diocese of Nashville

The Most Reverend David R. Choby, the Bishop of Nashville, died Saturday night at Saint Thomas West Hospital where he was undergoing treatment for injuries that he sustained in a fall at his home on February 7.



In the fall he suffered a cut on the back of his head and damage to his vertebrae. He was taken by ambulance to Skyline Medical Center for initial treatment and later transferred to Saint Thomas West Hospital, where his regular doctors practice.



The bishop underwent a series of tests to determine the extent of the injury to his back when a serious infection developed. He was successfully treated for that infection, and had a surgical procedure in preparation for an operation to repair the broken vertebrae which took place on May 12.



Following his spinal operation to repair the vertebrae, Bishop Choby made steady neurologic progress, but the blood infections persisted. Soon after the surgery, he was able to get out of his bed for the first time since the fall, and was eventually able to sit in a chair for long periods of time.



On June 1, Bishop Choby’s doctors performed a procedure to remove his pacemaker and internal defibrillator along with their leads because of recurring blood infections. His physician team expected the procedure to be beneficial in both the short and long term, and continued to treat the infection.



Complications of the infection resulted in his death at about 10 p.m. on June 3.



Bishop Choby was born in Nashville and baptized in the Cathedral of Incarnation where he was ordained a bishop. He was the son of Raymond and Rita Choby, both deceased. He is survived by his only sibling, Diane C. Dyche of Fort Worth, Texas. He attended Catholic schools growing up, graduating from Father Ryan High School in 1965.



After spending one year at Aquinas College in Nashville, he entered the seminary at St. Ambrose College in Davenport, Iowa. He also studied at Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., before being ordained as a priest on Sept. 6, 1974 by Bishop Joseph A. Durick at St. Henry Church in Nashville.



He served a number of assignments in the Diocese of Nashville. He was associate pastor at St. Joseph Parish, Madison, administrator of St. Ann Parish, and spent three years in residence at Christ the King Parish while working at the diocesan tribunal. From 1989 until his ordination as bishop, he served as pastor of St. John Vianney Parish in Gallatin, where was active in the community and in the local ministerial association.



Bishop Choby held a Canon Law degree from the University of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome and worked at the diocesan tribunal throughout most of his priesthood. He was on the faculty of The Pontifical College Josephinum, a seminary in Columbus, Ohio between 1984 and 1989. He served on the seminary’s board. He served two five-year terms on the diocese’s Presbyteral Council and College of Consultors.



Bishop Choby was elected as diocesan administrator for the Diocese of Nashville by the diocesan College of Consultors in 2004 after Bishop Kmiec was installed as the Bishop of Buffalo. Bishop Choby was installed fourteen months later as the 11th bishop of Nashville on Feb. 27, 2006. He was only the second priest of the diocese’s 169-year history to become its bishop; the others have all come from outside the diocese.



He is the first bishop of Nashville to die while in office since Bishop Alphonse J. Smith in 1935.



Details of funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.



Please pray for the repose of the soul of Bishop Choby, for his family and friends, and for the people of the Diocese of Nashville.

