Message from Bishop Spalding



My Dear People of God,



The horrible details set forth in the recent report of decades of abuse by priests in Pennsylvania serve as a stark reminder that some in the Church have not properly responded to reports of abuse. I am mindful of the courage required for survivors of abuse to bring their stories forward, and I pray that they find healing in God’s love.



Their stories express the same pain and anger that led to the creation of the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People in 2002 and they show that we must remain vigilant in our efforts to provide safe environments in all our parishes, schools, and institutions.



I encourage anyone who suspects that abuse is taking place to make the proper report to civil authorities, and to Church authorities if that abuse involves anyone in service to the Church.



I invite you to review the full details of our broad safe environment program on the diocesan website. There is information about recognizing and reporting any suspected abuse, as well as information about our victims’ assistance program in place for survivors of abuse, no matter how long ago that abuse may have taken place.



In all humility, I ask that you join me in prayer for anyone hurting at this time.

Sincerely in Christ,



Most Reverend J. Mark Spalding

Bishop of Nashville



Tennessee Department of Children Services 24-Hour Report Line: 877-237-0004



Diocesan Safe Environment Coordinator/Victims Assistance Coordinator: 615-783-0765



